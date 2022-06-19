Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for June 19 to June 25, 2022

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Love: The Tower

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: The Fool

It is a good time to grab the opportunities coming your way. It may help prove your mettle. Some of you may even find new avenues of growth. Surplus capital from unexpected sources may come handy during a financial crunch. Property received through inheritance is likely to bring good gains in the coming time for some. Your disciplined lifestyle is likely to yield positive outcome for your overall wellbeing.Relatives may come to visit unexpectedly. This is likely to keep the homely environment happy and full of warmth. Those in the marketing field are likely to receive social recognition. Promotion too could be on the cards. On the romantic front, frequent arguments may create a deep void in your ties. Avoid suspecting fidelity and feelings of your partner.

Lucky Number:18

Lucky Colour: Magenta

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: Chariot

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: Three of Wands

Focus all your energies on a positive and productive direction. Don’t let the opinions of others dissuade you from your beliefs.On the domestic front, married couples are likely to enjoy quality time together. Compatibility may grow between you two. Some of you may succeed in mending your ties with your family elders. Their blessings and guidance may have a positive impact on your life. On the professional front, your honest efforts may bring success. Also, your leadership qualities may be noticed. Those looking to start their venture may get the backing of an influential person. Your health is likely to fluctuate this week. Rigorous physical activities on a regular basis are likely to cause uneasiness. Prioritize rest to regain your health.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Peach

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: The Hermit

Mood: King of Cups

Career: Ten of Swords

It may be a time of advancement and progress for some this week. You are likely to have an inquisitive mindset. It may fill your thoughts with the urge to do something new. Some of you may also receive new opportunities to get closer to your goals. However, it will be vital to avoid mistakes on the professional front. They could prove expensive. Do not fall prey to someone’s shop talk regarding investment matters. It may not only block your capital but may also bring losses. Do not ignore the needs of your loved ones. This may create a barrier between you and your family members. Recently married couples are likely to enjoy deeperconnect their love life. They may also find ties with the in-laws very harmonious. Calming techniques may improve your concentration power and perk up your overall wellbeing.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Cream

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Love: Magician

Mood: Nine of Coins

Career: Eight of Wands

Some of you may have a shaky start to the week. Relax, breathe easy and let go of your fears. You will find a new path very soon. Try not to take failures to heart. This week you should avoid doubting your abilities. All your well-thought-out plans for your career may turn out positively. You may attain a position of authority and power. You may celebrate an auspicious occasion with everyone. The atmosphere may remain joyous. Those dealing in exports may receive small gains. Avoid risky financial ventures at all costs. If you are on a weight loss program, then may get encouraging results this week. Those in a new relationship are likely to experience rifts in the ties. Misunderstandings may prevent you from enjoying quality time together.

Lucky Number:17

Lucky Colour: Off White

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: Temperance

Mood: Four of Swords

Career: Eight of Wands

It will be a good idea to streamline your efforts. Focus on your strengths and channel your drive. You may discover one or two opportunities for improvement or advancement.On the love front, your crush is likely to approach you with a romantic proposal, filling you up with joy. Some of you may be given charge of handling some tasks independently at the workplace. Avoid being overconfident. You may get a chance to add to your wealth this week. However, do not fall for schemes promising quick returns. Opt for conservative schemes. Moreover, do not take any shortcuts to achieve your fitness goals.It may harm your well-being. Your unilateral ways may lead to arguments and misunderstandings with other members. Listen to their views and opinions. They may be beneficial for you.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Cream

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: Judgement

Mood: World

Career: The Emperor

This week, your life is likely to be filled with enthusiasm and energy to achieve your desires. Appreciate the bliss around you to add an edge and zing to your efforts.The marriage alliance of a youngster may spread cheer at home. The new ties are likely to be satisfying and long-lasting. You may come across an extra source of earning, which may take care of your over-expenditures.Your relationship with your seniors is likely to remain cordial and you may get support from them.Your love life would take an interesting turn as you make efforts to shake things up a bit. Partner would appreciate the effort and intention. On the health front, you may remain in good shape. Minor ailments may not worry you.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: Three of Wands

