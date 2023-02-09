Weekly Panchang February 10-16:Sun’s transit in Aquarius, Festivals, & Muhurats

The upcoming week will witness significant planetary movements, with the Sun entering the Aquarius sign and Venus transitioning into Pisces. Mercury will also be in the Shravana nakshatra. Additionally, there will be favourable muhuratas for events such as marriages, buying vehicles, and property purchases and registrations. Let's delve into important crucial Panchanga details for the week in New Delhi, NCT, India.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurata. An auspicious muhurata provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurata into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities are as follows:

Vivah Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata is available for marriage on February 10 (07:04 AM to 04:45 PM), February 12 (09:50 PM to 02:27 AM, Feb 13), February 13 (02:36 AM to 07:01 AM, Feb 14), February 14 (07:01 AM to 12:26 PM) and February 15 (06:18 AM to 06:59 AM, Feb 16)

Griha Pravesh Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata is available for griha pravesh on February 10 (12:18 AM to 07:03 AM, Feb 11) and February 11 (07:03 AM to 09:08 AM)

Property Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata for registering or purchasing property is available on February 16 (06:59 AM to 06:58 AM, Feb 17)

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata for purchasing vehicle this week is available on February 10 (07:58 AM to 07:03 AM, Feb 11) and February 12 (07:02 AM to 09:45 AM)

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating the changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending us the nature and characteristic of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Sun enters in Aquarius sign on February 13, Monday, at 9:57 AM

Mercury enters Shravana nakshatra on February 14, Tuesday, at 4:34 PM

Saturn transits Dhanishtha pada on February 15, Wednesday, at 3:02 AM

Venus enters Pisces sign on February 15, Wednesday, at 8:12 PM

Sun and Saturn at zero-degree conjunction on February 16, Thursday, at 10:15 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Yashoda Jayanti (Sunday, February 12): This Hindu festival celebrates the birth anniversary of Yashoda, the mother of Lord Krishna. It is observed annually on Krishna Paksha Shashthi in the month of Phalguna as per North Indian lunar calendar.

Shabari Jayanti (Monday, February 13): It is an important Hindu festival that is celebrated in honour of the great devotee, Shabri. It is believed that Shabri was a tribal woman who lived during the time of Lord Rama and was known for her unwavering devotion and pure love for the deity. It is observed annually on Krishna Paksha Saptami in the month of Phalguna as per North Indian lunar calendar.

Kumbha Sankranti (Monday, February 13): It is believed to mark the sun's movement into the Aquarius zodiac sign and is celebrated by Hindu communities all over the world. Kumbha Sankranti holds great religious significance as it is believed to be a time when Hindu deities come to earth to bless their devotees.

Vijaya Ekadashi (Thursday, February 16): The festival is observed as a day of devotion and fasting, in honour of Lord Vishnu. It is believed that by observing the fast, one can gain blessings, purification of the soul and attain spiritual liberation.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During transition of planets the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

February 10: 11:13 AM to 12:35 PM

February 11: 09:49 AM to 11:12 AM

February 12: 04:45 PM to 06:09 PM

February 13: 08:25 AM to 09:48 AM

February 14: 03:23 PM to 04:47 PM

February 15: 12:35 PM to 01:59 PM

February 16: 01:59 PM to 03:24 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between Sun (our soul) and Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

