Weekly Horoscope Virgo, July 28-Aug 03, 2024 predicts a week of romance

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Continue your triumph Watch the blissful moments in love. Keep your cards close to your heart to be successful in your career. Handel wealth diligently and have good health as well. Weekly Horoscope Virgo, July 28-August 03, 2024: Be cool even during disagreements in the love affair.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Week

You will see bright moments of romance. Devote more time for the relationship as the lover demands that. While you share emotions, consider taking the love affair to the next level. Talk to the parents for approval. Long-distance love affairs may see minor issues and you need to be more careful while connecting with an ex-lover. Single Virgos may come across a new person but wait for a few days to propose. Always stay away from ego clashes, especially with someone whom you have recently met.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Week

Professional success is assured. Despite high challenges at the workplace, you will see positive results. Take up new tasks that may even have tight deadlines as they will be instrumental in augmenting your career. Those who want to quit the job can update their profile on a job website. Handle the work pressure on a positive note. Despite you having a tight schedule, professional life will be cool and creative. Businessmen can confidently launch new ventures this week.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Week

Always ensure that you save for rainy days. Some Virgos will money from outside sources. Take advice from financial experts when you feel financial planning is not happening as expected. You may also contribute money to charity. If you are into the online business, you will see it flourishing, bringing more revenue to the coffers. Some trades will see trouble in raising funds.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Week

The health will be good this week. However, be careful about your diet and habits. It is good to avoid spicy and oily stuff as some people may develop minor issues. A minor accident may be there and you should also be ready to have issues related to the lungs or chest. Seniors may require immediate medical attention.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)