Weekly Panchang Nov 18-24: Jupiter Goes Direct, Festive, Auspicious Muhuratas

Jupiter – the planet of prosperity and knowledge – will be getting direct this week. It is currently positioned in Pisces sign. This will bring plenty of good news to everyone. No other planetary transits are happening this week. Talking of auspicious muhuratas, one can plan activities relating to marriage, buying or registration of property and vehicle this week as selective muhuratas are available. Let us look at the key Panchanga details for this week for New Delhi, NCT, India.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurata. An auspicious muhurata provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurata into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities are as follows:

Vivah Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata for marriage is available this week only on November 24 (03:04 PM to 07:37 PM)

Griha Pravesh Muhurat: There is no auspicious muhurata available this week for griha pravesh

Property Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata for registering or purchasing property is available on November 18 (06:46 AM to 11:08 PM) and November 24 (06:51 AM to 07:37 PM)

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata for purchasing vehicle is available on November 20 (06:47 AM to 10:41 AM) and November 21 (10:07 AM to 06:49 AM, Nov 22)

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating the changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending us the nature and characteristic of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Sun enters Anuradha nakshatra on November 20, Sunday, at 2:48 AM

Sun and Jupiter placed at favourable trine (120-degree) on November 21, Monday, at 9:34 AM

Mercury and Venus conjunct at zero degree on November 22, Tuesday, at 4:18 AM

Jupiter will turn direct in Pisces sign on November 24, Thursday, at 04:36 AM

Mercury enters Jyestha nakshatra on November 24, Thursday, at 01:49 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Utpanna Ekadashi Vrat (Sunday, November 20): The Krishna Paksha Ekadashi which comes after Kartik Purnima is known as Utpanna Ekadashi. All Ekadashi fasting are dedicated to Goddess Ekadashi who is one of the Shaktis of Lord Vishnu.

Masik Shivratri (Tuesday, November 22): Each month, Chaturdashi Tithi during Krishna Paksha is known as Masik Shivaratri. Shivaratri is great festival of convergence of Shiva and Shakti.

Margashirsha Amavasya (Wednesday, November 23): Margashirsha Amavasya is a day of ardent devotion and reverence. On this day, devotees pay their respect to the ancestors apart from worshipping Lord Krishna. It is believed that offering respect to the deceased ancestors is said to remove all doshas and assure a blissful life for you and your family.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During transition of planets the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

November 18: 10:46 AM to 12:06 PM

November 19: 09:27 AM to 10:46 AM

November 20: 04:06 PM to 05:26 PM

November 21: 08:08 AM to 09:28 AM

November 22: 02:46 PM to 04:06 PM

November 23: 12:07 PM to 01:27 PM

November 24: 01:27 PM to 02:46 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between Sun (our soul) and Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

