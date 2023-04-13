Weekly Panchang April 14-20: Solar new year, Baisakhi, & Auspicious Muhuratas

The Solar New Year is set to kick off this week with the Sun entering the Aries sign on April 14, 2023. This auspicious occasion is celebrated in various regions of India with different names, such as Baisakhi in Punjab, Puthandu in Tamil Nadu, Vishu Kani in Kerala, and Pohela Boishakh among the Bengali community. This week will also see favourable muhuratas for sale and purchase of vehicle. Let's explore the essential Panchanga details for New Delhi, NCT, India, for the week.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurata. An auspicious muhurata provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurata into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities are as follows:

Vivah Muhurat: There is no auspicious muhurata available for marriage this week

Griha Pravesh Muhurat: There is no auspicious muhurata available for griha pravesh this week

Property Purchase Muhurat: No auspicious muhurata is available this week for registering or purchasing property

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata for purchasing vehicle this week is available on April 16 (05:55 AM to 06:14 PM)

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating the changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending us the nature and characteristic of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Sun enters Aries sign on April 14, Friday, at 3:12 PM

Venus and Saturn at an angle of 90-degree on April 14, Friday, at 10:06 PM

Venus enters Rohini nakshatra on April 15, Saturday, at 12:43 AM

Saturn transits Shatabhisha Pada on April 16, Sunday, at 7:19 AM

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Baisakhi (Friday, April 14): Baisakhi holds cultural, religious, and agricultural significance for the people of Punjab, and it is celebrated with great fervour and joy, bringing communities together in a spirit of camaraderie and celebration. It also commemorates the formation of the Khalsa, which is the Sikh community of initiated members, by Guru Gobind Singh in 1699.

Baisakhi holds cultural, religious, and agricultural significance for the people of Punjab, and it is celebrated with great fervour and joy, bringing communities together in a spirit of camaraderie and celebration. It also commemorates the formation of the Khalsa, which is the Sikh community of initiated members, by Guru Gobind Singh in 1699. Puthandu (Friday, April 14): Puthandu, also known as Tamil New Year or Varusha Pirappu, is the celebration of the Tamil New Year in the Tamil calendar. The festival is observed as a time of renewal and new beginnings, and is celebrated with joy, enthusiasm, and traditional rituals.

Puthandu, also known as Tamil New Year or Varusha Pirappu, is the celebration of the Tamil New Year in the Tamil calendar. The festival is observed as a time of renewal and new beginnings, and is celebrated with joy, enthusiasm, and traditional rituals. Vishu Kani (Saturday, April 15): Vishu Kani is a Hindu festival celebrated in the Indian state of Kerala and by Malayali communities worldwide. It is observed on the first day of the Malayalam month of Medam.

Vishu Kani is a Hindu festival celebrated in the Indian state of Kerala and by Malayali communities worldwide. It is observed on the first day of the Malayalam month of Medam. Pohela Boishakh (Saturday, April 15): Pohela Boishakh, also known as Bengali New Year or Noboborsho, is the traditional New Year's Day celebrated in the Bengali calendar. It is a major festival in Bangladesh and the Indian states of West Bengal, Assam, and Tripura.

Pohela Boishakh, also known as Bengali New Year or Noboborsho, is the traditional New Year's Day celebrated in the Bengali calendar. It is a major festival in Bangladesh and the Indian states of West Bengal, Assam, and Tripura. Vaishakha Amavasya (Thursday, April 20): It holds religious and cultural significance. It marks the beginning of the month of Vaishakha, which is considered the second month of the Hindu calendar and is associated with the harvest season. It is believed that on this day, the Sun and the Moon are in their strongest positions, and taking a holy bath in rivers or sacred ponds is considered highly auspicious.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During transition of planets the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

April 14: 10:46 AM to 12:22 PM

10:46 AM to 12:22 PM April 15: 09:09 AM to 10:45 AM

April 16: 05:11 PM to 06:47 PM

April 17: 07:31 AM to 09:08 AM

April 18: 03:35 PM to 05:11 PM

03:35 PM to 05:11 PM April 19: 12:20 PM to 01:58 PM

April 20: 01:58 PM to 03:35 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between Sun (our soul) and Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON