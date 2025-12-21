Weekly Tarot Card Readings for December 21-27, 2025

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) Love: Four of Coins Read the weekly tarot prediction based on zodiac signs between December 21-27, 2025. (Pixabay)

Mood: The Tower

Career: The Empress

Career may take prime focus this week as new responsibilities could help you showcase your potential, and chances are, performance will enhance your visibility among seniors. Finance may feel predictable yet manageable, while health may require mindful breaks to avoid feeling drained. Family exchanges stay balanced and may bring comfort, while romance is likely to feel fulfilling if emotional transparency is maintained. Travel may refresh your mindset and could help you release built-up stress. Property-related matters may progress gradually, and academic efforts may remain steady if discipline is consistent. Avoid overthinking outcomes, and keep showing up to each task with curiosity because this week is more about sustainable pace than dramatic leaps.

Lucky Number : 22

Lucky Colour : Blue

Love: The Magician

Mood: King of Wands

Career: Two of Coins

Health may feel stable this week, and you may naturally feel motivated to nourish your body better. Financial comfort is likely to grow and encourage you to think about future investments with an open mind. Professionally, some achievements may help you gain credibility, while family support may multiply your confidence. Romance may feel peaceful and comforting in its own subtle way. Travel plans may appear delayed so avoid forcing timelines. Property decisions are likely to feel secure and academic clarity may surprise you with its ease. Prioritise body-mind harmony this week and maintain your wellness routine because your inner balance is your most powerful asset right now.

Lucky Number : 9

Lucky Colour : Brown

Love: The Chariot

Mood: Three of Swords

Career: Hermit

Travel may inspire your spirit this week, and the probability of discovering fresh ideas during movement feels high. Professionally, your routine may feel productive, and finances may stay manageable if impulsive spending is avoided. Health may feel energetic, and family interactions may remain grounded and gentle. Romance may feel emotionally deep, and you may enjoy the emotional syncing. Property prospects appear promising, and academic focus may need a tiny push of discipline. Chase adventure, but also anchor yourself with sensible planning because growth is coming from new experiences rather than staying in comfort zones.

Lucky Number : 11

Lucky Colour : Light Yellow

Love: The Star

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: Four of Coins

Property matters may hold substantial importance this week, and the probability of gainful movement feels strong if decisions are well evaluated. Finance may remain balanced, and career results may uplift your confidence. Family bonds may stay supportive, and romance may feel neutral yet dependable. Travel may not be very dynamic, so keep flexibility in emotions and plans. Health may require you to consciously detox certain habits, and academic focus may benefit from shorter concentration bursts. Don’t judge the week by speed, but judge it by clarity. Small, consistent steps may take you further than dramatic jumps this time.

Lucky Number : 18

Lucky Colour : Beige

Love: Knight of Swords

Mood: Three of Wands

Career: Eight of Cups

Finance may appear unpredictable this week which may feel slightly unsettling but chances are mindful expense control will give you peace. Professionally, regular efforts may keep you grounded while family warmth may uplift you emotionally. Love may evolve gradually and travel may offer a fulfilling break to reset energies. Property decisions may need slow evaluation and academic grasp may depend on consistent review. Health may need subtle attention especially sleep regulation. Don’t attach value to money fluctuations as your real value this week lies in your adaptability and emotional strength.

Lucky Number : 17

Lucky Colour : White

Love: The Strength

Mood: Three of Cups

Career: The Lovers

Family interactions may require balanced communication, as some discussions may appear slightly sensitive. Professionally, things may move at a steady pace, and finances may remain predictable. Health may require timely rest to avoid fatigue while romance may feel emotionally distant for now, so avoid over-defining things. Travel may bring excitement, and property valuation may stay consistent. Academic efforts may feel on track if you stay disciplined. Instead of absorbing others’ energy, keep boundaries subtle yet strong because this week requires inner calm more than proving a point.

Lucky Number : 1

Lucky Colour : Red

Love: Two of Swords

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: Nine of Wands

Academically, avoid distractions. Health appears relatively conscious so maintain the routine. This is not the week to chase speed, but it is the time to refine your approach and avoid giving emotional meaning to temporary delays. Finance may require sharp filtering of priorities as inflow may feel slower than expectations. Professionally, momentum may appear sluggish, but avoid judging yourself through temporary circumstances. Family may feel manageable, and romance may feel magically aligned. Travel may remain average, and property may have profitable potential.

Lucky Number : 6

Lucky Colour : Pink

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: The Sun

Mood: The Magician

Career: Knight of Swords

Romance may feel emotionally detached so avoid jumping to conclusions and allow personal space to process feelings. Health appears robust and career may feel progressive with impactful efforts. Finances may remain stable yet may not thrill you. Family feels harmonious and travel may feel rewarding. Property investment may show growth potential and academic learning stays smooth. Use your emotional intensity to heal rather than defend.

Lucky Number : 5

Lucky Colour : Purple

Love: The Lover

Mood: The Sun

Career: Temperance

Travel may face delays or unnecessary obstacles so avoid forcing deadlines and try to keep options open. Professionally, routine may lack excitement, yet productivity can be maintained through mindful scheduling. Finance remains steady, and family interactions stay emotionally secure. Romance may feel gentle, and property decisions may move strategically. Health stays vibrant, and academic practice stays consistent. Your biggest growth is coming from how you respond to wait, not how you push through.

Lucky Number : 3

Lucky Colour : Cream

Love: Judgement

Mood: The World

Career: The Emperor

Profession is likely to pick up pace and bring satisfying outcomes as your dedication pays off gradually. Finances may stay predictable and health may feel active. Family bonding may bring you comfort, and romance may need emotional balancing and understanding. Travel may feel eventful, and property opportunities may feel encouraging. Academics may stay committed. Avoid suppressing emotions; share and process because emotional alignment will help sustain career momentum smoothly.

Lucky Number : 4

Lucky Colour : Silver

Love: The Strength

Mood: Hierophant

Career: The Fool

Property related matters may require realistic expectation because outcomes may not immediately align with what you envision. Finance remains comfortable, and the profession shows gradual improvement. The family stays supportive but quiet. Romance may feel affectionate and health may be manageable. Travel stays smooth, and academic efforts may need slightly sharper consistency. Be patient with long-term investments and keep faith in slow but meaningful progress.

Lucky Number : 17

Lucky Colour : Maroon

Love: Seven of Cups

Mood: Devil

Career: Page of Swords

Romance may feel emotionally disconnected, so instead of assuming outcomes, allow honest communication to rebuild trust. Health appears strong, and travel plans may feel refreshing. Finance remains manageable, profession feels achievable, and property decisions look stable. The family stays peaceful and academics stay diligent. Don’t let assumptions build emotional walls; remember that clarity comes through conversation, not silence.

Lucky Number : 22

Lucky Colour : Peach

