Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for January 5- 11, 2025

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 20) Love: The Fool Read on to find out your Tarot reading for the coming week.(Unsplash)

Mood: Three of Coins

Career: Knight of Wands

Your health might need some extra attention this week. Focus on overall wellness by adopting healthy habits in your daily routine. Financially, you are in a strong position, and smart budgeting will further enhance your security. Career-wise, expect significant advancement as your hard work finally pays off. At home, responsibilities, especially concerning your parents, may require patience, but balance will ensure harmony. Your love life will be warm and affectionate, filling your heart with joy. Travel looks promising, and a short journey could bring excitement. Property matters remain stable but are not urgent.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

TAURUS (Apr 21 - May 20)

Love: Two of Wands

Mood: Devil

Career: The Moon

This week, focus on staying hydrated and nourishing your body. Your health is in a good place, but small efforts will keep you at your best. Finances are excellent, making it a great time to strengthen your emergency fund. At work, your commitment will shine, impressing those around you and solidifying your path to success. Family bonds, especially with relatives, will bring joy and comfort. Take things slowly in love, and avoid rushing into decisions. Travel plans may face delays, so consider postponing trips if possible. Property matters favor multi-family homes, making them a promising investment option.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

GEMINI (May 21 - Jun 21)

Love: Magician

Mood: Temperance

Career: Ten of Wands

Your health is in great shape, but adding supplements can keep your energy balanced. Financially, focus on long-term goals. Professionally, you are on the right path, and clarity will drive progress. Family matters, especially decisions related to children, may need your attention. Approach these with care. Your love life will be radiant with beauty and charm. Travel is likely, with an exciting excursion on the horizon. Property-related gains from renting out space could be beneficial. Stay mindful of small details throughout the week.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Green

CANCER (Jun 22 - Jul 22)

Love: Wheel of Fortune

Mood: Two of Wands

Career: Judgment

Prioritize holistic health by balancing your mind and body. Financially, you are managing well, making this a great time to reassess your spending habits. Your leadership skills will shine professionally, paving the way for success. Family ties are likely to strengthen this week, emphasizing shared values. Be mindful of sensitive emotions in your love life. Moderate travel plans like trekking or nature walks could be refreshing. Property investments in vacation homes may bring promising opportunities. Stay patient and approach life with a lighthearted attitude.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Beige

LEO (Jul 23 - Aug 23)

Love: Three of Swords

Mood: Devil

Career: Three of Cups

A health screening could help detect minor concerns early, so stay proactive. Financially, it’s time to review your income and adjust plans accordingly. Career progress requires detailed planning - so make sure you focus on it whole heartedly. Family loyalty will support critical decisions. In love, commitment and stability will strengthen your relationship. Travel is favorable, especially exploring new cultural places is likely to make the week more productive. Real estate investments may need more consideration—avoid rushing decisions. Strive for balance and make thoughtful choices.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Saffron

VIRGO (Aug 24 - Sep 23)

Love: The Hermit

Mood: The Tower

Career: Two of Coins

Incorporate more organic foods into your diet for better health. Financially, reviewing asset allocation will keep you on track. Consistency at work will yield moderate success. Avoid paying heed to other’s opinions about you in the office arena. Family matters involving ancestors may need careful handling. Romance will feel lighthearted, possibly involving a new crush. All you need to do is avoid rushing into a love affair. Budget-friendly travel looks promising. Rental income from property could provide financial support. Stay grounded and take one step at a time.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Brown

LIBRA (Sep 24 - Oct 23)

Love: The Tower

Mood: Two of Swords

Career: Two of Coins

Your professional branding might need to be refreshed—take time to strategize and rebuild. Family relationships may need forgiveness, leading to healing. Your love life will be exciting, with meaningful encounters strengthening bonds. High endurance will help you tackle challenges effectively. There is absolutely no harm in starting a new exercising routine too on the health front. Financially, review your statements to ensure stability. A road trip could offer a refreshing break. Passive real estate investments look promising. Maintain a positive attitude through any challenges.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

SCORPIO (Oct 24 - Nov 22)

Love: The Star

Mood: Five of Swords

Career: Three of Coins

Health looks excellent, especially if you manage your blood pressure. Be watchful about what you eat. Financially, staying focused on long-term goals is likely to benefit you. Working in consulting or advisory roles will be productive. Family life may feel rocky, but offering a compassionate approach is likely to ease out things for you. Relationships might lack surprises, but a calm approach will maintain peace. Those newly married are likely to get to spend time with each other. Travel looks exciting, especially romantic getaways. Real estate valuations may yield favorable outcomes for those seeking ones. Drive carefully in the second half of the week.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: White

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 - Dec 21)

Love: The Magician

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: Justice

Public health initiatives could inspire you professionally, motivating you to take on meaningful projects. Financially, you are well-positioned for investment growth; consider diversifying your portfolio. Crafting a clear vision will guide you through career challenges, enabling you to stay focused on long-term goals. A senior at work may assist with approvals or offer valuable mentorship. Family dynamics may require patience; calm communication will ensure harmony. Romance will be affectionate, though emotional intensity may be lacking. Travel plans might face obstacles, especially if accommodations are budget-based; plan ahead to avoid hassles. Consider tax-saving property investments to secure future gains.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 21)

Love: Five of Cups

Mood: The World

Career: King of Wands

Understanding your body better will help you adopt a disciplined fitness routine and boost your overall well-being. Review your savings plan to solidify financial goals, ensuring future stability. Entrepreneurship will shine professionally, making it a great time to launch new ventures or explore innovative projects. Family life will feel secure, with loved ones offering unwavering support and encouragement. Romantic harmony may require extra effort; open communication is likely to bridge emotional gaps. Travel plans seem positive, with Airbnbs offering comfort and flexibility for a relaxing getaway. Property-related stress may resolve itself with minimal intervention, bringing relief and clarity.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Golden

AQUARIUS (Jan 22 - Feb 19)

Love: Eight of Cups

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: Three of Wands

Motivation is key to maintaining your health—find creative ways to stay active, such as trying a new sport or joining a fitness class. Financially, you are progressing well with smart investments and calculated risks paying off. Your negotiation skills at work will bring positive outcomes, earning you respect and recognition. Family meals can strengthen bonds, though certain sensitive matters may require patience and understanding. Romance promises deep emotional connections, potentially leading to a lasting commitment. Travel looks moderate, with cozy retreats being ideal for relaxation and rejuvenation. Property issues involving easements may arise—approach with caution and seek expert advice if needed.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Magenta

PISCES (Feb 20 - Mar 20)

Love: Three of Wands

Mood: Two of Cups

Career: Three of Swords



Financial stability may need small adjustments; reviewing your expenses could help balance your budget. Professionally, you are on the right track, particularly in business sales, where success seems likely. Prioritize a balanced diet for optimal health, focusing on nourishing, wholesome meals. Family events like weddings may be overwhelming but joyous, offering moments of togetherness. Your love life may need emotional closure; take time to process feelings and communicate honestly. An adventurous caravan trip could bring joy and freedom, offering a refreshing change of pace. Property matters like title deeds will progress smoothly, clearing long-pending concerns.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik

(Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Numerologist, Vastu & Fengshui Consultant)

Contact: +919650015920