Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for May 21 to May 27, 2023

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Love: The Hanged man

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: Judgement

This week, you’ll find that your financial situation looks good, with plenty of opportunities for prosperity. You might experience growth and advancement in your professional life. New challenges that may help you progress further. However, your family life may bring joy with a need to focus on bonding and strengthening relationships. Unfortunately, romance may not be a highlight this week. But don’t worry - this is a temporary phase, and better times are ahead. If you’re feeling a bit restless, consider embarking on a journey of exploration to satisfy your need for adventure. Meanwhile, you may be considering home ownership. This is a great time to explore your options for property ownership. Progress in your social endeavours might come through diligence and hard work, so stay focused on your goals. Continue to put in the hard work in academics, and you may see progress and success.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: Three of Coins

Mood: Knight of Wands

Career: Two of Swords

As the week begins, you may find that your stamina is increasing. It’s important to maintain your vitality with self-care practices and healthy habits. Your financial gain may remain on the higher side this week. On the professional front, this could be a great time for development and honing your skills. Your family relationships are excellent, and you may find yourself feeling more connected than ever before. In romance, the potential for passion and a deep emotional connection appears strong. A long trip may be difficult, but that doesn’t mean you can’t seek a new adventure closer to home. Property investments are looking promising, with the potential for real estate gains. On the social front, you have the opportunity for advancement and

growth. As you focus on discipline in academics, you may find that grades may improve drastically.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Magenta

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: The Star

Mood: Devil

Career: Five of Cups

You can welcome a favourable week ahead with good news and exciting opportunities. You can maintain your well-being with strength training and self-care this week. Finances are looking up with the potential for wealth and financial security. Professionally, this week may bring great advancement and learning opportunities, allowing you to tap into your entrepreneurial spirit. Family bonding may be important and help create a strong support system. Although romance may not be a strong focus this week, affection can still be shared with loved ones. You can plan a vacation to an adventure destination with friends. Property and equity will require some attention, but progress can be made with diligence. Students should take advantage of learning opportunities in academics.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Brown

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Love: The Fool

Mood: Strength

Career: Two of Cups

Your week may bring excellent news in terms of health and well-being. You may feel strong and invigorated, allowing you to tackle tasks easily. Financially, this week looks very good, with potential for savings and wealth-building. Professionally, you may experience a moderate level of success. Don’t let that discourage you from pursuing growth and advancement. Family relationships may not be at their best this week with a lack of togetherness and understanding. On the bright side, your romantic life may flourish with abundant love and affection. Trip plans may be moderate, but they still offer an opportunity for an exciting escapade. Your property investments may bring in good returns. The week may provide opportunities for innovation and creativity. Academically, this week may hold potential for research and exploring new ideas.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: King of Wands

Mood: Five of Coins

Career: The Lovers

This week you may feel invigorated. You may feel a sense of flexibility and ease in your body. The week may bring you financial security and stability, giving you a sense of contentment and relief. Although your professional front may be progressing at a moderate pace, there may be opportunities for advancement this week. Family bonds may be strengthened, as you may get support from your loved ones. Your romantic life may also see positive developments. Some may finally confess their love for their mate. You may get the opportunity for personal discovery and exploration in other aspects of your life. Property investments may be on your mind, and you may consider taking steps towards that direction. Your creative and analytical abilities may be heightened, making it a great week for research and academic pursuits.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Silver

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: World

Mood: The Moon

Career: Tower

Your week may bring a sense of excitement and adventure as travel seems to be on the cards. You might have the stamina to enjoy your trips to the fullest. However, your finances may not be as prosperous as you would like, so exercising caution with your spending may be a good idea. In your professional life, you may experience a period of stagnation, but you can still progress with perseverance. Family relationships may become harmonious, and you can rely on their support. Similarly, romance may not be particularly eventful this week. But it’s a good time to connect with your significant other more deeply. You may also focus on learning and personal development in your free time, as there may not be much progress in other areas. As for property, it’s a good time to take stock of your assets and plan for the future. In academics, you may find yourself performing well in exams with diligence and hard work.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Orange

