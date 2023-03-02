Weekly Panchang March 3-9: Maha Shivaratri, Planetary Transits, Auspicious

This week, the vibrant festival of Holi will be observed throughout the country, symbolizing the onset of spring, a period of rejuvenation and development. Although there are no significant planetary transitions this week, there are favourable muhuratas for ceremonies such as weddings, property dealings, and the purchase or registration of vehicles. Let's explore the essential Panchanga specifics for New Delhi, NCT, India, for the week.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurata. An auspicious muhurata provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurata into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities are as follows:

Vivah Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata is available for marriage on March 5 (04:09 AM to 06:41 AM, Mar 06), March 6 (06:41 AM to 04:17 PM) and March 9 (09:08 PM to 05:57 AM, Mar 10)

Griha Pravesh Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata is available for griha pravesh on March 8 (06:39 AM to 04:20 AM, Mar 09) and March 9 (05:57 AM to 06:37 AM, Mar 10)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Property Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata for registering or purchasing property is available on March 3 (06:45 AM to 03:43 PM)

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata for purchasing vehicle this week is available on March 3 (06:45 AM to 09:11 AM) and March 9 (08:54 PM to 06:37 AM, Mar 10)

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating the changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending us the nature and characteristic of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Mercury enters Shatabhisha nakshatra on March 3, Friday, at 4:21 PM

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sun enters Poorva Bhadrapada nakshatra on March 5, Sunday, at 6:37 AM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Shani Trayodashi (Saturday, March 4): Shani Triyodashi is a significant day in Hinduism that is dedicated to Lord Shani, who is the embodiment of the planet Saturn. Triyodashi refers to the thirteenth day of both the waxing and waning phases of the moon. This day is considered highly auspicious for performing rituals and seeking blessings from Lord Shani.

Choti Holi/ Holika Dahan (Tuesday, March 7): Choti Holi, also known as Holika Dahan, is a significant Hindu festival celebrated a day before Holi, the festival of colours. It holds immense importance in Hindu mythology and culture for several reasons. According to Hindu mythology, Choti Holi marks the triumph of good over evil. The festival commemorates the death of Holika, the sister of demon king Hiranyakashipu, who tried to kill his son Prahlada for his devotion to Lord Vishnu.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vasanta Purnima (Tuesday, March 7): The full moon day which falls in the middle of spring season in India is known as Vasanta Purnima. Vasanta Purnima is very significant day as it coincides with the festival of colours i.e. Holi. Vasanta Purnima marks the beginning of the spring season, which is considered a time of rejuvenation and renewal.

Holi (Wednesday, March 8): Holi is a popular and vibrant festival celebrated mainly in India, Nepal, and other parts of South Asia. The festival is also known as the "Festival of Colours" or the "Festival of Love". It is celebrated on the full moon day in the Hindu month of Phalguna.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During transition of planets the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

March 03: 11:06 AM to 12:33 PM

March 04: 09:38 AM to 11:06 AM

March 05: 04:56 PM to 06:23 PM

March 06: 08:09 AM to 09:37 AM

March 07: 03:28 PM to 04:56 PM

March 08: 12:32 PM to 02:00 PM

March 09: 02:00 PM to 03:29 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between Sun (our soul) and Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON