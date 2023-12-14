Weekly Panchang from December 15 – 21, 2023: Planetary Transits and Auspicious Muhuratas this week

This week unfolds with the significant event of the Sun transitioning into Sagittarius, marking the auspicious Dhanu Sankranti. As we move ahead, we also commemorate the sacred occasion of Vivah Panchami. Auspicious muhuratas for marriages, property transactions, and vehicle are also available this week. Following are this week’s important Panchanga details for New Delhi, NCT, India:

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : Auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week on December 15, Friday (08:10 AM to 06:24 AM, Dec 16)

: Auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week on December 15, Friday (08:10 AM to 06:24 AM, Dec 16) Griha Pravesh Muhurat : Auspicious Muhurat is available this week on December 15, Friday (08:10 AM to 10:30 PM) and December 21, Thursday (09:37 AM to 10:09 PM)

: Auspicious Muhurat is available this week on December 15, Friday (08:10 AM to 10:30 PM) and December 21, Thursday (09:37 AM to 10:09 PM) Property Purchase Muhurat : Auspicious Muhurat is available this week on December 15, Friday (07:06 AM to 08:10 AM) and December 21, Thursday (07:09 AM to 10:09 PM)

: Auspicious Muhurat is available this week on December 15, Friday (07:06 AM to 08:10 AM) and December 21, Thursday (07:09 AM to 10:09 PM) Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurta is available this week on December 17, Sunday (07:07 AM to 07:08 AM, Dec 18), December 18, Monday (07:08 AM to 03:13 PM) and December 21, Thursday (09:37 AM to 10:09 PM)

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Sun enters Sagittarius sign on December 16 (Saturday) at 04:09 PM

Mercury enters Mula Nakshatra on December 16 (Saturday) at 05:39 PM

Venus enters Vishakha Nakshatra on December 16 (Saturday) at 11:23 PM

Mercury and Jupiter at a close 120-degree angle on December 18 (Monday) at 07:55 PM

Mercury and Mars at a close 30-degree angle on December 21 (Thursday) at 12:04 AM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Dhanu Sankranti (Saturday, December 16): Dhanu Sankranti is a Hindu festival that marks the Sun’s transit to Dhanu Rashi. It signals the beginning of longer days and shorter nights. In the different regions of India, people offer prayers, take ritual baths and engage in charitable acts which enhance unity and spiritual significance.

Dhanu Sankranti is a Hindu festival that marks the Sun’s transit to Dhanu Rashi. It signals the beginning of longer days and shorter nights. In the different regions of India, people offer prayers, take ritual baths and engage in charitable acts which enhance unity and spiritual significance. Vinayaka Chaturthi (Saturday, December 16): Vinayaka Chaturthi is celebrated in honour of Lord Ganesha and symbolises the commencement of new journeys and projects. This vibrant festival involves processions, prayers, and feasts.

Vinayaka Chaturthi is celebrated in honour of Lord Ganesha and symbolises the commencement of new journeys and projects. This vibrant festival involves processions, prayers, and feasts. Vivah Panchami (Sunday, December 17): The divine wedding of Lord Rama and Sita is celebrated through Vivah Panchami. It is observed on the fifth day of waxing moon during the month of Margashirsha and it is celebrated with different rituals in India.

The divine wedding of Lord Rama and Sita is celebrated through Vivah Panchami. It is observed on the fifth day of waxing moon during the month of Margashirsha and it is celebrated with different rituals in India. Skanda Sashti (Monday, December 18): Another colorful festival that is celebrated in India is called Skanda Sashti, which is a Hindu festival that celebrates Lord Murugan’s victory over evil. It is celebrated for six days during Aippasi the Tamil month, and includes fasting, devotional songs, street processions and the re-enactment of the divine battle.

Another colorful festival that is celebrated in India is called Skanda Sashti, which is a Hindu festival that celebrates Lord Murugan’s victory over evil. It is celebrated for six days during Aippasi the Tamil month, and includes fasting, devotional songs, street processions and the re-enactment of the divine battle. Masik Durgashtami (Wednesday, December 20): The eighth day of the lunar month is also celebrated as Masik Durgashtami, a festival among Hindus in honor of Goddess Durga. Devotees fast and perform rituals during the month and seek health and prosperity blessings.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

December 15: 10:59 AM to 12:16 PM

December 16: 09:42 AM to 10:59 AM

09:42 AM to 10:59 AM December 17: 04:09 PM to 05:27 PM

04:09 PM to 05:27 PM December 18: 08:25 AM to 09:43 AM

08:25 AM to 09:43 AM December 19: 02:53 PM to 04:10 PM

02:53 PM to 04:10 PM December 20: 12:19 PM to 01:36 PM

12:19 PM to 01:36 PM December 21: 01:36 PM to 02:54 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON