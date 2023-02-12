Weekly Horoscope Virgo, February 12-18, 2023: Business seems profitable

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

The romantic front could be interesting to Virgo natives. Weekly Astrological Predictions says ,getting to know your partner better can help you meet their needs and strengthen your relationship. You may continue to remain in a very secure financial position. Splurging here and there won't dent your savings. At home, your loved ones might be in a jubilant mood. Your accomplishments will most likely be recognised at a family event. But you should take care of your body. Stress in your mind can keep you on edge. A holistic approach to healing may be something you look into if you need some mental peace and quiet. Superiors won't appreciate your sincere efforts in the workplace. The level of efficiency you normally maintain may drop. When travelling, it's important to avoid contracting any seasonal illnesses. It's possible to make a lot of money through property transactions at this time. There's a chance that students won't be able to cut academically.

Virgo Finance This Week

The weekdays are the best time to conduct business. Due to the high sales volume, you will be on your feet all the time. Investing your extra cash is a great way to ensure a comfortable retirement. Now is the time to put money into risky ventures like stocks and futures.

Virgo Family This Week

Virgos may enjoy a tranquil home life. The elders of the family will likely take an active role in planning a happy occasion at home. Create a joyful environment at home and strengthen your bonds by doing so.

Virgo Career This Week

Virgos can be transferred to a different department or even a different company. While this may result in a pay raise, it may also require you to relocate away from your loved ones. The uncertainty of your future with the company will likely cause stress.

Virgo Health This Week

Virgos may be prone to anxiety and stress. There may be a knock-on effect on your health. However, trying out new physical activities and learning meditation techniques can help you focus and relax.

Virgo Love Life This Week

Your romantic life is likely to be harmonious. Your significant other is likely to be in a good mood, and you'll get to share some passionate moments together. Making plans to do exciting things together is sure to spice up your relationship.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Saffron

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

