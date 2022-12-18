Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for December 18-December 24, 2022

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Love: Emperor

Mood: Tower

Career: Three of Coins

Your optimism and sense of self-worth should hold steady you this week. Aside from a few minor health worries, everything else appears to be in order. Those of you who work late shifts might have to make some adjustments to your routine. New alliances between businesspeople can be formed, and profits from international trade could rise. If you’re trying to advance your career, don’t be afraid to speak up for what you believe in and your opinions. Those waiting for the right moment to finally say what’s on your mind may get several opportunities this week. If your kids need help with a new project, you might get to spend some quality time with them. Maintain a steady course toward your goals, and you may increase the odds that you may reach those goals.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: King of Cups

Mood: The Sun

Career: Knight of Wands

Maintaining a modicum of adaptability may serve you well on the job. There can be professional and financial benefits for you if you listen to and implement suggestions from your subordinates. Those who successfully provide for their children’s financial needs are likely to experience profound joy. If people you know see you working out regularly, it can boost confidence. You should postpone your trip to your ideal location if at all possible. You must strike a balance between your professional and personal lives to keep your relationship running smoothly. Your network of loved ones and professional associates may provide you with everything you need to succeed. Try not to give in to impulses without giving them some careful consideration.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Brown

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: Seven of Cups

Mood: The Tower

Career: Two of Coins

This week may usher in a slew of improvements for you. If you’re willing to be flexible and open to new opportunities, this could be a turning point in your career. Take this chance to put your stamp on the professional world. Be sure to give all of your plans serious consideration. While enthusiasm is essential, so are cool head and perseverance. Expenses may arise this week that were not planned for. In all likelihood, you may be able to handle the cost without much trouble, given your healthy financial standing. A new love interest can give you a rush of adrenaline by promising you closeness and connection. This is a great time to host a small get-together or have people over for a visit so you can spread your loving, caring spirit.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Love: The Emperor

Mood: Knight of Coins

Career: King of Coins

Positive emotions are likely to persist throughout this week for you. The inspiration you need to persuade your loved ones of your career aspirations may be found here. By using tact, you can smooth over any disagreements or concerns your relatives may have and earn their approval for your plans. If you are rewarded for your hard work and efficiency, you may be more motivated to continue your success in the workplace. Examining your investment portfolio to eliminate losses may be a sensible move. If you want to feel fit and energised, sticking to an exercise routine despite the slow results may be essential. You and your significant other should plan a romantic getaway right now. This week may bring many improvements and upgrades to your life.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Pink

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: Temperance

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: Knight of Wands

You are free to pursue whatever dreams you have. Take in the good energy that may be in the air all week and get ready for a happier week. If you’re hoping to make it big in the entertainment industry, you might get a chance this week. Increasing your income could make it possible to implement some of your goals. Avoid, though, investments that guarantee you a fortune in a short period. Stop letting fatigue stop you from working out. If you want to see a difference in your health, you need to be consistent with your fitness routine. Take some quiet time to reconnect with your loved one. Making a choice about real estate this week is probably not the best idea. Hold off on making final promises until there is no turning back.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: White

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: Strength

Mood: Two of Swords

Career: The Hermit

If you keep an optimistic outlook, you can achieve your goals. Get ready to put in the effort and pursue your goals. The planets are aligned in a way that indicates now is a good time for you to take charge. Maintaining a stable family budget is important to avoid wasteful spending. Friends who are thinking of starting a business together can go ahead and do it. A visit from a long-lost relative can bring some difficult questions and memories. Avoid being too judgemental! Pay attention to your physical cues and assist your body in releasing toxins. Keep your portions small and avoid binge eating. Pay attention to your partner this week. Return the passion to your relationship by increasing the volume on romance and closeness. Plan a trip to a beautiful location with your family and friends to unwind and gain a fresh perspective on life.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: Devil

Mood: The Emperor

Career: The Fool

Caution is the word of the week in all career and financial dealings. If you make a significant purchase or investment without first doing your homework, you may

come to regret it. Those thinking of making a career change should hold off for a while longer. Dispel any lingering confusion or misunderstanding in your romantic relationship. Put your feelings on the table and draw closer to your partner during this pleasant time. The people you know in high places may be the key to closing a lucrative real estate deal. If relations within your family have been tense, it may be a good idea to make plans to spend the holidays together. You and your siblings can possibly improve your communication and reconcile your differences.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: World

Mood: Hierophant

Career: Temperance

You might feel motivated to make the most of this exceptionally fruitful week. Get out of your enchanted bubble and start making use of your skills. Leverage your charisma to achieve your goals, even when the odds are stacked against you. Developing a detailed strategy for growing your business will undoubtedly benefit your career in the long run. Your romantic relationship may have reached a point where the next step is necessary. Some people may get engaged now if they are not already committed. Regular exercisers should occasionally rest to allow their bodies to repair themselves. To maintain peace and harmony at home, it is important to communicate openly and confidently with everyone in your immediate circle. Now is the time to start creating memories that may last a lifetime.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Peach

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: Judgement

Mood: The Fool

Career: Two of Wands

You could have a fantastic week this week. It may be a career high point for you if you manage to pull off a particularly challenging task with flying colours. Keep your goals in mind as you move forward while following the rules. If you invest this week, it may almost certainly pay off. The time is right to launch a new business. Your resilience in the face of adversity is a testament to your mental fortitude and should translate into physical health. This week, you may experience feelings of joy and fulfilment in your personal relationships. The happy couple may get to return to their

honeymoon spot very soon. Your charitable efforts may undoubtedly garner some acclaim. There are those among you who might want a brief reprieve from your regular lives.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Cream

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: Magician

Mood: Eight of Wands

Career: Temperance

Participating in high-profile projects or assignments could help you advance in your career. Do not let any romantic failures depress you. The future holds only good things for you. Those who want to get in shape faster and harder should consider taking an extreme sport. If you want to make the most of whatever you’ve planned, you should invite a friend. Some very nice financial gains could be yours if you take some smart risks right now. When it comes to hosting parties, you’re in a prime position. You shouldn’t be surprised if people come to you for advice. Don’t be afraid to put your faith in the long-term success of your property investment strategies.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Red

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: Nine of Coins

Mood: The Hermit

Career: Three of Wands

Your life may become more harmonious and joyful this week. For some of you, this may mean the arrival of a new family member who instantly fills your hearts with love and your home with laughter. It is suggested that you meditate to gain perspective. Some professional tasks may require you to put in unscheduled overtime. If your partner gives you their full support, you may find the challenge less daunting. Those hoping to see their kids get married and start families may be able to find a suitable partner for their kids. You may need to trust your gut and your confidence in yourself as you make tough choices. Don’t let your mind wander. It’s important to maintain concentration on your objectives and channel your boundless vitality in the right way.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Magenta

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: Ten of Cups

Mood: Knight of Swords

Career: Two of Wands

Happier times could start as soon as this week. If you were to significantly increase your income, it would be good news for everyone. Having loved ones there for you can be a tremendous source of strength in times of difficulty. Sometimes taking a trip with your kids or other young relatives can be more enjoyable than you expect. Your significant other may continue to be preoccupied with important matters, which may keep the romance metre at a low. On the other hand, if you’ve been strategic, things are about to take off for you on the professional front. Relationships and other parts of your life give off a good vibe, and it feels good to be you. You should continue helping other people because they may help you in the future.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Purple

