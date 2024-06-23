 Weekly Horoscope Virgo, June 23-29, 2024 advices prioritising self-care | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Jun 23, 2024
Weekly Horoscope Virgo, June 23-29, 2024 advices prioritising self-care

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jun 23, 2024 12:23 AM IST

Read Virgo weekly horoscope for June 23-29, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Embrace change and stay flexible.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, elevate Your Goals, Virgo Awaits

A transformative week ahead with opportunities for personal growth, love encounters, and career advancement. Embrace change and stay flexible.

Weekly Horoscope Virgo, June 23-29, 2024: This week presents a series of unique challenges and opportunities for Virgos
Weekly Horoscope Virgo, June 23-29, 2024: This week presents a series of unique challenges and opportunities for Virgos

This week presents a series of unique challenges and opportunities for Virgos. With planetary alignments favouring growth and introspection, you may find yourself exploring new paths in love, redefining career goals, and managing finances with a fresh perspective. Health and well-being are highlighted, urging you to prioritize self-care. Embrace the changes, and you'll emerge stronger.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Week

This week promises romantic revelations for Virgos. If you're single, expect to encounter intriguing prospects that challenge your usual type, encouraging you to step out of your comfort zone. Those in relationships will find this a prime time to deepen connections through open and heartfelt conversations. Emotional vulnerabilities may surface, but addressing these will strengthen bonds. Let go of past grievances and embrace the potential for transformative love experiences. Keep an open heart, and the cosmos will guide your connections in surprising ways.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Week

Career-wise, Virgos are at a pivotal moment. The stars encourage a proactive stance in your professional journey. Have you been contemplating a significant change or striving for a promotion? This is the week to put those thoughts into action. Networking is especially favored, so connect with influential figures who can offer guidance or opportunities. However, remember to balance ambition with patience; rushing decisions could lead to oversight.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Week

Financial foresight is key this week. Virgos might find themselves reassessing their budget or discovering new investment opportunities. While the temptation to splurge on short-term pleasures may be strong, the stars advise a focus on long-term financial stability. Unexpected expenses could arise, so having a cushion will ease potential stress. Consider consulting a financial advisor to maximize your resources.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Week

Health takes center stage this week, encouraging Virgos to listen to their bodies and minds. Stress might have been a constant companion lately, but now is the time to combat it with self-care rituals and relaxation techniques. Whether it’s adopting a new exercise routine, focusing on healthier eating habits, or simply taking time to unwind, your efforts will pay dividends in energy levels and overall mood. Don't ignore minor ailments; seek medical advice if necessary.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Follow Us On