Weekly Panchang from December 08 – 14, 2023: Mercury Retrograde, Festivals, Auspicious Muhuratas

This week brings a transformative shift as Mercury, the planet of communication and intellect, enters its retrograde phase on December 13th. This cosmic event invites us to reflect, revise, and revisit past decisions. Additionally, the auspicious Utpanna Ekadashi falls on December 12th, offering a powerful opportunity for spiritual cleansing and self-realisation. Auspicious muhuratas are also available for initiating new ventures like marriage, property purchases, or vehicle acquisitions. Let's explore this week’s important Panchanga details for New Delhi, NCT, India.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : Auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week on December 08, Friday (07:01 AM to 08:54 AM), December 09, Saturday (10:43 AM to 11:37 PM) and December 11, Monday (06:24 AM to 07:04 AM, Dec 12)

: Auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week on December 08, Friday (07:01 AM to 08:54 AM), December 09, Saturday (10:43 AM to 11:37 PM) and December 11, Monday (06:24 AM to 07:04 AM, Dec 12) Griha Pravesh Muhurat : Auspicious Muhurat is available this week on December 08, Friday (08:54 AM to 06:31 AM, Dec 09)

: Auspicious Muhurat is available this week on December 08, Friday (08:54 AM to 06:31 AM, Dec 09) Property Purchase Muhurat : Auspicious Muhurat is available this week on December 14, Thursday (07:05 AM to 07:06 AM, Dec 15)

: Auspicious Muhurat is available this week on December 14, Thursday (07:05 AM to 07:06 AM, Dec 15) Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurta is available this week on December 08, Friday (07:01 AM to 06:31 AM, Dec 09) and December 10, Sunday (07:13 AM to 11:50 AM)

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Mercury and Jupiter at a deep 120-degree angle on December 8 (Friday) at 09:35 AM

Mars enters Jyeshtha Nakshatra on December 9 (Saturday) at 07:00 PM

Mercury enters Poorva Ashadha Nakshatra on December 10 (Sunday) at 01:49 AM

Venus and Jupiter at a deep 180-degree angle on December 10 (Sunday) at 09:02 AM

Mercury becomes vakri (retrograde) on December 13 (Wednesday) at 12:38 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Utpanna Ekadashi (Friday, December 8): Utpanna Ekadashi is celebrated in Hinduism as the awakening of Lord Vishnu from his cosmic slumber. It is observed during the eleventh day of the lunar fortnight and is believed to free off sins and blessings. Fasting, prayers, and offering of charity are done in Lord Vishnu’s grace. This is symbolic of awakening and renewal, urging believers to take a deep inner look, purify their souls and renew their spiritual ties. The temples are decorated with vibrant colours, providing a pleasant environment for the worshipers. Utpanna Ekadashi offers spiritual rebirth to believers, reminding them to think of the right way and be peaceful within.

Margashirsha Amavasya (Tuesday, December 12): Margashirsha Amavasya is the last Amavasya of the Hindu calendar year. It is also known as Bhauma Amavasya, as it occurs on a Tuesday. Margashirsha Amavasya is a day of new beginnings. It is a time to set new goals and resolutions for the coming year. It is also a time to start fresh and leave the past behind.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

December 08: 10:55 AM to 12:13 PM

December 09: 09:38 AM to 10:55 AM

09:38 AM to 10:55 AM December 10: 04:07 PM to 05:25 PM

04:07 PM to 05:25 PM December 11: 08:21 AM to 09:39 AM

08:21 AM to 09:39 AM December 12: 02:50 PM to 04:08 PM

02:50 PM to 04:08 PM December 13: 12:15 PM to 01:33 PM

12:15 PM to 01:33 PM December 14: 01:33 PM to 02:51 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

