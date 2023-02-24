Weekly Panchang Feb 24-March 2: Maha Shivaratri, Planetary Transits, Auspicious

This week is important due to conjunction of various planets in Aquarius sign. Mercury will transit in Aquarius this week brining changes in our lives. Due to close conjunction, a planetary war will be observed between Venus and Jupiter on the one hand and Mercury and Saturn on the other. Apart from this, favorable muhuratas will enable auspicious events like weddings, property transactions, and registrations and purchase of vehicle. Let's delve into important Panchanga details for the week in New Delhi, NCT, India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurata. An auspicious muhurata provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurata into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities are as follows:

Vivah Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata is available for marriage on February 28 (04:26 PM to 06:47 AM, Mar 01) and March 1 (06:47 AM to 09:52 AM)

Griha Pravesh Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata is available for griha pravesh on March 1 (06:47 AM to 09:52 AM)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Property Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata for registering or purchasing property is available on March 2 (12:43 PM to 06:45 AM, Mar 03)

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata for purchasing vehicle this week is available on February 27 (06:49 AM to 02:21 AM, Feb 28), March 1 (06:47 AM to 09:52 AM) and March 2 (12:43 PM to 06:45 AM, Mar 03)

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating the changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending us the nature and characteristic of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jupiter enters Revati nakshatra on February 24, Friday, at 3:33 PM

Mars enters Mrigashira nakshatra on February 25, Saturday, at 3:16 AM

Mercury enters Aquarius sign on February 27, Monday, at 4:55 PM

Venus enters Revati nakshatra on March 1, Wednesday, at 9:43 AM

Venus and Jupiter planetary war on March 1, Wednesday, at 1:36 PM

Mercury and Saturn planetary war on March 2, Thursday, at 12:34 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Skanda Sashti (Saturday, February 25): It is an important Hindu festival that is dedicated to Lord Murugan, the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The festival celebrates the victory of Lord Murugan over the demon Surapadman. Skanda Sashti is also known as Kanda Shashti.

Bhanu Saptami (Sunday, February 26): Bhanu Saptami is an important Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Surya or the Sun God. It is celebrated on the seventh day of the Shukla Paksha or waxing phase of the moon in the Hindu month of Magha.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Masik Karthigai (Sunday, February 26): It is a monthly Hindu festival that is celebrated on the day of the Karthigai star in the Tamil month of Karthigai. It is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is observed mainly in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and parts of Karnataka.

Rohini Vrat (Monday, February 27): Rohini Vrat is a significant fast observed by Hindu women, especially in North India. It is a fasting day dedicated to Goddess Rohini, who is considered to be the wife of Lord Chandra or the Moon God. Observing this fast is believed to bring the blessings of Goddess Rohini, who is known for her beauty and grace. It is said that she can bestow a happy married life and fertility to those who observe this fast with devotion.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During transition of planets the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

February 24: 11:09 AM to 12:35 PM

February 25: 09:43 AM to 11:08 AM

February 26: 04:53 PM to 06:19 PM

February 27: 08:15 AM to 09:41 AM

February 28: 03:27 PM to 04:53 PM

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

March 01: 12:34 PM to 02:00 PM

March 02: 02:00 PM to 03:27 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between Sun (our soul) and Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeraj Dhankher Neeraj Dhankher is a Vedic Astrologer. He is the Founder & CEO of Astro Zindagi. He has been practicing Astrology for more than 24 years in the personal and corporate space. He was honoured with the title of ‘Jyotish Acharya’ from Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan (under the auspices of Shri KN Rao) in 2005....view detail