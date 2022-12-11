Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for December 11-December 17, 2022

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Love: Four of Coins

Mood: The Magician

Career: The Empress

Now is the time to exercise restraint and common sense. Maintaining your composure may allow you to triumph over any obstacle. This week, you and your coworker may be able to learn some valuable information that may serve you well in the future. You should see a rise in your bank account, especially at the start of the week. There are indications that your profits may be significantly higher than you anticipated. If a family member’s claim to the property is challenged in court, it could be a contentious time. So tread carefully. Don’t shut yourself off from loved ones; instead, make an effort to become more outgoing. You should probably wait before jumping into another relationship on the rebound on the romantic front. Those interested in applying to study abroad programmes should consider the financial implications of the same.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: The Tower

Mood: King of Wands

Career: Two of Coins

If you want to get things done, now is the time to make some decisions and get structured. Reaching out to others and making new connections can lead to positive outcomes. Let go of your fears and start working toward your objectives. Seeking professional advice could help you reach your fitness goals more quickly. If you put your communication skills on display, you might be giving a fresh spin on a familiar topic. The stars align in a way that may increase your wealth and prosperity. Some couples may decide to take a trip to an exotic location for a romantic getaway. Engage in conversation with a new person. Ultimately, it could benefit everyone involved and connect you with interesting people. Family may get together for an important celebration.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: White

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: Hermit

Mood: Three of Swords

Career: The Chariot

Don’t rush into any financial transactions. Investing money now is likely to turn out poorly. Advice should be listened to, but one should always exercise scepticism before acting on it. It would be best if you put off asking for a raise or promotion until it’s more convenient on the professional front. This week, your relationships with loved ones can improve due to your efforts to deepen your mutual affection and love for one another. You can talk to your partner about the things that are bothering you and get their opinion on how to handle them. Be ready to join your loved ones on an unexpected pilgrimage, and bring an open heart and mind. Spending time on your interests helps keep your mind sharp and your body energised. To avoid any complications in the future, be sure to keep careful records of all recent real estate transactions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Love: Wheel of Fortune

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: Four of Coins

This is the week when everything should start to come together and get interesting. In this scenario, your health improves, and you gain a sense of power and superiority. Achieving and maintaining professional success requires maximum adaptability on your part. Now is a great time to put your savings toward a new venture. If you can boost your operations’ sales, you can revamp your company. The situation at home may stabilise, and you may be able to use it to your advantage. You can count on your partner to be on their best behaviour and have a wonderful time. New tenants might be able to negotiate a favourable deal with their landlord. However, you should probably put off your trip for a while, as it seems like it may be very difficult.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: Knight of Swords

Mood: The Fool

Career: Eight of Cups

You have the opportunity to make progress, resolve conflicts, and investigate the potential of new relationships this week. Businesspeople who want to grow their operations are likely to come across novel approaches. Your plans to purchase a home or car can also move forward. You may need to play your cards right to get the upper hand in a career competition. You can accomplish what others thought was impossible if you use your imagination. It’s possible to meet someone special on a journey, so prepare for romance to enter your life. You should look for things that may make you happy and help you achieve your goals. In the long run, improving your health and diet is likely to benefit you. There’s a chance you may consider supporting a spiritual organisation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: The Strength

Mood: Four of Cups

Career: The Lovers

Be as logical and practical as you can this week, as that may be your best bet. Even if you have to put in some late nights to get things done, don’t put your family obligations on the back burner. Now is a good time to put money into short-term schemes and plans; it may fill your coffers to the brim in no time. The signs point to a positive outcome for your romantic endeavours. Exercising regularly has been shown to improve mood. Take advantage of this moment to achieve incredible feats. If you are a recent graduate looking for work, you may soon be able to find something suitable. Make an effort to communicate your appreciation for the people in your life. It’s likely that your social activities have raised your status among your peers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: Two of Swords

Mood: Nine of Wands

Career: The Hanged Man

It’s time to welcome the upcoming shifts with an open mind and heart. They would prove to be a pleasant surprise for you. You are likely to be full of pep and vigour this week, so don’t be shy about going after your goals. Those who currently perform their jobs from home can expect a shift soon, so be ready for change. If your previous investments start bringing lucrative returns, your earning potential could rise. Never, under any circumstances, be rude to an elderly relative. Meeting someone special at a party or on a trip with family is a great way to meet potential romantic partners. But don’t make a hasty move, as it may backfire. If you must embark on an extended business trip, remember to keep your health a top priority. This is not the week to make hasty choices in the real estate market.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Red

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: Knight of Swords

Mood: The Magician

Career: The Lovers

Make an effort to enhance your working environment to increase your productivity. A new skill could be yours, along with potentially valuable connections. Your health is likely to benefit significantly if you make exercising a top priority right now. If your financial situation improves, you can finally splurge on a luxurious item you’ve wanted for a long time. Taking the kids on vacation to the beach now can be a great idea. This week is likely to be a good one for financial and real estate transactions, so you should be able to successfully buy a lovely home or piece of land. The week could have its ups and downs, but it still has a chance of ending well. You may meet someone who motivates you and plays a pivotal role in your future success.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Orange

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: The Lover

Mood: The Sun

Career: Temperance

The bright spotlight on your network holds great potential for revealing your best qualities this week. Those in search of love might meet someone they find intriguing. On the other hand, those who are already in a committed relationship can look forward to some truly special moments together. Your amiable demeanour is likely to inspire family members to put their differences aside and work toward healing the

rifts in the family. Do your best to work harder and do better in your current position. The future is safer for you because of this. If you and your partner talk about money, you might be able to increase your gains and reduce your losses. Now is a wonderful opportunity to prioritise your health. Success may come easily and quickly for you.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: Judgement

Mood: The Emperor

Career: The World

Relax and take it easy on your body for a change. This week, pay attention to your body and refrain from overstressing. You might not be able to increase your earning potential right away, but with time you will. You may be able to take advantage of new opportunities, and your superiors may even approve of some of your novel ideas in the workplace. Some people may opt for marriage after being in a committed relationship for a long time, so the wedding bells should toll soon. You could put the money toward something you’ve wanted for a while, like a new car or a piece of property. Don’t dwell too much on the negatives; instead, keep an eye out for the wonderful opportunities that may come your way.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Red

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: The Strength

Mood: Devil

Career: The Fool

You might find this week fruitful if you devote some time to creative endeavours. Maintain a constructive outlook and keep plugging away. Refine and hone your interpersonal abilities. You should be wary of deals that could end up preventing you from meeting your financial obligations. It will be vital to rein in frivolous spending this week. In some cases, the stork may visit the couple trying to start a family. You can move forward with your plans to travel alone, as your trip is likely to be smooth and enjoyable. A trip could also spark a whirlwind fling for some. Finally, taking care of your health will be essential, even if you’re only experiencing mild symptoms. If you can adjust your attitude to one of flexibility and understanding, you can prevent further strain on your family life.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: Four of Wands

Mood: Page of Swords

Career: Hierophant

You are likely to feel healthy and fit, and you might have an insatiable appetite for activity this week. You may also inspire those around you to make positive changes. You should avoid high-risk endeavours because of the strong likelihood of a positive return on investment. Unanimous decisions made by a family patriarch or matriarch could lead to family strife. You may need to put in some extra time to do well on a significant project or assignment. You would be intuitively correct, and your confidence would pay off. If you’re in a serious relationship, you may get blessings for matrimony. You may do a good bit of travelling for business, which means many opportunities to network with people who share your beliefs. Ask an experienced person for advice before making a significant decision like buying a house.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Magenta

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON