Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for August 21 to August 27, 2022

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Love: The Moon

Mood: The Magician

Career: Tower

It is time to pull up your socks and put in dedicated efforts to succeed. Senior and colleagues may be impressed by your sharpness and ambitious ideas on the professional front. Improvement in financial position would enable to infuse new life in business. Efforts to nurture romantic affairs are likely to add spice to the relationship. Some of you are likely to receive opportunities to travel abroad. Any ongoing litigation, especially regarding property, is likely to go in your favour. There could be some misunderstandings with elder siblings which should be handled with tact. Health will need attention due to body aches and pain. A massage or physiotherapy might help you relieve the pain. Your charitable initiatives may increase your social standing.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Maroon

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: Nine of Cups

Mood: Strength

Career: Hierophant

This week, your elder siblings are likely to play an important role in your life. You are advised to consider their opinion while taking an important decision. Working professionals will be able to bag the job of their choice. You will enjoy a lucrative salary package as well. If you are in your own business, you will work on hiring new people or expanding your team. There could be some setbacks on the emotional front. Relation with spouse could prove to be testing. You may be required to handle any awkward situations with poise. Investments related to land and property may bring you wealth. You must ensure that you make time for some physical activity to remain energized and invigorated.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Lemon

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: The Sun

Mood: Temperance

Career: The Hierophant

Try and be grateful for all things that are working in your favor this week. It will help you keep mentally and emotionally strong and positive. Work is likely to remain satisfactory. Seniors will give you more responsibility, as they trust your vision. Short-term investments are likely to bring higher returns. Married couples are likely to become parents and this may bring a wave of happiness into your household. Romantic partner is likely to apologize for past behavior and make amends. It’s ok to give people second chances provided you feel it from within. Health will be better than before but continue with your discipline in diet and avoid skipping meals. Going for a vacation is always a big expenditure- you must plan everything.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Love: The Hanged man

Mood: Knight of Coins

Career: The Fool

This week, you should focus on finishing off pending work to get the pressure off you on the professional front. Listen to what people have to say and be more objective in the workplace. It is possible for all the financial planning to go down the road as some of you overlook a major detail. Improvement in the health of an ailing family elder brings unlimited joy to all. Courageous initiatives to develop a romantic relationship may bring success for some. Hydrate yourself well by regularly drinking a good amount of water. You also need to cut down on emotional eating and go on a detox. Some arrangements before you go on an overseas trip will save your time, and effort and give you peace of mind. It may appear impossible to sort out a property matter amicably.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Purple

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: Devil

Mood: Six of Cups

Career: The Moon

You will be able to channel your creative energies to grow in your profession. Your hard work and efforts at your workplace will be financially rewarded. Some of you can also lay your hand on a promotion. Those who are into business with overseas clients will make profits. If you are single, you may connect with someone from the past through common friends. The family front may remain demanding. An older family member will need your attention and may remain a little cranky or irritable. Avoid over-exerting yourself during physical activity. Give your body enough time to recuperate. Some of you may stumble upon discounted vacation packages. All you need to do is search. Get the facts and figures right in a property issue, as you may go wrong.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: White

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: Eight of Cups

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: Page of Swords

This week marks the beginning of a golden phase in your career. You are likely to receive new opportunities for job growth, which you should grasp with both hands. Businesspeople dealing with government institutions may succeed in striking a long-term profitable deal. This week, listening and working on the suggestions of family members would prove beneficial. Your romantic partner is likely to remain busy with their work and give you the space to be. Health may need attention due to the hectic schedule of the past few weeks. Mental stress may also cause minor headaches and disturbed sleep patterns. Excitement for a vacation is not enough, planning is also required. Property deals have to be made according to the area and location, not the price.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: King of Wands

Mood: Emperor

Career: The Star

Bringing a positive attitude in life enables living life in the most positive & energized manner. Tread carefully on the professional front and avoid being overconfident about your decisions. Don’t let the success get to your head. Taking financial advice at face value may harm capital and block your fund. So, pay attention to research. Take advantage of your spare time to help family members. It may strengthen your relationship. Those in a long-term relationship can expect a proposal. Don’t skip meals, as your body will need the nutrition to function well. You may have to spend more than your income to shoulder an unexpected expenditure, which can cause stress. Also, social life may be a little stressful due to a friend’s moody or irrational behavior toward you.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: Judgement

Mood: The Empress

Career: Three of Coins

You will be able to execute your unfinished tasks easily on the professional front. Freshers can expect new job opportunities to come through the second half of the week. Businesspeople can look to invest in new products as this is a favourable time for growth. On the family front, be calm while communicating with family members and give them a chance to mend the situation. If you are single, there will be a proposal that might come through family members. Consider it with an open mind. Focus on healthy eating. Eat on time and avoid eating any food that can cause acidity and trigger headaches. Consider the resale options too before investing a bigger sum of money in the property. A systematic approach to planning your journey will benefit you in future.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: The Fool

Mood: The Lovers

Career: Three of Swords

Your income is likely to improve and investments will give more than average returns. You will receive income from more than one source. Co-workers would remain helpful and give you a different outlook to handle a tricky situation at work. Get back

to yoga or any form of stretching. This will help you improve your body posture and fitness. Long work hours can delay plans for an outing, but family and friends will understand. A romantic partner may remain emotionally overwhelmed due to ill health and insecurities from the past may crop up. Listen to them to improve the situation. Pending legal matters concerning property may get decided to your fullest satisfaction. Those living on rent may get the lease renewed easily.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Brown

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: The World

Mood: The Hermit

Career: Knight of Swords

A desire to do things perfectly would make you stand out and be successful. Working with existing clients may prove a little stressful, as they may be very demanding. However, you will handle them easily with the gift of the gab! Organize financial paperwork that is long pending. Pay attention to your accounts. Distant relatives may reconnect and you are likely to spend a memorable time bonding with them. If you are single, you could still feel emotionally attached to someone from the past. Don’t blame yourself for it. A healthy mind leads to a healthy body. Inject a bright beautiful and glorious picture in mind to uplift your spirits this week. A well-planned adventure trip may turn out to be a memorable one.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: Three of Coins

Mood: The Magician

Career: Strength

Work may be a little slow this week, but you will be full of new ideas. You can channel them and succeed in the future. Leadership qualities are likely to help in taking action at various levels at work. Those in business can look forward to a period of favourable monetary returns as past decisions will start giving results. Be discreet about plans with the family the time if you are not sure about your next step. Wait for a more opportune time. Social life could be hectic this week and you will have to please people to make up for past issues with friends. Singles may get lucky and meet someone interesting on a long-distance trip. Get ready for some heady excitement. Those keen to let out their property will need to remain vigilant about paperwork.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: White

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: The Strength

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: Chariot

The situation on the professional front may remain favourable if you avoid friction with colleagues. You may also receive positive news about recently done projects. There will be an improvement in your financial position later in the week and some of you can even expect a windfall. Those in a committed relationship may find their elders supportive of your decision. The wedding bell may toll for some. Try to remain accommodating and understanding on the domestic front. Don’t drag past situations to prove a point. The second half of the week can be more tiring due to sensitivity in the eyes. Try to give your eyes some rest. Be sure of the documentation before making any commitments in a property deal.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

