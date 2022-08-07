Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for August 7 to August 13, 2022

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Love: Three of Cups

Mood: The Tower

Career: Hierophant

A surprise gift to parents will not only enthrall them but also contribute to the family’s happiness. It is time to find the reason for loneliness to bring enjoyment in life. On the professional front, you are likely to build a successful exploration programme to excel. Raising capital for a commercial or dream venture will not pose many difficulties for some businessmen. A low-fat diet would immensely help those trying to get back in shape. A dull romantic spirit would prevent from taking imagination to scaling heights. Try to infuse a new spark into the ties. Some hitches are foreseen in a journey undertaken without adequate preparations. Some of you can get caught in a legal issue in a recent property deal, so tread carefully.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: King of Coins

Mood: Temperance

Career: Justice

You succeed in casting aside bad habits and negative thinking. This is likely to infuse new energy and positive spirit in you. You should strive to make accolades a regular feature this week. Keeping patience coupled with understanding may bring success on the professional front. If planning to invest, make sure you choose long term plans to bring financial gains. Married folks may succeed in setting aside differences. Forgiving a partner for past mistakes can be the first step! Changed behaviour or restraint would help in maintaining peace at home. This may even encourage a free and frank discussion. Shifting to a better accommodation also is indicated for some. It may prove very advantageous. It is time for you to keep a tight hold over unnecessary expense.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: The Fool

Mood: King of Wands

Career: Judgment

Managers are likely to make an effort to demonstrate their knowledge in their related fields on the professional front. New romantic entanglement is likely to keep you in a jolly mood. Children may succeed in striking a balance between studies and outdoor activities, thus enhancing domestic peace. Do not continue with outdated & financially loss incurring projects- for the sake of saving money. Good time to purchase a property as its value may increase shortly. Some changes in a vacation plan may have to be made to cater for someone. If possible, better to restrain yourself from seeking a loan. Repayment may prove troublesome for some. A visit to the doctor for health problems cannot be ruled out this week. Yoga will immensely help your efforts to enhance mental toughness.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Love: The Magician

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: The Hanged Man

You should tackle every situation with courage and fearlessness. You are likely to realize the benefits of sound health. Good communication skills are likely to come to your rescue on the professional front. You will have to keep tight control on your increasing expenses otherwise it could compound financial problems. Also, if possible, avoid partnering in financial matters. You are likely to enjoy a short picnic trip with your family. It may give a chance to mend ties with family. Some single’s efforts to enjoy the purest feelings of first love are not likely to succeed this week. Your personal loan plans for a property could be in progress. Driving to an out of station destination for something specific or just to let your hair down is possible.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Orange

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: Devil

Mood: Three of Swords

Career: Five of Cups

Self-discipline would enable you to manage your emotions easily. This may put in a commanding position on the domestic front. Managers’ efforts to assess & improve their knowledge on the core management issues bring success. Some may land a leadership role on the professional front. A delayed payment or dues may come through for some and improve their financial position. Marital hurdles get cleared with the family’s help and couples may rediscover their loving bond. Accompanying someone to another town by road will not be as cumbersome as expected. Some may even enjoy the drive. A good deal for your new property is set to be completed this week. An upset stomach could force some to sit at home this week. Don’t take any chances and seek a doctor’s opinion.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Deep Red

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: The Moon

Mood: Page of Cups

Career: The World

The week may bring on a happy and positive note. A festive atmosphere at home is likely to keep you in high spirits. Discussing future goals with experienced persons may bring benefits. Some of you are likely to become the proud owners of a new property. Finding more about the latest management concepts and practices may help managers to take the business to newer heights. It will be in your interest if you don’t put your hand in big financial deals, especially in business. Seek a second opinion from an expert. Neglecting romantic life could cause emotional disturbances. So, make time for romance and togetherness despite a packed schedule. A new fitness programme may help improve your fitness and physique. Buying an overseas property may prove to be beneficial for some. Pay close attention to paperwork though.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: The Hermit

