Weekly Panchang April 7-13: Vaishakha month, Transits, & Auspicious Muhuratas

This week, the month of Vaishakha will commence as per the Hindu calendar. It is considered one of the most auspicious months in the Hindu calendar and is named after the Nakshatra Vishakha, which is believed to be at its zenith during this month. Apart from this, this week will witness the transit of Jupiter in the Revati pada. This week will also see favourable muhuratas for sale and purchase of vehicle and property. Let's explore the essential Panchanga details for New Delhi, NCT, India, for the week.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurata. An auspicious muhurata provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurata into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities are as follows:

Vivah Muhurat: There is no auspicious muhurata available for marriage this week

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating the changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending us the nature and characteristic of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Jupiter transits Revati pada on April 8, Saturday, at 10:17 AM

Mercury enters Bharani nakshatra on April 8, Saturday, at 11:48 PM

Mercury and Mars at a 60-degree angle on April 8, Saturday, at 11:55 AM

Sun and Jupiter’s deep conjunction on April 12, Wednesday, at 3:33 AM

Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Beginning of Vaishakha month (Friday, April 7): Vaishakha is considered an auspicious month in Hinduism and is celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion. It is significant for the performance of various rituals and ceremonies, such as the sacred bath in the Ganges River known as 'Ganga Snan'. Many devotees also observe fasts during this month to seek the blessings of the gods and goddesses.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During transition of planets the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

April 07: 10:49 AM to 12:24 PM

April 09: 05:08 PM to 06:43 PM

April 10: 07:37 AM to 09:12 AM

April 11: 03:33 PM to 05:09 PM

April 13: 01:58 PM to 03:34 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between Sun (our soul) and Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