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: Queen of Wands

Mood: The Magician

Career: Three of Swords

This week, you can expect positive developments in various areas of your life. You may feel a sense of resilience and well-being on the health front. Things may not be as good as you want financially, but you can still expect moderate success with some diversification. You can look forward to significant advancements and progress on your job front. However, your family life may experience some disturbance, and it’s essential to maintain unity and harmony. On the romantic front, you can expect a good week with a sense of devotion and connection. Travel plans may not be ideal, but a spontaneous road trip could bring some excitement. Those looking to buy a house may get confused by the options presented. It’s an excellent time to engage in philanthropy and mentoring. Students may make satisfactory academic progress.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: Two of Coins

Mood: Knight of Wands

Career: Page of Cups

Your week may bring a mix of ups and downs. Your health may be in good shape, and you’ll feel a boost in your vitality. You may be able to capitalize on your resources and maximise what you have. For young professionals, there are chances for promotion or advancement soon. However, the same cannot be said for your family life, which may experience difficulties and strain the kinship. On the bright side, your romantic life might be filled with passion and energy. You can also plan a perfect getaway with your partner. Travelling, in general, might be a positive experience. Your property investments and estate are stable and moderate. Your focus on community service may yield good results. Academic success is likely if you stay disciplined and dedicated to your studies.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Blue

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: Page of Swords

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: The Moon

Your week ahead promises to be an eventful one. Senior workers may experience a boost in their professional life. It’s a great time to optimize your finances and build on your assets. You should focus on maintaining your good health with endurance and persistence. On the family front, harmony and connection will be the key themes, providing stability and support. However, your love life may not be as exciting as your partner may be preoccupied. If you’re looking to get away, the stars are aligned in your favour, making it a great time for a vacation or getaway. Those living in rented accommodation may face some challenges. Students may experience exam anxiety, but they can overcome it with focus.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Off White

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: The Star

Mood: The Chariot

Career: Hierophant

As the week begins, you may find yourself feeling strong and energetic. You may enjoy good stamina to tackle whatever comes your way. Things are looking up on the financial front, with opportunities for profitability and growth. However, the professional realm may be a bit challenging, with limited opportunities for advancement. On the bright side, your family relationships can strengthen, and you can enjoy a sense of togetherness and support. Romance is also in the air, with the potential for love and connection to blossom. Travel plans are likely to be successful, whether it’s for business or pleasure. Property-related matters are also favourable, with opportunities for acquisition and growth. This week may present some challenges and a chance to serve others. Academically, there may be opportunities for scholarships or grants to support your studies. Stay focused and keep pushing towards your goals; you’ll see progress in all areas of your life.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Peach

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: The Emperor

Mood: Seven of Cups

Career: Five of Swords

You may welcome a great week! Your health may remain in good condition, and you might be able to maintain your overall well-being. As for finance, you should focus on

saving and avoiding unnecessary expenditures. However, your professional front might show significant progress as you may have opportunities for career growth. Although the family situation may not be ideal, you can work towards bonding and strengthening relationships with loved ones. In terms of romance, this week might bring affection and love into your life. Some can plan a day trip to a nearby destination for a much-needed break. While property and investments may not yield desired outcomes, you may receive a family inheritance. On the bright side, your week is excellent for volunteering or getting involved in community service. Your academic test-taking abilities may be moderate. Focus on revising and preparing well.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: Judgement

Mood: Temperance

Career: Devil

This week brings promising news regarding your financial situation. Your business expansion plan may be successful as well. Your professional life may prove challenging, but don’t be discouraged - focus on growth and seize any opportunities that come your way. Family relationships may provide support and comfort, strengthening your bonds with loved ones. In matters of the heart, romance may not be at the forefront. But try and reconnect with your partner. Travel plans are also in the cards, with a chance for a fun excursion or getaway. Property investments could bring good returns, so look for promising opportunities. There is a chance for personal growth through social responsibility. So, consider taking on a new cause or giving back to your community. In academics, be open to learning opportunities that come your way. Stay motivated to achieve your goals.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Pink

