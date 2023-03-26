Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for March 26 to April 1, 2023

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Read on to find out your Tarot reading for the coming week.(Unsplash)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love: Six of Swords

Mood: The Sun

Career: Hierophant

Both the financial and health fronts are looking up for Aries this week. Put your money into conservative plans and make the most of this opportunity. Think about experimenting with different superfoods or health supplements. Some of you may even get promoted or find new employment. It’s possible that your love life will be exciting. Proposals are possible for some people. Due to potential obstacles, this week is not a good one to attempt a trip. But now is a good time to give attention to domestic matters. Help the kids out or be there for the grandparents. You might be able to move into the prebooked apartment early. Maybe students need to step up their academic performance. That being said, give your full attention to your schoolwork and your results.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: Eight of Coins

Mood: Seven of Wands

Career: Judgment

Taureans may get promotions and raises at work this week. You also have a strong family front, which bodes well for future get-togethers and celebrations. Your bank balance is stable, and you may have a variety of solid investment opportunities. However, it’s possible that you’re not in the best of health. You should prioritize getting enough healthy food and exercise. The romantic front may not be as smooth. There is room to improve communication and be more honest about how you feel. Students will need to improve their grades to get admission to prestigious institutes. The purchase and/or restoration of an older property may be the main interest of some. Those who choose to travel alone will have more opportunities to try exotic foods and experiencing wonderful sights.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Blue

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: Temperance

Mood: Devil

Career: The Fool

Gemini, have a good shot at enjoying some positive outcomes this week. If you’re a recent graduate looking to start your career, the job market is promising. Focus on yoga, healthy eating, and exercise to keep your body in tip-top shape. Things may perk up on the romantic front. Your partner may even pop the question. Some can resolve family issues at home and throw a party or picnic. However, when dealing with money, it’s best to exercise caution when making purchases. New investments in real estate may not pan out well. Domestic travel or a religious pilgrimage, however, can be a source of great happiness. There appears to be a lot to do socially. It could be a student’s lucky week if they apply for scholarships now.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Purple

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Love: Page of Cups

Mood: Three of Wands

Career: Three of Swords

A number of promising developments this week bode well for Cancerians. You can increase your wealth by purchasing stocks, shares, or other assets. Seeking the help of a wellness expert can be beneficial to maintaining health. Positive emotions like trust and affection will strengthen your thriving romance. The outlook at home is promising, and there will be opportunities to guide and teach. Regarding one’s career, things are looking pretty good. Some of you might get promoted to a coveted position. Optimism and gains in real estate transactions may persist. Try to seize the chances that present themselves. However, this week may not be ideal for travel. So if you had planned on tours or sightseeing, you might want to look into other options.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: White

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: Two of Coins

Mood: The Lovers

Career: The World

The health of Leos is expected to be excellent this week. Taking care of yourself is essential, so do things like yoga, eat right, and exercise regularly. Your domestic life is also looking up, and you may even have a get-together with your relatives. There’s a chance of a steady romance, but there could also be some bumps in the road. Conversely, you may be having a tough time in your professional life. Things like an excessive workload and a lack of recognition or advancement may cause trouble. However, some of you may be offered the chance to relocate, either by purchasing a new home or updating an existing one. You might finally get to go on that trip you’ve been planning. Your academic performance is also looking good. Additionally, some of you could win a scholarship.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Peach

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: The Tower

Mood: The Sun

Career: Strength

Virgos should welcome the week with open arms. It’s possible that all your efforts and commitment to your job are about to pay off. You might get some kudos from your superiors and peers. You’re in good health and can put your attention on keeping it that way by healthy choices. Your romantic life may be exciting and fulfilling. A marriage proposal or a memorable date night are both in the cards. You’re in a good financial position and may be able to make a profitable stock or share investment. However, this week could be a little rough at home due to arguments and a visiting relative. Try to maintain a healthy work-life balance. If you’re struggling, lean on your partner for help. Some discounts while travelling are likely to make you smile.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: Queen of Wands

