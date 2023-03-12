Weekly Horoscope Virgo, March 12-18, 2023: Get enough rest

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

With the stars aligning in favour of excellent health, this week could be a great time for Virgo natives to focus on well-being. Daily astrological prediction says engage in physical activities, maintain a healthy diet, and get enough rest. On the financial front, you can expect good things to come your way. A windfall of income, or an unexpected investment, could boost your finances. Your romantic life looks promising this week, as you are likely to experience deep emotional connections with those close to you. On the professional front, you may face some challenges, but with a little effort and hard work, you can turn things around. Your family life may not be in the best shape but focus on the positive aspects. Travelling could bring you new experiences and opportunities to explore a scenic place. Property matters may remain stable, and you may soon find a house you like. Students' academic prospects may improve with hard work. You can expect good results in exams and a boost in your performance. Take advantage of the opportunities available and make the most of this week.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Virgo Finance This Week

This week you may get a wealth of opportunities for investment and growth. Make the most of your resources to achieve your financial goals. Your loan repayment schedule will be manageable, and you'll be able to pay off your loans without stress.

Virgo Family This Week

Family life may be a little turbulent this week, with some challenges and tensions. However, use this to strengthen your relationships and work through any issues together. Your grandparents may be feeling a bit down this week. Offer them love and support.

Virgo Career This Week

Virgo natives' professional life this week is expected to be moderately successful, but don't be discouraged by any setbacks. You can successfully negotiate a raise or promotion. You will attract positive attention from influential individuals in your industry.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Virgo Health This Week

This week, your health is expected to be in excellent shape, allowing you to confidently take on new challenges and opportunities. You'll have energy and vitality to spare, so make the most of it! A new diet may improve your digestion.

Virgo Love Life This Week

Romance may be full of promise this week. There will be opportunities for new relationships and growth in existing ones. Take the time to focus on your emotional needs, and let love into your life. Plan a movie and dinner date to improve the bond.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026