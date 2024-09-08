Weekly Horoscope Virgo, September 8-14, 2024 predicts roadblocks in business

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, keep your options open Despite the challenges, both personal and professional life will be successful. No major monetary issues exist this week and your health is also in good shape. Weekly Horoscope Virgo, September 8-14, 2024: There will be prosperity and health will also be fair to you.

Resolve the issues in the love affair and ensure you spend more time with your partner. Utilize the opportunities in work to prove the potential. There will be prosperity, and health will also be fair to you.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Week

Be expressive in your love life and this will give you opportunities to cherish. You both need to support each other in personal and professional endeavors. Plan a romantic vacation where you may also express your feelings and take the final call on marriage. Those who have issues at home over the love affair will see positive changes. Single Virgos will fall in love by the weekend. You should also stay from extramarital affairs as this may impact the marital life.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Week

Continue working with sincerity and commitment. Some foreign projects will knock on the door and always show the willingness to take up risky tasks. This will help you stay in the good book of the management. While your analytical ability will help in the profession the returns would not be as expected and there can be issues in a job change. It is good to wait for a week to switch the company.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Week

Money will come in from different sources and you must handle it diligently. While investing is a nice decision, stay away from real estate as this is not the right time for that. You may buy a car this week and those who are studying abroad will also need money to pay the fees. You may contribute wealth to charity and can also provide financial assistance to a friend or relative. Entrepreneurs planning to raise funds through promoters may see minor hiccups.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Week

Viral infections including fever, sore throat, digestion-related issues, and cough will be common among Virgos this week. Females may develop gynecological issues while some females may also have minor cuts while chopping vegetables in the kitchen. Those who suffer from heart ailments need to be cautious and may require medical attention.

.Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)