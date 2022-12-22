Weekly Panchang December 23-29: Mercury retrogression, & Auspicious Muhurats

This week will witness multiple planetary transits. Mercury and Venus will enter Capricorn sign. Thereafter, Mercury – the planet of intelligence and education – will become retrograde which will impact all facets of our life. Apart from this, there will be some auspicious muhuratas available this week for purchase of vehicle and property. Let us look at the key Panchanga details for this week for New Delhi, NCT, India.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurata. An auspicious muhurata provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurata into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities are as follows:

Vivah Muhurat: No auspicious muhurata for marriage is available this week

Griha Pravesh Muhurat: No auspicious muhurata for griha pravesh is available this week

Property Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata for registering or purchasing property is available on December 23 (07:11 AM to 07:11 AM) and December 29 (07:13 AM to 11:44 AM)

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata for purchasing vehicle is available on December 25 (07:21 PM to 04:51 AM, Dec 26) and December 28 (07:13 AM to 12:46 PM)

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating the changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending us the nature and characteristic of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Venus enters Uttara Shadha nakshatra on December 27, Tuesday. At 12:23 AM

Mercury enters Capricorn sign on December 28, Wednesday, at 6:00 AM

Jupiter enters Uttar Bhadrapada Pada on December 29, Thursday, at 7:17 AM

Sun enters Poorva Ashadha nakshatra on December 29, Thursday, at 12:21 PM

Mercury becomes retrograde on December 29, Thursday, at 3:01 PM

Venus enters Capricorn sign on December 29, Thursday, at 4:13 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Pausha Amavasya (Friday, December 23): Pausha Amavasya is observed during the Pausha month on the 15th day of the dark fortnight according to the Hindu calendar. By donating clothes and food or performing the Ann and Vastra Daan on the particular day of Pausha Amavasya, the devotees can decrease the ill-effects of planets.

Tamil Hanuman Jayanti (Friday, December 23): In years when Moolam Nakshatra does not coincide with Amavasya, Amavasya day is preferred to decide Hanuman Jayanthi day. In Gregorian calendar Tamil Hanuman Jayanthi falls in January or December.

Vinayaka Chaturthi (Monday, December 26): The Chaturthi after Amavasya or new moon during Shukla Paksha is known as Vinayaka Chaturthi. Vinayaka Chaturthi is also known as Varad Vinayaka Chaturthi. Varad means "asking God to fulfill any desire one has". Lord Ganesha blesses devotees with wisdom and patience who observe this fast.

Skanda Shasthi (Wednesday, December 28): Skanda Sashti is also known as Kanda Shashti. Sashti Tithi is dedicated to Lord Skanda. Devotees keep fast during Shukla Paksha Sashti day. Skanda is a popular Hindu deity especially among Tamil Hindus. Lord Skanda is son of God Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During transition of planets the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

December 23: 11:03 AM to 12:20 PM

December 24: 09:46 AM to 11:03 AM

December 25: 04:13 PM to 05:31 PM

December 26: 08:29 AM to 09:47 AM

December 27: 02:57 PM to 04:15 PM

December 28: 12:23 PM to 01:40 PM

December 29: 01:41 PM to 02:58 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between Sun (our soul) and Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

