Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for June 12 to June 18, 2022

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Love: The Hermit

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: The Magician

This is a time of new beginnings for you. Be open to what others have to offer. Providence and opportunities are both on your side, so make the most of them. Distant relatives may call you this week. They may have a pleasant surprise in store for you. You may get a chance to shoulder additional responsibilities. It may later become the reason for your promotion. On the health front, incorporating more greens into your diet may start to show its effect on your wellbeing. Investments made in property may not bring expected gains. A strong source of secondary income may balance your financial needs. Despite your packed schedule, do not ignore your significant other. Spending with your partner is likely to bode well for your love life. It may strengthen your romantic ties.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: Judgement

Mood: The Emperor

Career: The Hanged Man

This week, unexpected things may crop up at the last minute which mayrequire your attention urgently. Keep calm and avoid losing your cool while facing challenges. Those contemplating cosmetic enhancement can go ahead with their plan. The result may turn out to be very satisfactory. Your romantic partner may surprise you with a proposal very soon. You may be given leadership opportunities at the workplace.It is likely to improve your chances of an increment as well. On the health front, you may experience relief from recurring ailments. You may have to use your savings in an emergency. However, you are likely to make a small profit from shares. Spending more time with your loved ones is likely to spread cheer in the household.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: The Star

Mood: The Fool

Career: Eight of Coins

Stick to your targets and you may achieve the reward you’ve been longing for. Be clear in your approach and take every minute detail seriously. Couples in a long-term relationship may cement their bond with a marriage commitment. They are likely to get the consent of their parents. Those who have applied to an MNC may hear some encouraging news. Children may keep you entertained with their activities. The atmosphere is likely to be calm and cheerful at home. An overseas trip for business expansion is also foreseen. Light exercises and a good diet may help you stay fit. It may also enhance your energy levels. A past investment may not bring the kind of return you expected, leaving you cash-strapped.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Love: Knight of Coins

Mood: The World

Career: The Sun

Your perseverance may be put to test this week. Swallow your pride and ask for help if you feel yourself getting overwhelmed. You will need to refocus your energy to turn the tide in your favor. You are likely to turn towards meditation on a regular basis. It may improve your mood and keep you happy. Those employed in the creative fields may receive appreciation for their work. A pleasure trip with loved ones is likely to freshen up your mood. It may help normalize ties as well. On the domestic front, news of a baby’s arrival is likely to lift everyone’s spirits. On the financial front, your situation may be improved than before. Investment in conservative plans may bring steady returns.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Peach

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: Two of Coins

Mood: The Fool

Career: Temperance

Trust your intuition to help you overcome any issues that you may face this week. Dealing with problems patiently will enable you to solve them easily. Haste may prove counter-productive. Your ability to multi-task and your passion are likely to help you get rid of all obstacles to work. You may even come into prominence on the professional front. Some of you may come into good money unexpectedly. You may now be able to close old debts. You may succeed in resolving a long-standing dispute with your close kin. Warmth, love and harmony are likely to prevail at home. Singles looking to get into an exciting relationship are likely to find success in love. Your adventure trip with your friends may turn out to be immensely thrilling and exciting.

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Colour: Pink

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: The Chariot

Mood: Page of Swords

Career: The Empress

As a perfectionist, you want to achieve the most in every field. Success may follow you everywhere this weekbut avoid letting it go to your head.Your genuine innocence and charisma may make you a winner in all aspects of life. On the professional front, staying away from negativities may improve your productivity. You may be able to bring your hidden talent to the fore. A family youngster may win a major laurel and make the entire family proud.An improvement in your financial position on cards. Some of you are likely to spend on things of value. Failure to follow not following a moral code of conduct may upset your beloved. This may also create rifts in your relationship. You will need to slow down a bit and curtail your exercises to enjoy sound mental as well as physical health.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Magenta

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: The Fool

Mood: King of Wands

Career: Two of Cups

You may have a lively start to the week. You could receive fresh opportunities to further your career and finances. Be bold and proactive. You may be able to find various avenues of advancement.On the professional front, new assignments are likely to pour in, which may test your sincerity and expertise. A new family business may take off well, bringing positive results. Physical intimacy and sensuality may be at their peak in love life. You may get to enjoy each other’s company after long. You are likely to drift away from your loved ones. Devote time and attention to their needs to keep the bond intact. Your health is likely to fluctuate as rigorous physical activities regularly are likely to cause uneasiness.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Blue

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: The Star

Mood: Hierophant

Career: The Tower

You may have to overcome some roadblocks in your pursuit of success. Trust your intelligence towards the later part of the week. You may experience stability and growth in your ventures. On the financial front, you are likely to forge a new profitable partnership venture. Your new diet routine is likely to show a direct effect on your overall wellbeing. You could be blessed with vigor and vitality. A suitable working environment and a good pay package are likely to give you job satisfaction. Travelling with friends or family might not just give you a chance to relive old days. It may also help you unwind. Property dealings may be profitable. Marriage may be on the cards for the eligible bachelors.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: Strength

Mood: The Magician

Career: The Star

Your talent and perfectionism have come to define you lately. Power and status would most likely be yours this week. You’ve got an eye for perfection that is sure to yield success.Your hands are likely to be full of important tasks on the professional front. However, with your dexterity, you may be able to finish them off before time. Extra capital from business dealings may bring handsome profits for some. Spending on luxurious items may give you satisfaction. Prioritizing the needs of your partner is likely to bring the two of you closer to each other. Intimacy and understanding may grow. It is time to discipline your lifestyle. Keep a check on your eating habits to stay healthy and energetic.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: Nine of Cups

Mood: Tower

Career: The Sun

Work to strike a balance between personal aspirations and your duties to home and society. There’s nothing to be gained by jumping into conflict or competition now. Keep your cool. Spending more time with siblings and cousins is likely to strengthen your old ties. Some of you may get into professional sporting activities. It would help keep you fit and energetic. Some of you may focus your attention on more lucrative money-making schemes. There may be times of unpredictability on the professional front. This may lead you to make hasty decisions regarding a change of job. Think before you act. On the romantic front, singles are likely to enter into a secret relationship with a colleague! Be very sure of your feelings before taking the next step.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Yellow

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: Two of Wands

Mood: Six of Wands

Career: Knight of Swords

Success follows you right now but it will be vital to remain humble. You may continue to have the admiration and cooperation of others this way. Therapy from a wellness expert may start showing good results on your mental as well as your physical health. Harmony is likely to reign supreme at home all week. This may give you ample time to pursue a cherished hobby.Your fresh ideas may turn into workable plans on the professional front. It may open doors of advancement for some. A backpacking weekend with your beloved to an unknown destination away from the city may bring you immense joy. A new source of earning is likely to come your way. This may prove to be beneficial for your economic condition.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: Seven of Cups

Mood: The Justice

Career: Five of Swords

You are likely to work towards bringing happiness and positivity to your lifestyle. You may make some ground-breaking decisions, which may help you succeed in life. Legal property matters may be solved amicably in presence of relatives and family members.Investments made in the past may start bringing handsome returns. This may help with your loan repayment. Physical activity like cycling and weight-training exercises may keep you fit and in good shape.For some youngsters, promising new career opportunities are foreseen.Uncertainty might prevail in your love life. Resolve all issues patiently to enjoy the blissful ties. Travelling with friends and family may give you a chance to enjoy the beauties of nature. Students may succeed in achieving the requisite grades.

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