Mood: The Moon

Career: Two of Cups

The week may prove very beneficial to you. Your lucky stars are likely to bless you with a lot of self-confidence and positivity. You will execute your work with complete focus and dedication! It may bring great results on the professional front.An exciting new relationship seems to be on the cards. Enjoy the time together as it is likely to turn into a lifelong bond. On the economic front, your situation is likely to remain quite strong. Expert guidance may help consolidate your finances. Family and friends feel especially drawn to you and would pay you a great deal of attention. Minor ailments may become a cause for worry. You may have to pay attention to your stomach-related problems. Some of you can finalize a trip to a religious place.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Violet

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: Justice

Mood: Page of Wands

Career: Judgment

Perseverance should be your mantra this week. Don’t worry if you don’t make it too far this week. Continue your hard work and efforts for a better outcome.Some of you may enjoy the benefits of a sound mind and healthy body with your efforts.On the professional front, promising new career opportunities are likely to come your way. Remain attentive to grab the lucrative ones. If you are working in the field of import-export or multinational companies you may score a lot of monetary benefits. With your infectious charm and alluring smile, you will be able to attract many people to you this week. It’s a perfect time to get into a relationship or to get a little more serious about your partner. The ties will be satisfying and strong.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: The Emperor

Mood: Justice

Career: Three of Coins

You will need to be strong for the week to be beneficial. It is time to face facts, maybe even unpleasant ones. Remain firm with your decisions. You will make the right choices. Projects that were put on hold for a long time are likely to gain momentum now.Those looking to settle down may come across promising matrimonial alliances. Your siblings are likely to help you sort out a complicated issue that you have been struggling with privately till now. Seek immediate medical attention and consult a good doctor in case you feel any uneasy or discomfort. Avoid self-medication at all costs. Therecould be a shortage of fundsthis week. But your wise planning may help you to meet all the expenses easily.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Indigo

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: Devil

Mood: The Fool

Career: Four of Wands

You are likely to see a lot of positive changes in your life very soon. As a result, you may feel motivated and enthusiastic throughout the week. Success and prosperity would be yours very soon. Health-wise, the week looks pretty good, and you will feel a kick of vitality and newfound confidence.Professionally, you are likely to earn from multiple sources, which may help you increase your status. Your ability to make informed decisions will enable you to make the best use of your money. Some of you can even revamp your investment portfolio. Being open with the people you hold close may allow you to resolve all misunderstandings that have cropped up recently. On the personal front, it is a good weekto enter into new relationships. Also, harmony and bliss will prevail in the old relationships.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Peach

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: Knight of Swords

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: Two of Cups

This week, you will have to work harder than before to reap benefits.Focus on positive aspects of life throughout the week to keep yourself motivated.Some difficult decisions needed to be taken the week. Be confident and trust your instincts for a favourable outcome on the professional front.It is a good time to invest in a trusted enterprise. Your financial acumen will guide you in making prudent choices. If you have not yet taken the big step, it is a good time for declarations of love and marriage. A positive outcome is likely. Spend time with family elders to learn from their wisdom. This will enable you to make wise choices in life. You have a lot on your plate right now and your energy levels may get low. Include high protein food items in your diet.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Cream

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: Emperor

Mood: Tower

Career: Page of Wands

This will be a beneficial week for you. Your ruling planet may help you achieve your hidden desires. You will be able to make new connections which may prove helpful in the long run. Taking risks and trying your hand at something new may give you an edge over your competitors. You will be able to make new connections which may be of great help to you in the long run. Make meditation a part of your daily health routine to enhance your emotional and mental alertness. There would be no problem as far as cash and finance are concerned. Things are likely to go the way you had always wanted. You may succeed in resolving a petty dispute with youngsters of the family. Being magnanimous and understating would benefit you.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Red

