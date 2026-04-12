Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for April 12-18, 2026

Next week may feel a little stop-start. One moment things move fast, then suddenly someone else slows the whole process down. Don’t waste energy getting annoyed. Handle your part and let the rest catch up. In personal matters too, less reacting and more observing will help. By the weekend, something feels clearer than it does right now.Lucky Number: 3Lucky Day: Tuesday

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

There is a need to come back to basics next week. Sleep, food, routine, money, peace — these simple things matter more than big plans right now. You may not feel very social, and that is alright. Protecting your calm will do more for you than forcing yourself to be present everywhere. A quiet decision turns out to be the right one.Lucky Number: 6Lucky Day: Friday

Next week brings movement, messages, and maybe a little unnecessary confusion too. Someone may not say things properly, and that can create mixed signals. Don’t assume, ask. Workwise, your ideas are strong, but you will need focus to make them useful. If your mind starts running in ten directions, pause before adding one more thing to your plate.Lucky Number: 5Lucky Day: Wednesday

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} You may feel extra aware of people’s moods next week, which is both a gift and a burden. Not everything you sense is yours to fix. Keep your heart open, but your boundaries stronger. A family or home matter may need a little more patience than expected. By the end of the week, your emotional state improves once you stop carrying what is not yours.Lucky Number: 2Lucky Day: Monday Leo {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} You may feel extra aware of people’s moods next week, which is both a gift and a burden. Not everything you sense is yours to fix. Keep your heart open, but your boundaries stronger. A family or home matter may need a little more patience than expected. By the end of the week, your emotional state improves once you stop carrying what is not yours.Lucky Number: 2Lucky Day: Monday Leo {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Next week has a visible quality to it. People notice what you say, how you react, even how you carry yourself. So choose your energy properly. This is not the week to argue for the sake of ego. Something career-related or goal-related may ask for more maturity from you. Once you stop trying to prove a point, things begin moving in your favour.Lucky Number: 1Lucky Day: Sunday Virgo {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Next week has a visible quality to it. People notice what you say, how you react, even how you carry yourself. So choose your energy properly. This is not the week to argue for the sake of ego. Something career-related or goal-related may ask for more maturity from you. Once you stop trying to prove a point, things begin moving in your favour.Lucky Number: 1Lucky Day: Sunday Virgo {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

You may find yourself mentally listing ten pending things again. That habit is back. But next week will go better when you stop trying to fix life in one sweep. Handle what is in front of you. A practical matter becomes easier once you stop overcomplicating it. In relationships, also, a softer tone will work far better than silent disappointment.Lucky Number: 4Lucky Day: Wednesday

There is some emotional sorting happening next week. You may not say much about it outwardly, but inside, you will know something has shifted. A person’s behaviour may show you where you truly stand, and honestly, that clarity is needed. Do not keep adjusting just to keep things sweet. A balanced choice becomes possible once you stop ignoring your own discomfort.Lucky Number: 7Lucky Day: Friday

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Next week feels inward in some way. Even if life stays busy outside, your mind may be somewhere deeper, revisiting things, noticing patterns, reading between the lines. Trust what you pick up, but don’t become too closed. One conversation can be useful if you stop expecting the other person to magically understand everything without words. Some release is needed too.Lucky Number: 8Lucky Day: Tuesday

There is movement next week, but not all of it will be exciting. Some of it is just responsibility, and yes, you will need to deal with it first. Once that is done, the week opens up more easily. A sudden invitation, message, or change of plan may actually lift your mood. Stay flexible. The more rigid you become, the more irritated you will feel.Lucky Number: 9Lucky Day: Thursday

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Next week may feel a little heavy in the beginning, mostly because you will be thinking ahead too much. Come back to the present. One thing at a time is enough. Work remains important, but emotional distance with someone close should not be ignored either. Sometimes just being honest is the stronger thing.Lucky Number: 10Lucky Day: Saturday

Your thoughts may feel louder than usual next week. Too many angles, too many possibilities, too many imagined outcomes. Simplify. A fresh idea around work, writing, planning, or communication looks promising, but only if you stop doubting it midway. Someone around you may also expect a response from you, so don’t disappear into your head for too long.Lucky Number: 11Lucky Day: Saturday

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Next week feels quieter on the surface, but it is not empty. A lot is settling internally. You may understand a person or situation better without needing a dramatic moment for it. Trust that slow clarity. Financially or emotionally, this is a week to be a little more grounded. Gentle effort, regular routine, and less fantasy will help you more than usual.Lucky Number: 12Lucky Day: Monday

Dr. Madhu Kotiya

(Spiritual Counselor, Energy healer, Clairvoyant Psychic, Tarot Reader, Numerologist)

Email: madhukotiya@gmail.com

Contact: 98732-83331

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Dr Madhu Kotiya ...Read More Dr. Madhu Kotiya is a spiritual counselor, energy healer, clairvoyant psychic, tarot reader, and numerologist with over 25 years of experience in the field of spiritual guidance and occult sciences. Over the years, she has built a strong reputation for helping people find clarity during emotionally difficult and spiritually confusing phases of life. Her work focuses on guiding individuals through relationship concerns, personal struggles, energetic imbalances, and questions around purpose and direction. She is the founder of Wicca India: School of Magick and Occult Sciences, where she teaches a wide range of subjects including tarot, spell casting, psychic development, energy healing, protection practices, and other spiritual sciences. Known for her practical and relatable teaching style, Dr. Kotiya has made complex spiritual subjects easier to understand for modern learners while still preserving their depth and authenticity. Numerology is also an important part of her work. She uses it as a powerful tool to understand personal patterns, life cycles, strengths, challenges, and timing, helping people gain deeper self-awareness and insight into their path. What sets Dr. Madhu Kotiya apart is her ability to combine intuition, experience, and grounded guidance in a way that feels both personal and accessible. Through her readings, healing sessions, teachings, and spiritual mentorship, she continues to inspire people to reconnect with their inner strength and move forward with greater clarity and confidence. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON