Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for June 11 to June 17, 2023

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Love: Five of Cups

Mood: The World

Career: King of Wands

The week looks advantageous for you. You’ll have a successful week in your profession as new jobs or roles may be in your favour. Your health looks fantastic, but remember to supplement your diet with essential nutrients. Your finances may be satisfactory this week, but watch your spending carefully. In romance, your partner’s mood swings may confuse you, so tread carefully this week. Family relationships may be strained, particularly with extended family. Approach them with patience and understanding. Your social circle may expand, and you may enjoy spending time with friends. If you’re planning a trip, consider an adventure holiday. Avoid taking any major decisions related to property. In academics, graduate students may have a successful week with new opportunities on the horizon.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: Eight of Cups

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: Three of Wands

Romance is in the air this week, and your relationship with your partner will be excellent. You may experience a significant increase in your annual turnover. You may feel proud of the achievements of a youngster in your family. Your health may require some attention, and hitting the gym may help you stay on top of your fitness game. Your professional front may be a bit slow this week. You may not have the opportunity to take on a leadership role. Your spouse will be a great source of support and comfort during this time. Travel is on the cards this week, and you may find yourself on a pilgrimage journey. Some may receive early possession of a new property. There may be some challenges in your social life. In academics, you may be eligible for a scholarship or other forms of financial aid.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Cream

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: The Lovers

Mood: Six of Swords

Career: Strength

You may have an amazing week when it comes to your finances. Substantial wealth enhancement is on the cards. Maintaining a balanced diet will help you stay on track. Job searches may not yield any immediate results for some, but things will improve soon. You may enjoy spending quality time with your family and young ones. Those in love may get opportunities for a romantic time with their partner. Tenants may be an area of concern, and you may need to deal with some minor issues. You may also consider budget vacations if you plan to travel this week. In academics, e-learning may be a valuable option for expanding your knowledge and skills. Consider hiring household help, which will allow you to focus on more important tasks.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Red

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Love: The Fool

Mood: Three of Coins

Career: Knight of Wands

Your professional front looks very sound this week. You may receive some exciting opportunities in your field. Consider investment planning and savings to secure your financial future. Online jobs may also be beneficial for those looking for alternative income sources. Finding an athletic club or a gym partner can help you stay motivated. Some may need to resolve some differences with loved ones on priority. There may be a surprise proposal in the works for some. For some, a commercial property may be worth considering. If you are planning a trip, advance booking is recommended for the best deals. In academics, assignments may require more time and effort than anticipated. There may be temptations along the way, so it’s important to stay focused on your goals.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Purple

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: Two of Wands

Mood: Devil

Career: The Moon

This week, your profession may be at its peak. You may receive senior guidance, which will enhance your skills and productivity. Some may need to incorporate some health tips to feel better. It’s advised to focus on wealth management to maintain stability. A marriage or get-together may be on the cards, and you may enjoy spending time with loved ones. Trust and understanding will add spice to your romantic relationship. It’s important to maintain polite and nice behaviour to avoid any misunderstandings. Your property may witness some significant developments, and the plot prices may increase. Travel plans may need some extra attention, especially when it comes to airfare and tickets. In academics, a well-planned study schedule will lead to success. You may enjoy positive interactions with people around you.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Grey

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: Magician

Mood: Temperance

Career: Ten of Wands

This week looks good for your family. You may have a harmonious and supportive atmosphere at home. Practising yoga or meditation may enhance your overall well-being. A business expansion could be in the works and boost your profit. In terms of your profession, you may need to focus on teamwork and collaboration rather than individual efforts. It may require some compromises and understanding to maintain harmony in your love life. Your property may require some renovation work, but overall, it looks good. You may also plan a family vacation this week, and it may be an excellent opportunity for bonding and relaxation. In academics, an internship program may come up for some. Additionally, voluntary work may be a positive outlet for you.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Silver

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: Wheel of Fortune

Mood: Two of Wands

Career: Judgment

This week may be a time to tread carefully. Moderation in your diet may help improve your health. In finance, it may be a bit of a tough week, and it is recommended to consider traditional investment methods. Some may get the opportunity to lead a prestigious project at the workplace. There may be a new member in the family to add some joy. Romance may see some chance encounters, and you may have the opportunity to meet someone new. Travel is on the cards, and you may plan to go on a trip with a travel company. In property, you may see some progress in buying or selling a house. In academics, group study may be beneficial for you. You may experience some social prominence, so it’s a good time to network and make new connections.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Maroon

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: Three of Swords

Mood: Devil

Career: The Tower

This week, you will be in great financial shape. You may consider investing in a traditional savings account to enhance your profit. Some may update their resume or seek recommendations to stand out from the competition. Your health will be excellent, and you may focus on weight loss goals to stay fit. Your family life will be good, and you may feel more connected and well bonded with children. Your emotional attachment to your romantic partner may deepen this week. In terms of property, you may be interested in updating your home interiors. However, travel may not be the best idea this week, and you may consider amusement parks as an alternative leisure option. In academics, hybrid learning may suit you best. For some, young pets may bring some joy and entertainment.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Saffron

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: The Hermit

Mood: The Tower

Career: Two of Coins

The week may be beneficial in many ways. Incorporating healthy foods and green vegetables into your diet may improve your well-being. Part-time jobs or freelancing may provide additional income for some. Your romantic life will also be good as you rekindle an old flame. Family life may be challenging, and seeking advice from an elder may help resolve any issues. Considering insurance or investment schemes may be beneficial for some. Background verification may be necessary before making any property deals. You may have the opportunity to travel this week, which could bring a novel experience. In academic pursuits, time management will be crucial. Following a study schedule may help you stay on track. Your neighbours may be a source of encouragement in a troublesome aspect of your life.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Orange

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: The Hermit

Mood: Two of Swords

Career: Two of Coins

This week, your family life may bring you joy. You may receive love, warmth, and affection from your loved ones. You may receive past returns or profits from an investment you made earlier. In your professional life, you may face some moderate challenges. But there are chances of promotion or growth in your career, so keep working hard. Your romantic life will be eventful, and you will enjoy quality time with your partner. You should focus on a regular morning walk and maintaining a healthy diet. Some of you may come across your dream home this week. However, travel may prove hectic for some this week. On the academic front, you may share a good rapport with your instructor or mentor. In crucial matters, seek the guidance and support of elders to resolve any conflicts.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Cream

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: The Star

Mood: Justice

Career: Three of Coins

You may enjoy robust health with regular cardio and exercise. It is a good time to plan your budget and invest in your business plans. Professionally, your efficiency will increase, and your hard work will lead to success. Keeping up with your traditions and rituals will strengthen your bond with your loved ones. In romance, loyalty and

faithfulness will be the key factors for a healthy relationship. It is recommended to be cautious while dealing with any property-related transactions. You can plan a budget-friendly trip abroad with your loved ones. In terms of academics, focus on enhancing your study skills. This may improve students’ results in exams. A pet’s health may become somewhat worrisome.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Pink

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: The Hanged man

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: The Magician

Meditation will be an excellent way to maintain your mental and physical well-being. It is a good time to seek expert advice and start making some long-term investments. It will be important to do thorough research before making any career switch. Being accommodating and reasonable will bring peace and harmony on the domestic front. This week may bring a blind date or a chance to meet someone new. Take it slow and enjoy the journey. You may receive some good news related to your property’s sale. Weather is likely to be pleasant during a short trip. This is a good time to keep some secrets and focus on yourself. Evaluate your current situation and make some necessary changes.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Golden

Celebrity lead: Mithun Chakraborty, 16th June, Gemini

