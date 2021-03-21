Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for March 21-March 27

ARIES (March 21 - April 20)

Avoid being influenced by other’s opinions. Professionally, you are likely to be in demand. A go ahead in some pending approvals is likely to fetch you a breather over the weekend. Your efforts on the academic front can be rewarded. Your connections start improving as you socialise. Love life is set to get you all excited. Those in mood to change the place of residence are likely to start house hunting.

Love: Two of Coins

Mood: The Hermit

Career: Four of Wands

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Yellow

TAURUS (April 21 – May21)

The week begins with good news on love front. Those travelling abroad for work are likely to be in for a hectic time. Things start getting better for you on the academic front. Avoid saying ‘no’ to social invites. A good deal on the property front is around the corner. Things may appear a bit slow on the financial front but it will gradually improve.

Love: King of Wands

Mood: The World

Career: Three of Coins

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21)

Avoid being in a rush to sign off anything. Your experimental spirit may want you to take chances on the professional front but cards advise you otherwise. Avoid being carried away with the short cuts on the academic front. Cutting corners is likely to ease out the tight financial situation. Discipline and faith in your body will be required. Let bygones be bygones if you want peace prevail.

Love: The Tower

Mood: The World

Career: Three of coins

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Teal

CANCER (June22 - July 22)

Professionally, things are likely to ease out for you. Avoid being pushy on the family front as someone may feel offended. Someone is likely to mentor you on the academic front. Some pending payments are likely to materialise. Yoga is likely to benefit you. Renovation of an ancestral property may be a topic of discussion over the weekend. Lover may resent your fixed approach about things.

Love: The Hierophant

Mood: Temperance

Career: The Chariot

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Magenta

LEO (July 23 - August 23)

All your worries regarding a legal matter will be laid to rest. Travelling for work will also let you explore new cultures and exotic places. The property search would now be narrowed down. Try remaining neutral on the professional front. Those working in the IT or software sectors are in for an award. Love front may have its share of highs and lows.

Love: The Moon

Mood: Six of Coins

Career: Two of Cups

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Coffee

VIRGO (August 24- September 23)

Expenditure will be on the rise. Trying times are foreseen on the work front but stay confident. A home remedy is likely to do wonders in beating an ailment. Traditional methods may be hard to learn but they shall help you on the academic front. Those in love may want to take their relationship to the next level. Planning a vacation is possible. A vehicle loan is likely to be approved.

Love: Nine of Cups

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: The Magician

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

LIBRA (September 24 - October 23)

Be careful about who you trust and rely upon. Do not hesitate in brushing off a misunderstanding on the work front. Past investments materialise. A relaxing time is in the offing. An extra-curricular activity is likely to keep you occupied. Sharing your innermost feelings is possible with the one you love. Be careful while driving. Those preparing for competitive exams are likely to feel the pressure.

Love: Three of Wands

Mood: The World

Career: Strength

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Peach

SCORPIO (October 24 - November 22)

Take up something that you have never done before. A workplace romance may also be the highlight. Those in the holiday mood are likely to enjoy their time. Meeting an old school friend is possible. Don’t compromise with what you eat. Take time to go through the property documentation before signing.

Love: The Lovers

Mood: Knight of Wands

Career: Three of Coins

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Deep Sky Blue

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 - December 23)

Someone is likely to look up to you for advice. Seniors are likely to applaud for the good work you put in. Team work is going to be your forte this week. Avoid having too many expectations on the academic front. Building a side income may be on your mind. Homemakers may be in a mood to redo the home interiors. Stepping up the pace of your workout routine is likely to benefit.

Love: The Sun

Mood: Two of Wands

Career: The Hanged Man

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Lemon

CAPRICORN (December 24 - January 20)

Do not let work pile up as your efficiency may be under the scanner. Collars up situation are foreseen as students score well. A budding friendship shows all signs of turning into romance. A property booked in the past is likely to come in possession. A balanced diet and disciplined workout routine will help you retain good health. Good financial strength allows you to absorb the rising expenses.

Love: Magician

Mood: Temperance

Career: Ten of Wands

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Silver

AQUARIUS (January 21 - February 19)

A hectic schedule on the work front may make you compromise on your personal life. Excellent show on the academic front is likely to make you earn some brownie points. Avoid jumping to conclusions without analysing the situations. Homemakers may be keen to start something on the side. Cupid strikes those looking for love. Avoid long journeys by road.

Love: The Fool

Mood: Judgment

Career: Two of Wands

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

PISCES (February 20 - March 20)

There is no harm in striving for perfection but getting fussy with it certainly is. Avoid being provoked by someone on the work front. Be independent with your approach while asking for favours from colleagues. Students may need to attend extra classes. Work on bridging the gaps with the one you love. An ancestral property dispute may settle in your favour. Those in commissioning are likely to hit rich.

Love: Eight of Cups

Mood: Nine of Swords

Career: The Empress

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Lavender

(Manisha Koushik is a renowed tarot card reader and astrologer. She can be contacted at: +91-9650015920; Email: support@askmanisha.com; Website: www.askmanisha.com)

