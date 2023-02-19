Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for February 19 to February 25, 202

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Love: The Fool

Mood: King of Wands

Career: Judgment

Aries are likely to act with great bravery this week. Your professional achievements may remain high. Some may gain the admiration and respect of influential individuals. It’s a good time to gather your nearest and dearest for a family reunion and rejoice in the moment. There are indications of losing money, so you should handle your finances with care. House maintenance and improvement tasks should be addressed without delay. A quick drive can be a great way to clear your mind, relax, and refuel. Success on the academic front may come from unexpected quarters for some students. Consistency in treatment will be essential if you want to eliminate the disease quickly. Compassion and understanding can be cornerstones for a harmonious marriage. Talk about what you want to accomplish with people who will listen.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: Devil

Mood: Three of Swords

Career: Five of Cups

This week could be relaxing for you, as lady luck seems to be on your side. You may find a life full of happiness from unconditional love. You should self-assess to rise in the ranks on the professional front. It’s important to keep track of your income and expenses to plan for the future. If you’re currently single and looking for a mate, you might meet someone who shares your aspirations. A property can be availed at a bargain price. Keep an eye out for good chances to visit other countries. Try to make time in your schedule to put some of your more creative ideas into action. Students may be interested in group studies as they can learn much from each other.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Saffron

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: The Hermit

Mood: The Lovers

Career: The Hierophant

Geminis will need to use their natural sense and practicality this week. If you have a steady stream of income, you can afford to indulge in whatever you want. This week is a great time to improve your career and advance, so take advantage of it! You might find it hard to get close to people at home again. If you work hard at your exercise routine, you should start feeling better soon. You might have the chance to go abroad, but watch out for money shortage. Alternate arrangements could be made to pay off a bank loan. Mentors may be very important to a student’s academic success. Marriage is a lifetime commitment, so make sure you’re serious.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Coral

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Love: Three of Wands

Mood: King of Coins

Career: The Sun

This week, you will have to take the lead to succeed. Getting the most out of every chance could greatly impact your career. You can improve and keep your finances stable if you make smart choices. Your immediate family may soon get some good news, which could make your whole clan happier. It’s a good time to start travelling to broaden your horizons. There could be a legal dispute over your rental property if precautions aren’t taken. Even though there is a lot of competition, some students may do well academically. A new exercise routine can help tone your whole body this week. There are many signs that you might meet the nicest person you’ve ever had. Your friends are excited about new opportunities but stay true to your vision.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Purple

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: The Magician

Mood: Two of Swords

Career: Judgment

Leos who put in the effort this week may reap benefits. Seniors are likely to be overjoyed with the equation you may share with some valuable customers. New strategies and approaches could be the catalyst for your professional progress. Maintain your newfound commitment to health. Don’t let short-term euphoria cloud your judgement when picking a life partner. This week, you might have a misunderstanding with a loved one or a close friend. To pull yourself out of a rut, you might need to do some refurbishing at home. Some of you may even buy some new furniture for their home or office. You can take a road trip this week for a prearranged or spontaneous adventure. Some students might benefit the most by focusing on their study groups.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: The Emperor

Mood: Queen of Cups

Career: Devil

If you put in the time and effort, you might be able to get quite a bit done. This week’s earning potential is high, but weigh the pros and cons before deciding. There won’t be a lot of variety in your work week, which could lead to boredom. Show family members how much they mean to you by giving them your focus and attention. Now is a wonderful time to update your home’s furnishings and decor. Investors in overseas properties may reap the rewards. Some adjustments will need to be made regarding travel plans with a friend. Someone in the classroom might ask for your help; if they do, give it willingly. Making an effort to look better could be fruitful. Appreciating your partner’s emotions will strengthen your relationship.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: Three of Cups

Mood: The Tower

Career: Hierophant

Libras may find a lot of success in their careers. Some people may also be resilient enough to recover from professional setbacks. Spending money on frivolous items may make your budget go bust. Your optimistic outlook makes you a joy to have around the house. You shouldn’t buy or sell a property that’s in the middle of a lawsuit. Before arranging a vacation, get the work leave situation squared away. Academic success will leave a lasting impression on students’ professors and mentors. The desire to feel better about one’s body can lead to a healthier way of living. Singles with new feelings shouldn’t worry because a crush can turn into love.

Rethink what you think makes you happy. Start a new project or go in a different direction.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: King of Coins

Mood: Temperance

Career: Justice

This week has the makings of bringing fantastic opportunities. The relationships you forge could lead to a high-profile job offer or business partnership. There will be no more delays in receiving overdue payments or loan funds. Those who are looking for matrimonial match for eligible may find success this week. There is hope that your loan application for the property purchase will be accepted soon. Bad weather can significantly extend travel time on a long road trip. The scholarly counsel of a more seasoned person will prove invaluable for a young situation. For the time being, you should refrain from making any major dietary changes. Finding the one you’ve been searching for can bring joy to your heart. This week, new connections could be made. Celebrate successes with the people you care about the most.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: The Magician

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: The Hanged Man

Your upbeat attitude and self-assurance may win people over this week. Your career can benefit if you can gain the attention of influential decision-makers. Some people may be able to clear out their overdue balances with an unexpected windfall. Having responsibilities in place will motivate you to get the housework done. The excitement of moving into your new home can be the highlight of this week. Some people are in for a dull trip, so pack some entertaining distractions. Students should make a good impression during academic campus recruitment drives. You and your sweetheart may be reunited this week. The friendship between two people may develop into something more. Some may feel physically and mentally fit with the right approach to fitness.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Dark Purple

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: The Moon

Mood: Page of Cups

Career: The World

The week ahead can be a hectic one for Capricorns. Keep your schedule flexible in case a work-related task takes longer than expected. Money issues are not something you need to worry about. As young family members behave well, you can look forward to lots of smiles and bonhomie. Those hoping for affirmation from a loved one may find themselves in luck. Don’t forget to schedule some time for relaxation and rejuvenation in your busy schedules. A day trip or a long vacation may be the perfect antidote for your somber mood. You might be able to close a big real estate deal with your skill at negotiations. Students approaching the examination date need to manage their time well.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Cream

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: Hight Priestess

Mood: Eight of Cups

Career: Two of Coins

This week could be a particularly upbeat one for Aquarius. There is nothing wrong with your life right now. Most of the openings this week are likely to be a good fit for your skills. Businessmen can amass enormous wealth with minimal effort. The family elder’s prayers and blessings may help keep harmony in the house. You will watch what you eat to stay in shape. You will need to make some compromises to keep the romantic front steady. This week could be when land prices finally peak, allowing you to make a sizeable profit. On the academic front, getting into a routine may take some time. Make time this week for a picnic to show your appreciation to your loved ones.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: The Justice

Mood: The Chariot

Career: The Strength

You should probably be careful when it comes to starting something new this week. You’ll need to revise a professional submission you’ve made after submitting it. This is the week to capitalize on all your money-making endeavours. Your romantic life is about to take off as your partner reciprocates your concern and warmth. Some may reach the negotiating stage of their home search. When you do something kind for someone else, it may brighten the lives of those closest to you at home. Visit a theme park with your loved ones to reminisce about happier times spent together. You could think of spending time with them as a reset button for your week. Stay the course with your studies; diligent work will pay off eventually.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Manisha Koushik Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows....view detail