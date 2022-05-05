Weekly Panchang May 6 - May 12, 2022: Check transits and auspicious dates

This week, Mercury – the planet of our communication, intellect and business – will be turning retrograde. This is a noteworthy development as in retrogression motion, Mercury brings forth some new business ideas and helps us formulate new strategies to further our career. On the flip side, there can be communication gaps or breakdown, which must be avoided. This week, auspicious muhuratas are available for marriage, vehicle and entry into a new house. However, sale and purchase of property should be avoided. Let us look at the key Panchanga details for this week for New Delhi, NCT, India.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurat. An auspicious muhurat provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurat into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities are as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : Auspicious days for marriage are May 9 (11:31 pm to 5:34 am of May 10), May 10 (5:34 am to 6:40 pm), May 11 (7:28 pm to 5:32 am of May 12) and May 12 (6:51 pm to 5:32 am of May 13).

: Auspicious days for marriage are May 9 (11:31 pm to 5:34 am of May 10), May 10 (5:34 am to 6:40 pm), May 11 (7:28 pm to 5:32 am of May 12) and May 12 (6:51 pm to 5:32 am of May 13). Griha Pravesh Muhurat : Auspicious muhurat for griha pravesh is on May 11 (7:28 pm to 5:32 am of May 12) and May 12 (5:32 am to 6:51 pm).

: Auspicious muhurat for griha pravesh is on May 11 (7:28 pm to 5:32 am of May 12) and May 12 (5:32 am to 6:51 pm). Property Purchase Muhurat : There is no auspicious muhurata for purchasing or registering property this week.

: There is no auspicious muhurata for purchasing or registering property this week. Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurat for purchasing vehicle this week is only on May 6 (from 9:20 am to 5:36 pm of May 7)

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating the changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending us the nature and characteristic of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Mercury will enter Rohini nakshatra on May 6, 2022, Friday, at 5:35 pm

Surya and Chandra Vyatipata yoga is occurring on May 9, 2022, Monday, at 7:47 pm. This is a malefic yoga, and all auspicious activities should be avoided during this time.

Mercury will become retrograde on May 10, 2022, Tuesday, at 5:16 pm

Sun will enter Krittika nakshatra on May 11, 2022, Wednesday, at 6:50 pm

Venus will enter Revati nakshatra on May 12, 2022, Thursday, at 8:41 am

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Shankaracharya Jayanti (Friday, May 6): This day is observed as birth anniversary of Indian Guru and philosopher Adi Shankara. Shankaracharya is known for consolidating the doctrine of Advaita Vedanata and revived it at a time when Hindu culture was on decline.

This day is observed as birth anniversary of Indian Guru and philosopher Adi Shankara. Shankaracharya is known for consolidating the doctrine of Advaita Vedanata and revived it at a time when Hindu culture was on decline. Surdas Jayanti (Friday, May 6): Sant Surdas was a great poet and musician and was known for his devotional songs dedicated to Lord Krishna.

Sant Surdas was a great poet and musician and was known for his devotional songs dedicated to Lord Krishna. Ramanujacharya Jayanti (Friday, May 6): Sri Ramanuja Acharya was a great Hindu philosopher and thinker. He is the most venerated Acharya in the philosophy of Sri Vaishnavism.

Sri Ramanuja Acharya was a great Hindu philosopher and thinker. He is the most venerated Acharya in the philosophy of Sri Vaishnavism. Tagore Jayanti (Saturday, May 7): In West Bengal Rabindranath Tagore anniversary is observed as per local Bengali calendar. The day of Boishakh 25th currently overlaps with either 8th May or 9th May on Gregorian calendar. However, in other states, Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti is observed as per Gregorian calendar on 7th May.

In West Bengal Rabindranath Tagore anniversary is observed as per local Bengali calendar. The day of Boishakh 25th currently overlaps with either 8th May or 9th May on Gregorian calendar. However, in other states, Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti is observed as per Gregorian calendar on 7th May. Ganga Jayanti (Sunday, May 8): Ganga Saptami is dedicated to Goddess Ganga. This day is also known as Ganga Pujan and Ganga Jayanti as Ganga was reborn on this day.

Ganga Saptami is dedicated to Goddess Ganga. This day is also known as Ganga Pujan and Ganga Jayanti as Ganga was reborn on this day. Masik Durgashtami (Monday, May 10): Durgashtami fasting is observed every month during Ashtami Tithi of Shukla Paksha.

Durgashtami fasting is observed every month during Ashtami Tithi of Shukla Paksha. Sita Navami (Monday, May 10): Sita Navami is celebrated as birth anniversary of Goddess Sita. This day is also known as Sita Jayanti. Married women keep fast on Sita Navami day and pray to seek long lives of their husbands.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During transition of planets the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

May 6 : 10:38 am to 12:18 pm

: 10:38 am to 12:18 pm May 7 : 8:57 am to 10:37 am

: 8:57 am to 10:37 am May 8 : 5:20 pm to 7:01 pm

: 5:20 pm to 7:01 pm May 9 : 7:15 am to 8:56 am

: 7:15 am to 8:56 am May 10 : 3:40 pm to 5:21 pm

: 3:40 pm to 5:21 pm May 11: 12:18 pm to 1:59 pm

12:18 pm to 1:59 pm May 12: 1:59 pm to 3:40 pm

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between Sun (our soul) and Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

