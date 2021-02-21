Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for February 21-February 27

ARIES (March 21 - April 20)

Good luck quotient multiplies as you succeed in impressing seniors on professional front. You need to streamline your study schedule. This is an ideal time for making connections that will lead to future success. Friends and elder siblings offer rewarding companionship. You will be able to raise the capital for your dream venture with little efforts.

Love: The Moon

Mood: The Magician

Career: The Lovers

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

TAURUS (April 21 – May21)

Creative freedom is likely to motivate you to give your best at work. Students are likely to perform better. Those looking for matrimonial alliance may get lucky this week. Delayed vacation to an exotic place may finally materialise. Improved finances will enable to make an expensive purchase. Relatives will lend a helping hand during testing time.

Love: Four of Coins

Mood: King of Wands

Career: The Empress

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Purple

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21)

A confident mood would turn your ideas into action at work. Students may need to reassess their study schedule to focus on important topics. A new business proposal would lead to monetary benefits. You need to make efforts to bring back spark in your romantic relationship. Exercise restraint and control your temper to protect recent achievements. You may want to indulge in hobbies and travel.

Love: The Chariot

Mood: Four of Swords

Career: Three of Coins

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Crimson

CANCER (June22 - July 22)

You will be entrusted with an important assignment by your seniors at work. Regular exercise and healthy diet will take you closer to dream physique. Some of you are likely to become the proud owners of a prime property. Your sensitive nature would enhance marital bliss. Family youngster’s achievement will make the entire family proud.

Love: The Lover

Mood: The Star

Career: Temperance

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

LEO (July 23 - August 23)

Avoid taking short cuts on professional front to avoid problems later on. Your efforts are likely to bring lucrative investment opportunities. Students need to make efforts to maintain their lead. Taking up an outdoor sporting activity will have a positive impact on health. A return to the past may summon nostalgia.

Love: Hermit

Mood: Two of Swords

Career: Six of Coins

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

VIRGO (August 24- September 23)

You are likely to overcome stiff competition on professional front. Hard work enables to earn monetary gains. Keeping up with latest academic trends is likely to improve your showing in an exam. Family will be supportive of your new plans. Someone’s passing interest will brighten up your week. Your troubles are likely to fade way as you seek spiritual refuge. Travelling on short notice is indicated.

Love: Judgement

Mood: The Emperor

Career: The World

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

LIBRA (September 24 - October 23)

Stars are favourable for outstanding success on professional front. Money making opportunities are likely to boost finances. Good showing on academic front is likely to increase your confidence. Your efforts to catch attention of the one you like are likely to succeed. A property dispute may settle in your favour. Neglecting domestic responsibilities is likely to invite parent’s anger, so pay attention.

Love: Three of Coins

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: Wheel of Fortune

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Coffee

SCORPIO (October 24 - November 22)

At work, you are likely to remain in control. Seeking expert assistance on academic front may help in improving results. Those dealing in real estate are likely to strike it rich. You may get the invitation to a happening party. Initiatives taken to strengthen romantic front are likely to be fruitful. Your humble attitude is likely to impress all on social front.

Love: The Strength

Mood: Devil

Career: The Sun

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Purple

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 - December 23)

You will be able to successfully navigate a tricky situation on professional front. You are likely to remain in the limelight in a social gathering. You may get an opportunity to consolidate your position on academic front. Putting savings into conservative investments brings expected monetary gains. Love life cruises along smoothly. Commercial property dealings may benefit you at a later date.

Love: Eight of Cups

Mood: The Fool

Career: Knight of Swords

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Rose

CAPRICORN (December 24 - January 20)

You may need to upgrade your technical skills to get an edge on professional front. Money worries may soon be resolved as investment starts bringing handsome returns. Your wit and charm help catch the attention of dream partner. You need to plan meticulously to make an event or a function successful. Plans to buy property enter final phase. Be careful while commuting through public transport.

Love: Four of Wands

Mood: Page of Swords

Career: Hierophant

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Dark Pink

AQUARIUS (January 21 - February 19)

Hard work and dedication are likely to be recognised on professional front. You will be able to improve performance in academics with diligence. Choose investment plans wisely. Those looking for love may get lucky as your feelings are reciprocated. Much joy is foreseen in a family get together. You may get to renew acquaintance with your old

Love: The Strength

Mood: Eight of Cups

Career: The Lovers

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

PISCES (February 20 - March 20)

Positive thinking gives the strength to handle pressurised situation on professional front. Maintain a slow pace in financial matters and focus on savings. Avoid taking up strenuous workout without proper consultation. You are likely to be hard-pressed to make time for romance, but you will manage anyhow. Your travel plans are likely to be smooth. Keep your anger in check and avoid provocation.

Love: Two of Swords

Mood: Nine of Wands

Career: The Tower

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Purple

(Manisha Koushik is a renowed tarot card reader and astrologer. She can be contacted at: +91-9650015920; Email: support@askmanisha.com; Website: www.askmanisha.com)