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: Eight of Cups

The domestic lives are likely to be very eventful this week. You may spend quality time with your family at events like small functions and other get-togethers. If the new investments and plans pan out, the financial situation could improve. It seems like a new romance may come your way this week. Out of town evenings can be thrilling for some couples. Maintaining a healthy life balance requires attention to stress reduction and overall well-being. Young people’s careers will be bright and full of development and improvement opportunities. You may stumble upon some lucrative real estate investment opportunities. Things in the classroom and elsewhere are improving as well. Tensions could rise during an impromptu trip. You can protect yourself from burnout by keeping a healthy work-life balance and taking regular breaks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Grey

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: Seven of Swords

Mood: Page of Coins

Career: The Star

The financial and professional fronts look about even this week. Investing or taking out loans could lead to a rise in your net worth, so your financial future could be bright. Scorpio may finish an important project on time. Their job security should improve as well. But even if health isn’t optimal, making time for exercise and reducing stress can help. A family reunion or religious re-visit with a distant relative is also on the cards, so things are looking up in the family sector. However, romance may not always go smoothly; you may have to deal with misunderstandings or feelings of unrequited attraction. Among the finalist home plans, you might find one that appeals to you. Opportunities to prepare and enhance your academic performance are looking promising. Some people may go on a quick getaway.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: Wheel of Fortune

Mood: The Star

Career: Tower

Sagittarians may have a moderate amount of vitality and a level head. Success in your chosen field is also anticipated. You could receive a transfer that is in your favour. A distant relative may come and stay with you for some time. When it comes to love,

the planets are aligned for a favourable week. It could bring along good news related to a marriage proposal. But this week may not be the best to try your hand at banking, borrowing, or investing. However, hiking paths through the woods are a possibility for some. A new home is within reach for some, thanks to affordable home loans. So, it looks like Sagittarius natives will have a good week overall in spite of the financial sector’s poor performance.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: Ten of Wands

Mood: Six of Cups

Career: Six of Coins

Career-wise, things could look up for Capricorns. A promotion can increase your chances of finding success in your career and providing for your family. With shrewd financial management, your wealth should increase. But life at home can be trying if you have elderly parents or a visiting relative who needs care. Unrequited feelings or arguments are two sources of heartbreak that can troublesome. Health of those ailing is likely to improve. All your work will get done without you needing to worry about energy. Some people might get the chance to do a total home makeover. The energy boost and mental clarity you get from seeing the world will be substantial. Stress management is an area that students might want to investigate.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Off White

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: The Empress

Mood: Ten of Cups

Career: Two of Coins

This week is a time of equilibrium. Your fantastic health will serve you well in all aspects of your life. Your career is on the upswing, and you may be eligible for promotions or even a transfer. Your financial situation is satisfactory. Exercise caution when making large purchases. Your love life may be eventful with surprise dates, nights or long drives. Nonetheless, you may be needed to resolve conflicts in your family. Strive to strike a balance between your professional and personal life. Try to be there to mentor your family’s young members. Yoga and healthy eating are two areas where you can make a worthwhile investment in your health.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Brown

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: King of Swords

Mood: The World

Career: The Hermit

It’s a mixed bag for Pisceans this week. The romantic prospects are very high. A memorable time is indicated with family members at home. Earnings and security appear to be on the rise. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle with regular exercise and nutritious meals will be essential. However, the professional world is not so rosy. There may hurdles in the promotion or some of you may encounter new challenges. The long-awaited trip with friends could finally happen for some. Possibilities exist for early possession of the house or for the completion of a renovation project. But the academic front is not as bright, so it’s essential to keep your eye on the prize. It’s important to strike a balance between work and play. Overall, it’s a week to appreciate life, love, and family while also paying attention to one’s physical and financial well-being.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Green

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON