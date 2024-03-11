Weekly Numerology Predictions from 11th to 17th March

Number 1: (People born on 1, 10, 19, and 28 of any month) Ganesha says in the week of March, people with Radix number 1 will get support from their father and can also go on a trip with loved ones and friends. You should make your decisions with some restraint, otherwise unnecessary suffering may increase. Haste at work can cause problems for you. Any kind of ego conflict in financial matters can bring more expenses for you. You will be happy if you handle your love life wisely. At the end of the week, you may feel quite lonely in life. Read your free weekly numerology predictions on hindustantimes.com. Find out what the planets have predicted for these numbers from 11th to 17th May 2022.(shutterstock)

Number 2: (People born on 2, 11, 20, and 29 of any month)

Ganesha says in the week of March, some auspicious program may start in the house of people with radix number 2. There may be worries due to siblings, due to which you will remain worried. This week you should make every effort to strengthen your love life, only then you will get peace. Your mind will be restless and you will be more worried about business projects. In financial matters, expenses may be high and this needs attention. People who are looking for a new job may get good offers this week. If you make decisions with some courage at the end of the week, better results will emerge.

Number 3: (People born on 3, 12, 21, and 30 of any month)

Ganesha says the week of March will be good for people with radix number 3. There will be progress in the workplace and by maintaining balance, decisions will be in your favor. In financial matters, listen to everyone but listen to your heart, only then you will get auspicious opportunities for progress. Talking about marital life, you can go shopping for some luxury items with your spouse and can also attend functions like marriage together. This week you will meet an old friend, with whom you will refresh old memories. At the end of the week, you will feel quite relaxed in your life.

Number 4: (People born on 4, 13, 22, and 31 of any month)

Ganesha says people with Radix number 4 may get good profits from any old investment in the week of March but may have to face ups and downs in terms of health. There will be progress in the workplace and from this week you may get attracted towards a new project or even implement it. Financial expenses are going to be high this week, hence there is a need to pay attention to this. Single people may meet someone special at a function this week. Your carelessness may bring problems for you at the end of the week.

Number 5: (People born on 5, 14, and 23 of any month)

Ganesha says stalled projects in the workplace of people with radix number 5 seem to be starting from this week of March and your respect will also increase. In financial matters, you can bring financial benefits through your hard work and investment will also be beneficial. If there is tension in marital life, then this week that tension may end and you can also go to some function with your spouse. Students preparing for competitive exams may have to work hard this week. Some religious programs may take place at home at the end of the week and you will also spend quality time with family.

Number 6: (People born on 6, 15, and 24 of any month)

Ganesha says in the week of March, people with the number 6 will make progress in the workplace and you will think of moving forward on a new project. There is a possibility of ideological differences with your father on some issue and you will also be inclined towards spirituality. The marriage of a family member may be finalized, which will create an atmosphere of excitement in the house. Exercise some restraint in financial matters and stay away from unnecessary debates, otherwise expenses may increase. This week you may get good benefits from any government scheme. Time will be favorable at the end of the week and some good news may also be received.

Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month)

Ganesha says in this week of March, people with radix number 7 have a strong possibility of financial gain in financial matters and auspicious opportunities will arise through investment. There may be electronic Florida Florida in love life and misunderstandings may also increase. There may be a crisis related to business due to a customer or professional, which may cause anxiety. The concentration power of students will increase and they will pay more attention to their studies. Talking about marital life, this week you can make any decision regarding the future of friendship and children. There will be auspicious opportunities for happiness and prosperity at the end of the week.

Number 8: (People born on 8, 17, and 26 of any month)

Ganesha says in financial matters, the week of March will be favorable for people with root number 8 and there will be financial gains. Related investments can bring auspicious results for you. You may feel sad after receiving some news. There will be an increase in love and romantic relationships in love life. Along with this week's celebrations, you may also decide to shift to a better place. Love for the sea will remain in the family. There will be auspicious chances of happiness and prosperity at the end of the week, even if those possibilities are limited to your waistline.

Number 9: (People born on 9, 18, and 27 of any month)

Ganesha says people with radix number 9 will see improvement in their immunity and energy in the week of March. If you are involved in business then you need to be careful this week. Talking about life, you will get disappointment due to some disagreement in love, which can cause mental stress. There will be pleasant experiences in love life this week and there will be an increase in friendship and love. You may feel a little worried after seeing comments on financial matters. You will be sad about one thing or the other and some new project is going to be successful. Dissatisfaction regarding something may increase at the end of the week.

