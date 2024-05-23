Weekly Panchang from May 24-30, 2024: Planetary Transits, Festivals and Muhuratas

This week's Panchanga offers some key events. Both Venus and the Sun will be moving into the Rohini nakshatra. Venus is associated with love, beauty, and relationships, while the Sun represents vitality and our core self. This combined movement could bring positive changes in these areas of life. Further, we will celebrate Narada Jayanti, the birth anniversary of the sage Narada, known for his wisdom and devotion. This is a good time for spiritual practices, learning, and seeking guidance. This week also offers favourable timings (muhurats) for purchasing a vehicle or property. If you've been considering these big decisions, this could be the right time to take action. Let's explore this week’s Panchanga in detail for New Delhi, NCT, India. Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : No auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week.

: No auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week. Griha Pravesh Muhurat : No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week.

: No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week. Property Purchase Muhurat : Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on May 24, Friday (05:26 to 10:10).

: Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on May 24, Friday (05:26 to 10:10). Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurta is available this week on May 24, Friday (05:26 to 10:10), on May 29, Wednesday (05:24 to 13:39) and on May 30, Thursday (11:43 to 05:24, May 31).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Mars and Saturn at a deep 30-degree angle on May 24 (Friday) at 21:49

Sun enters Rohini Nakshatra on May 25 (Saturday) at 03:27

Venus enters Rohini Nakshatra on May 27 (Monday) at 12:04

Mercury enters Krittika Nakshatra on May 29 (Wednesday) at 16:24

Jupiter transits Krittika Pada on May 29 (Wednesday) at 21:47

Mercury and Mars at a deep 30-degree angle on May 30 (Thursday) at 17:21

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Narada Jayanti (May 24, Friday): It is celebrated to commemorate the birth of sage Narada, who is also famously known as the divine charioteer of Lord Vishnu. It is celebrated on the Purnima, or full moon night, in the Hindu calendar month of Jyeshtha. Narada is one of the gods these people worship with the accompaniment of prayers in order to get spiritual knowledge or ethereal learning.

Jyeshtha Begins (May 24, Friday): The Hindu month of Jyestha marks the beginning of the monsoon season and the end of the summer harvest. Farmers express gratitude for a successful harvest and pray for a good monsoon. The Sun transits into the zodiac sign of Taurus (Vrishabha) this month, considered auspicious for new beginnings and material prosperity.

Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi (May 26, Sunday): It is one of the popular Hindu festivals dedicated to Lord Ganesha and observed on the fourth lunar day after the full moon. It worships Ganesha as Ekadanta, the god with only one tusk. People also fast and pray for success and knowledge and remove all barriers in their lives by worshipping Ganesha.

Agni Nakshatram Ends (May 28, Tuesday): Agni Nakshatram, the period of intense heat in the Indian subcontinent, comes to an end, which relieves the hot climate. When this celestial event is over, there are indications of cooler days ahead, which will be welcomed by people and the environment.

Kalashtami (May 30, Thursday): It is a Hindu festival celebrated in honor of Lord Bhairava who is an incarnation of Lord Shiva. It is observed on the eighth day of the waning phase of the moon, known as Krishna Paksha, in the Hindu month of Margashirsha. People also fast and pray to get the blessings of Lord Bhairava.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

May 24: 10:35 AM to 12:18 PM

May 25: 08:52 AM to 10:35 AM

08:52 AM to 10:35 AM May 26: 05:28 PM to 07:12 PM

05:28 PM to 07:12 PM May 27: 07:08 AM to 08:52 AM

07:08 AM to 08:52 AM May 28: 03:46 PM to 05:29 PM

May 29: 12:19 PM to 02:02 PM

May 30: 02:03 PM to 03:46 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

