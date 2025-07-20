Weekly Horoscope Virgo, July 20-26, 2025: A productive week at the office

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Your destiny is your choice Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Keep the love affair intact and consider new tasks at the workplace that will pave the way for career growth. You may also expect good financial status this week.

Handle relationship issues to be happy in love. You will be productive at the office this week and there will be financial success as well. Health is also good.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Week

Pay more attention to the relationship. There will be minor tremors this week and mostly over egos. You both must spend more time together. It is also good to value the suggestions of the lover while making crucial decisions. Those who had a break-up in the recent past will find someone special. Your lover prefers your presence on every occasion and you need to ensure you commit to the demands. Married natives should also be careful to keep a distance from the ex-lover which may create a ruckus in the family life.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Week

Ensure you give the best performance at work. Your commitment may be questioned at the workplace. A coworker may be unhappy over your growth and may also try creating issues for you. Overcome this crisis diplomatically. You may also require tackling clients through communication skills. Stay in the good book of the management. You may travel this week for job reasons. Entrepreneurs can go ahead with their expansion plan as the week is good for that.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Week

Prosperity will be your companion and this will help you settle the financial issues in your life. Avoid issues over the payments and businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters. You may financially help a friend or relative this week. Consider investing in the stock market. The second part of the week is also good for buying a vehicle.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Week

Keep watch on the lifestyle this week. You should avoid taking the office stress to the home. Spend more time with people whom you love. It is also good to join a gym or yoga session. There will be ailments related to breathing while children will have rashes on the skin. Some females will also develop back aches or pain in joints.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)