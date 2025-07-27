Weekly Horoscope Virgo, July 27-August 2, 2025: A promotion or appraisal is coming soon

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, do not lose the cool Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Keep troubles out of the love relationship. Take up new responsibilities that will invite a promotion or appraisal. Both wealth and health are positive.

Settle the disputes within the love affair. Ensure you deliver the best results on the job. No major monetary issue will disturb you. Health is also good this week.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Week

Minor relationship issues may come up but it is also the right time to settle the issues of the past. You may also express your feelings to a crush and since the stars of romance are stronger this week, the response will be positive. Do not hesitate to propose and the response will be mostly positive. Some married relationships will have tremors as a result of interferences from a third person. Married females may also conceive this week.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Week

Be cool even in a crisis and also ensure you maintain harmony within the team. Your seniors will appreciate your commitment at the workplace while some crucial tasks will need you to think out of the box. Healthcare, IT, animation, hospitality, and automobile professionals will see opportunities abroad. Those who are keen to switch the job may also update their profile on a job portal. Businessmen handling manufacturing, construction, and banking will see good returns.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Week

No serious financial issue will come up but there should be control over the expenditure. A past investment will also bring in profits. This may prompt you to invest more and you can consider the stock market, speculative business, and mutual funds as good options. Some females will buy new property while those who are travelling may also become victims of financial scams.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Week

The normal health will be positive. Exercise regularly as fitness programs will pump your energy to the next level. Some children may complain about digestion issues and you should also be careful about outside food. You may experience soreness in your throat. Those who have surgery lined up can go ahead with it. Females need to be careful while chopping vegetables in the kitchen as well as while lighting the stove.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

