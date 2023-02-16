Weekly Panchang February 17-23: Maha Shivaratri, Planetary Transits, Auspicious

This week, the Hindu festival of Maha Shivaratri will be celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva, marking a significant time for new beginnings. Although no significant planetary transits are expected, favorable muhuratas will enable auspicious events like weddings, property transactions, and registrations. Let's delve into important Panchanga details for the week in New Delhi, NCT, India.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurata. An auspicious muhurata provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurata into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities are as follows:

Vivah Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata is available for marriage on February 17 (08:28 PM to 11:45 PM), February 22 (06:54 AM to 06:53 AM, Feb 23) and February 23 (06:53 AM to 02:23 PM)

Griha Pravesh Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata is available for griha pravesh on February 22 (06:54 AM to 03:24 AM, Feb 23) and February 23 (01:33 AM to 03:44 AM, Feb 24)

Property Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata for registering or purchasing property is available on February 17 (06:58 AM to 08:28 PM) and February 23 (06:53 AM to 03:44 AM, Feb 24)

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: There is no auspicious muhurata for purchasing vehicle this week

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating the changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending us the nature and characteristic of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Venus enters Uttara Bhadrapada nakshatra on February 18, Saturday, at 1:04 PM

Sun enters Shatabhisha nakshatra on February 20, Monday, at 12:21 AM

Rahu enters Ashwini nakshatra on February 20, Monday, at 10:54 PM

Ketu transits Swati pada on February 20, Monday, at 10:54 PM

Mercury enters Dhanishtha nakshatra on February 23, Thursday, at 1:28 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Maha Shivaratri (Saturday, February 18): It is an important Hindu festival that is celebrated annually in honour of Lord Shiva. The festival falls on the 14th night of the new moon in the Hindu month of Phalguna. Maha Shivaratri is a celebration of Lord Shiva, who is considered the god of destruction and regeneration. The festival is a way for devotees to express their love, devotion, and gratitude to Lord Shiva.

Dwapara Yuga (Sunday, February 19): Dwapara Yuga is considered a transitional period between Treta Yuga and Kali Yuga, and it is believed to be a time of great spiritual and intellectual growth.

Phalguna Amavasya (Monday, February 20): is a Hindu festival that falls on the no moon day of the Phalguna month. It is also known as Maha Shivaratri and is considered an auspicious day for worshipping Lord Shiva. Devotees observe fasts, perform rituals, and offer prayers to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva.

Phulera Dooj (Tuesday, February 21): Phulera Dooj holds great importance in the Braj region, specifically in Mathura and Vrindavan. It falls on the second day of the bright fortnight of the Phagun month in the Hindu calendar and falls between Vasant Panchami and Holi. The occasion is celebrated with a unique Darshan in Krishna temples, showcasing Lord Krishna getting ready for the upcoming Holi festival.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During transition of planets the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

February 17: 11:11 AM to 12:35 PM

February 18: 09:46 AM to 11:11 AM

February 19: 04:49 PM to 06:14 PM

February 20: 08:20 AM to 09:45 AM

February 21: 03:25 PM to 04:50 PM

February 22: 12:35 PM to 02:00 PM

February 23: 02:00 PM to 03:26 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between Sun (our soul) and Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