Mood: The Lovers

Career: The Hierophant

It is time to remain steadfast and surefooted all week. A confident mood is likely to help in facing a tough professional front. Your income is likely to improve but at the same time, there is also a possibility of a rise in expenses. So, watch your expenditure. Shyness is likely to deprive you of an opportunity to embark on a short but sweet eye romance. So, try to be bold and proactive. You should resolve to avoid criticising others on the domestic front. Too much worry might disturb mental peace this week. Unhappiness could upset you overall. Thus try to immediately get rid of this. Make sure you curtail unnecessary expenses and strictly avoid overspending in your friend circle. Location is the key to any property you purchase, so go through it very well.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: Hight Priestess

Mood: Eight of Cups

Career: Two of Coins

Persons having a self-driven attitude are likely to easily navigate the competitive professional situation. Being a team player is likely to help at work. Invest after careful thinking in new business. A hasty move may prove counter-productive. A helpful nature would bring happiness on the domestic front. Learning the art of life would make life easier and more peaceful. Failure to put yourself in your partner’s shoes would deprive you of cementing a romantic bond. This may even create a void in your relationship. Someone’s company during a journey promise to make the trip enjoyable. Before you plan a property, just go through your bank balance. Don’t allow yourself to be taken for granted. It is a promising time on the health front as your heart and circulatory ailments respond positively.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: Three of Wands

Mood: King of Coins

Career: The Sun

Teaming up with ambitious people would augur well for the future. Learning about new management ideas and concepts would enhance career prospects. You enjoy a wonderful time in the company of guests and relive golden moments. High expectations of turning a long-time friendship into a romantic bond may come true for some. The new romantic relationship is likely to be long-lasting and emotionally fulfilling. Frequent travelling may prove a bit troublesome, more so if it is impromptu. As far as a possible investment in property should be delayed for the time being. Some deals could even jeopardize investment. Irresponsible views could hurt the sentiments of family members, watch your words. Toothache might create problems for some. Better to seek help for immediate relief.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Green

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: The Magician

Mood: Two of Swords

Career: Judgment

Freedom to be creative is likely to motivate you to give your best output. Working to achieve professional excellence may bring awards and accolades for some. You may move up the professional ladder. New avenues to earn monetary gains would remain a top priority this week. Investment in conservative schemes may benefit. Those looking for love may get lucky. Someone might compliment to enjoy a love ride with you. Sincere efforts would enable us to bring happiness to the family front. Those looking to dispose of a property are likely to get a good price for their real estate. Last-minute work may compel you to cancel a planned journey. Your sensitive and understanding nature would save marital bliss.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Aqua Green

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: The Justice

Mood: The Chariot

Career: The Strength

You continue to be resourceful and get closer to achieving personal goals. Your little gestures would lift the spirits of guests. This may bring appreciation and blessings from your elders. Efforts to renew romantic bonds through unconventional ways are likely to bring results and expectations. Get ready to enjoy thrilling moments in love life. You must not allow success to go in your head and remain grounded in your approach on the professional front. Remain humble to get support in important tasks. Be careful while lending money or any article because there are chances that you will not get it back. Some of you could face hectic times on the professional front and stress may cause some health problems. If you are looking to buy property, then go for a commercial one.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Deep Red

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: The Emperor

Mood: Queen of Cups

Career: Devil

You are likely to begin the process of inculcating a vibrant and effective approach in life. Monetary profits from moveable/immovable property are not ruled out. Managers are likely to learn to maintain the quality of their work to succeed in their tasks. This may make you stand out from the crowd. Deserting dominating behaviour would bring unlimited happiness to the family. Efforts to infuse a new spirit into romance would fall short of expectations. However, you are advised to avoid hasty decisions. Prospects of getting a piece of property at a bargain price look bright. Make sure you curtail expenses on recreational activities. A great time is foreseen for those taking a break through a short vacation.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

