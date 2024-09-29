Weekly Horoscope Virgo, Sept 29- Oct 5, 2024 predicts fun and adventure

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Stay awake to hit the goals Weekly Horoscope Virgo, Sept 29- Oct 5, 2024. New responsibilities will come up at the office and these will help you in your career growth.

Have a happy week packed with fun and adventure. Consider taking the businesses to new territories and ensure you have a proper monetary plan this week.

Be careful to keep the lover happy. Have proper communication and settle the issues before things go out of control. New responsibilities will come up at the office and these will help you in your career growth. While no financial issues will be there this week, your medical health will also be in good condition.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Week

Look for pleasant moments in the love affair and consider taking the relationship to the next level with the support of your parents. You can confidently propose as second half of the week is good for that. Long-term relationships may witness cracks this week. Married people must stay out of office romance as there are chances of something brewing between you and your co-worker. Some females will require keeping an eye on the activities of the spouse.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Week

Minor troubles in the office work will need to be addressed. Some professionals will have tough deadlines and this should not be a reason for non-performance. Artists, painters, and musicians will see new opportunities to prove their skills. The second part of the week is good for attending job interviews. Impress your clients with your communication skills. It is wise to be careful while signing new partnerships this week. Businessmen should avoid crucial decisions and must not invest in a new business.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Week

No major financial issue will be there this week. You should also take the initiative to resolve an old money dispute involving your sibling. Some businessmen will also find funding from abroad for expansion. You may also start repairing the house or buy household items. It is wise to invest in mutual funds as the returns are guaranteed. Seniors can seriously consider dividing the wealth among children.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Week

No major medical issues will be there but females may develop gynecological complaints. This week, some Virgos may develop skin infections or throat pain. Pregnant female Virgos must be cautious while riding a two-wheeler. Some children will also have cuts while playing but there is nothing to worry about.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)