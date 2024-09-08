Weekly Horoscope Virgo, September 8-14, 2024 predicts roadblocks in business
Read Virgo weekly horoscope for September 8-14, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. There will be prosperity and health will also be fair to you.
Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, keep your options open
Despite the challenges, both personal and professional life will be successful. No major monetary issues exist this week and your health is also in good shape.
Resolve the issues in the love affair and ensure you spend more time with your partner. Utilize the opportunities in work to prove the potential. There will be prosperity, and health will also be fair to you.
Virgo Love Horoscope This Week
Be expressive in your love life and this will give you opportunities to cherish. You both need to support each other in personal and professional endeavors. Plan a romantic vacation where you may also express your feelings and take the final call on marriage. Those who have issues at home over the love affair will see positive changes. Single Virgos will fall in love by the weekend. You should also stay from extramarital affairs as this may impact the marital life.
Virgo Career Horoscope This Week
Continue working with sincerity and commitment. Some foreign projects will knock on the door and always show the willingness to take up risky tasks. This will help you stay in the good book of the management. While your analytical ability will help in the profession the returns would not be as expected and there can be issues in a job change. It is good to wait for a week to switch the company.
Virgo Money Horoscope This Week
Money will come in from different sources and you must handle it diligently. While investing is a nice decision, stay away from real estate as this is not the right time for that. You may buy a car this week and those who are studying abroad will also need money to pay the fees. You may contribute wealth to charity and can also provide financial assistance to a friend or relative. Entrepreneurs planning to raise funds through promoters may see minor hiccups.
Virgo Health Horoscope This Week
Viral infections including fever, sore throat, digestion-related issues, and cough will be common among Virgos this week. Females may develop gynecological issues while some females may also have minor cuts while chopping vegetables in the kitchen. Those who suffer from heart ailments need to be cautious and may require medical attention.
.Virgo Sign Attributes
- Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
- Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
- Symbol: Virgin maiden
- Element: Earth
- Body Part: Intestine
- Sign Ruler: Mercury
- Lucky Day: Wednesday
- Lucky Color: Gray
- Lucky Number: 7
- Lucky Stone: Sapphire
Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
