Weekly Panchang from June 9-15, 2023: Planetary transits, festivals, auspicious muhuratas

This week's significance lies in the celebration of Mithuna Sankranti, which marks the transition of the Sun into the zodiac sign of Gemini. It holds great importance for farmers who seek blessings for a bountiful harvest season and healthy crops. This week, auspicious muhuratas are also available for marriage, griha pravesh and vehicle purchases are available this week. Let's explore the important Panchanga details for New Delhi, NCT, India, for the week.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurata. An auspicious muhurata provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurata into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat: Auspicious muhuratas for marriage this week are available on June 11 (02:32 PM to 05:23 AM, Jun 12) and June 12 (05:23 AM to 09:58 PM)

Griha Pravesh Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata for griha pravesh is available this week only on June 12 (10:34 AM to 05:23 AM, Jun 13)

Property Purchase Muhurat: No auspicious muhurata for purchasing property is available this week

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata for purchasing a vehicle this week is available on June 9 (05:23 AM to 04:20 PM) and June 12 (01:49 PM to 05:23 AM, Jun 13)

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Venus and Jupiter placed at an angle of 90-degree on June 11, Sunday, at 9:06 PM

Uranus enters Krittika nakshatra on June 13, Tuesday, at 12:27 PM

Venus and Saturn placed at an angle of 150-degree on June 13, Tuesday, at 3:26 PM

Mercury enters Rohini nakshatra on June 14, Wednesday, at 4:27 AM

Sun enters Gemini sign on June 15, Thursday, at 6:29 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Masik Kalashtami (June 10, Saturday): It is an auspicious Hindu observance dedicated to Lord Shiva. It falls on the eighth day (ashtami) of the lunar month (masik) in the Hindu calendar. Specifically, it is celebrated on the eighth day after the full moon (Purnima) or the new moon (Amavasya) each month.

It is an auspicious Hindu observance dedicated to Lord Shiva. It falls on the eighth day (ashtami) of the lunar month (masik) in the Hindu calendar. Specifically, it is celebrated on the eighth day after the full moon (Purnima) or the new moon (Amavasya) each month. Masik Janmashtami (June 10, Saturday): It is a monthly observance of the birth of Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, according to Hindu mythology. Janmashtami is usually celebrated once a year with great enthusiasm, but Masik Krishna Janmashtami refers to the monthly celebration of Lord Krishna's birth on the eighth day (ashtami) of the lunar month (masik).

It is a monthly observance of the birth of Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, according to Hindu mythology. Janmashtami is usually celebrated once a year with great enthusiasm, but Masik Krishna Janmashtami refers to the monthly celebration of Lord Krishna's birth on the eighth day (ashtami) of the lunar month (masik). Mithun Sankranti (June 15, Thursday): It marks the beginning of the solar month of Mithuna (Gemini) as per the Hindu calendar. On Mithun Sankranti, people offer prayers to the Sun god and express gratitude for a good harvest season.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

June 09: 10:36 AM to 12:20 PM

June 10: 08:52 AM to 10:36 AM

June 11: 05:34 PM to 07:19 PM

June 12: 07:07 AM to 08:52 AM

June 13: 03:50 PM to 05:35 PM

June 14: 12:21 PM to 02:06 PM

June 15: 02:06 PM to 03:51 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between Sun (our soul) and Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON