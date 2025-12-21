Weekly Tarot Card Readings for December 21-27, 2025
Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for December 21-27, 2025. Read what the cards have in store for all the zodiac signs for this week.
ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)
Love: Four of Coins
Mood: The Tower
Career: The Empress
Career may take prime focus this week as new responsibilities could help you showcase your potential, and chances are, performance will enhance your visibility among seniors. Finance may feel predictable yet manageable, while health may require mindful breaks to avoid feeling drained. Family exchanges stay balanced and may bring comfort, while romance is likely to feel fulfilling if emotional transparency is maintained. Travel may refresh your mindset and could help you release built-up stress. Property-related matters may progress gradually, and academic efforts may remain steady if discipline is consistent. Avoid overthinking outcomes, and keep showing up to each task with curiosity because this week is more about sustainable pace than dramatic leaps.
Lucky Number : 22
Lucky Colour : Blue
TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)
Love: The Magician
Mood: King of Wands
Career: Two of Coins
Health may feel stable this week, and you may naturally feel motivated to nourish your body better. Financial comfort is likely to grow and encourage you to think about future investments with an open mind. Professionally, some achievements may help you gain credibility, while family support may multiply your confidence. Romance may feel peaceful and comforting in its own subtle way. Travel plans may appear delayed so avoid forcing timelines. Property decisions are likely to feel secure and academic clarity may surprise you with its ease. Prioritise body-mind harmony this week and maintain your wellness routine because your inner balance is your most powerful asset right now.
Lucky Number : 9
Lucky Colour : Brown
GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)
Love: The Chariot
Mood: Three of Swords
Career: Hermit
Travel may inspire your spirit this week, and the probability of discovering fresh ideas during movement feels high. Professionally, your routine may feel productive, and finances may stay manageable if impulsive spending is avoided. Health may feel energetic, and family interactions may remain grounded and gentle. Romance may feel emotionally deep, and you may enjoy the emotional syncing. Property prospects appear promising, and academic focus may need a tiny push of discipline. Chase adventure, but also anchor yourself with sensible planning because growth is coming from new experiences rather than staying in comfort zones.
Lucky Number : 11
Lucky Colour : Light Yellow
CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)
Love: The Star
Mood: The Hanged Man
Career: Four of Coins
Property matters may hold substantial importance this week, and the probability of gainful movement feels strong if decisions are well evaluated. Finance may remain balanced, and career results may uplift your confidence. Family bonds may stay supportive, and romance may feel neutral yet dependable. Travel may not be very dynamic, so keep flexibility in emotions and plans. Health may require you to consciously detox certain habits, and academic focus may benefit from shorter concentration bursts. Don’t judge the week by speed, but judge it by clarity. Small, consistent steps may take you further than dramatic jumps this time.
Lucky Number : 18
Lucky Colour : Beige
LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)
Love: Knight of Swords
Mood: Three of Wands
Career: Eight of Cups
Finance may appear unpredictable this week which may feel slightly unsettling but chances are mindful expense control will give you peace. Professionally, regular efforts may keep you grounded while family warmth may uplift you emotionally. Love may evolve gradually and travel may offer a fulfilling break to reset energies. Property decisions may need slow evaluation and academic grasp may depend on consistent review. Health may need subtle attention especially sleep regulation. Don’t attach value to money fluctuations as your real value this week lies in your adaptability and emotional strength.
Lucky Number : 17
Lucky Colour : White
VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)
Love: The Strength
Mood: Three of Cups
Career: The Lovers
Family interactions may require balanced communication, as some discussions may appear slightly sensitive. Professionally, things may move at a steady pace, and finances may remain predictable. Health may require timely rest to avoid fatigue while romance may feel emotionally distant for now, so avoid over-defining things. Travel may bring excitement, and property valuation may stay consistent. Academic efforts may feel on track if you stay disciplined. Instead of absorbing others’ energy, keep boundaries subtle yet strong because this week requires inner calm more than proving a point.
Lucky Number : 1
Lucky Colour : Red
LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)
Love: Two of Swords
Mood: The Hanged Man
Career: Nine of Wands
Academically, avoid distractions. Health appears relatively conscious so maintain the routine. This is not the week to chase speed, but it is the time to refine your approach and avoid giving emotional meaning to temporary delays. Finance may require sharp filtering of priorities as inflow may feel slower than expectations. Professionally, momentum may appear sluggish, but avoid judging yourself through temporary circumstances. Family may feel manageable, and romance may feel magically aligned. Travel may remain average, and property may have profitable potential.
Lucky Number : 6
Lucky Colour : Pink
SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)
Love: The Sun
Mood: The Magician
Career: Knight of Swords
Romance may feel emotionally detached so avoid jumping to conclusions and allow personal space to process feelings. Health appears robust and career may feel progressive with impactful efforts. Finances may remain stable yet may not thrill you. Family feels harmonious and travel may feel rewarding. Property investment may show growth potential and academic learning stays smooth. Use your emotional intensity to heal rather than defend.
Lucky Number : 5
Lucky Colour : Purple
SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)
Love: The Lover
Mood: The Sun
Career: Temperance
Travel may face delays or unnecessary obstacles so avoid forcing deadlines and try to keep options open. Professionally, routine may lack excitement, yet productivity can be maintained through mindful scheduling. Finance remains steady, and family interactions stay emotionally secure. Romance may feel gentle, and property decisions may move strategically. Health stays vibrant, and academic practice stays consistent. Your biggest growth is coming from how you respond to wait, not how you push through.
Lucky Number : 3
Lucky Colour : Cream
CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)
Love: Judgement
Mood: The World
Career: The Emperor
Profession is likely to pick up pace and bring satisfying outcomes as your dedication pays off gradually. Finances may stay predictable and health may feel active. Family bonding may bring you comfort, and romance may need emotional balancing and understanding. Travel may feel eventful, and property opportunities may feel encouraging. Academics may stay committed. Avoid suppressing emotions; share and process because emotional alignment will help sustain career momentum smoothly.
Lucky Number : 4
Lucky Colour : Silver
AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)
Love: The Strength
Mood: Hierophant
Career: The Fool
Property related matters may require realistic expectation because outcomes may not immediately align with what you envision. Finance remains comfortable, and the profession shows gradual improvement. The family stays supportive but quiet. Romance may feel affectionate and health may be manageable. Travel stays smooth, and academic efforts may need slightly sharper consistency. Be patient with long-term investments and keep faith in slow but meaningful progress.
Lucky Number : 17
Lucky Colour : Maroon
PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)
Love: Seven of Cups
Mood: Devil
Career: Page of Swords
Romance may feel emotionally disconnected, so instead of assuming outcomes, allow honest communication to rebuild trust. Health appears strong, and travel plans may feel refreshing. Finance remains manageable, profession feels achievable, and property decisions look stable. The family stays peaceful and academics stay diligent. Don’t let assumptions build emotional walls; remember that clarity comes through conversation, not silence.
Lucky Number : 22
Lucky Colour : Peach
By: Manisha Koushik
(Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Numerologist, Vastu & Fengshui Consultant)
Email: support@askmanisha.com
Url: http://www.askmanisha.com
Contact: +919650015920
