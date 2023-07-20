Weekly Panchang from July 21-27, 2023: Venus retrograde 2023, Planetary transits, Auspicious Muhurtas

This week, we will experience the retrograde motion of Venus, the planet associated with love and pleasure, as it moves through the fiery sign of Leo. This celestial event significantly influences various aspects of our lives, and we must be aware of its potential impact. Another transit taking place this week is that of Mercury, which will move to the Leo sign. Alongside these cosmic occurrences, we also observe Andal Jayanti and Leaped First Shravan Somwar Vrat taking place this week. Let's explore this week’s important Panchanga details for New Delhi, NCT, India.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat: No auspicious muhurta is available this week

Griha Pravesh Muhurat: No auspicious muhurta is available this week

Property Purchase Muhurat: No auspicious muhurta is available this week

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: No auspicious muhurta is available this week

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Mars and Saturn in deep opposition of 180-degree on July 21, Friday, at 2:06 AM

Sun and Venus at a deep 30-degree angle on July 21, Friday, at 7:06 AM

Mars enters Poorva Phalguni nakshatra on July 23, Sunday, at 12:13 AM

Venus becomes retrograde on July 23, Sunday, at 7:02 AM

Mercury enters Leo on July 25, Tuesday, at 4:38 AM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Andal Jayanti (Saturday, July 22): Also known as Aadi Pooram, it is a Hindu festival celebrated in the Tamil month of Aadi. It is the birthday of Andal, a 7th-century poetess and devotee of Lord Vishnu. Andal is considered to be an incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi, and she is one of the 12 Alvars, a group of Tamil saints who are revered for their devotion to Vishnu.

Also known as Aadi Pooram, it is a Hindu festival celebrated in the Tamil month of Aadi. It is the birthday of Andal, a 7th-century poetess and devotee of Lord Vishnu. Andal is considered to be an incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi, and she is one of the 12 Alvars, a group of Tamil saints who are revered for their devotion to Vishnu. Adhika Skanda Sashti (Sunday, July 23): Also known as Kanda Sashti, it is a six-day festival dedicated to Lord Murugan, also known as Skanda or Subramanya. It is celebrated with great enthusiasm by devotees of Lord Murugan, particularly in the southern part of India.

Also known as Kanda Sashti, it is a six-day festival dedicated to Lord Murugan, also known as Skanda or Subramanya. It is celebrated with great enthusiasm by devotees of Lord Murugan, particularly in the southern part of India. Leaped First Shravan Somwar Vrat (Monday, July 24): The Hindu calendar has an extra month called Adhik Maas, which occurs every 3 years. In 2023, Adhik Maas will fall in the month of Shravan, which means that there will be 8 Mondays in Shravan instead of the usual 7. The Leaped First Shravan Somwar Vrat is considered to be especially auspicious, and many devotees choose to fast on this day.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

July 21: 10:45 AM to 12:27 PM

July 22: 09:02 AM to 10:45 AM

July 23: 05:35 PM to 07:18 PM

July 24: 07:20 AM to 09:03 AM

July 25: 03:52 PM to 05:34 PM

July 26: 12:27 PM to 02:10 PM

July 27: 02:10 PM to 03:52 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between Sun (our soul) and Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON