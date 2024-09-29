Weekly Horoscope Virgo, Sept 29- Oct 5, 2024 predicts fun and adventure
Read Virgo weekly horoscope for Sept 29- Oct 5, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Have a happy week packed with fun and adventure.
Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Stay awake to hit the goals
Have a happy week packed with fun and adventure. Consider taking the businesses to new territories and ensure you have a proper monetary plan this week.
Be careful to keep the lover happy. Have proper communication and settle the issues before things go out of control. New responsibilities will come up at the office and these will help you in your career growth. While no financial issues will be there this week, your medical health will also be in good condition.
Virgo Love Horoscope This Week
Look for pleasant moments in the love affair and consider taking the relationship to the next level with the support of your parents. You can confidently propose as second half of the week is good for that. Long-term relationships may witness cracks this week. Married people must stay out of office romance as there are chances of something brewing between you and your co-worker. Some females will require keeping an eye on the activities of the spouse.
Virgo Career Horoscope This Week
Minor troubles in the office work will need to be addressed. Some professionals will have tough deadlines and this should not be a reason for non-performance. Artists, painters, and musicians will see new opportunities to prove their skills. The second part of the week is good for attending job interviews. Impress your clients with your communication skills. It is wise to be careful while signing new partnerships this week. Businessmen should avoid crucial decisions and must not invest in a new business.
Virgo Money Horoscope This Week
No major financial issue will be there this week. You should also take the initiative to resolve an old money dispute involving your sibling. Some businessmen will also find funding from abroad for expansion. You may also start repairing the house or buy household items. It is wise to invest in mutual funds as the returns are guaranteed. Seniors can seriously consider dividing the wealth among children.
Virgo Health Horoscope This Week
No major medical issues will be there but females may develop gynecological complaints. This week, some Virgos may develop skin infections or throat pain. Pregnant female Virgos must be cautious while riding a two-wheeler. Some children will also have cuts while playing but there is nothing to worry about.
Virgo Sign Attributes
- Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
- Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
- Symbol: Virgin maiden
- Element: Earth
- Body Part: Intestine
- Sign Ruler: Mercury
- Lucky Day: Wednesday
- Lucky Color: Gray
- Lucky Number: 7
- Lucky Stone: Sapphire
Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Choose sun sign to read horoscope