Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for May 7 to May 13, 2023

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) Love: King of Wands

Mood: Two of Cups

Career: Tower

Say hello to an eventful week, Aries! Your romance may see excellent prospects, with plenty of adoration in store for you. Your financial situation may improve, leading to potential profitability. Your family life is likely to be harmonious, bringing a sense of togetherness and contentment. However, your health may only be moderate, so taking extra care of yourself may be necessary this week. In terms of your profession, you may face some challenges as your expertise is put to the test. Vacation may be a source of positivity this week, with opportunities to go on a short trip. At the same time, some may get an early possession of a pre-booked house. Your social life may be lacking, so it might be a good idea to work on building your connections in other aspects.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Purple

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: The World

Mood: Eight of Cups

Career: Knight of Swords

This week, you may experience some infatuation in your romantic life. So, get ready to enjoy heady feelings. In terms of your profession, you could lead a prestigious project in your career. This may take you closer to your goals. Your finances may be stable, but you could find some financial security. Your family life may present some challenges, possibly due to a new member. Communicate clearly to resolve the issue. You may consider a solo holiday this week, which could prove beneficial. In terms of property, your holdings may be moderate. Your social front could see an increase in resourcefulness. Group learning on the academic front may be an excellent way to expand your knowledge. All in all, stay positive and focused, and the week may turn out to be rewarding.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: The Hanged Man

Mood: Temperance

Career: The Hanged man

This week, you may experience excellent kinship in your family life. Your financial situation may be stable enough to consider seeking a loan. Your romantic connections may also be strong and satisfying. Your health may require extra strength to maintain it. Your profession may require mastery, and you may need to step back and focus on your career. Senior students may experience innovation and growth on the academic front. It is a good time to explore new opportunities and connect with your friend circle on the social front. However, travelling may not be favourable at this time, so it is best to retreat and plan for future vacations. This week may bring stability and growth in various aspects of your life. So, focus on building your strengths and investing wisely in your possessions.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Red

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Love: Four of Swords

Mood: Eight of Cups

Career: The Sun

A positive week awaits you with good opportunities and experiences. This week, your family life is solid, and your elders may provide guidance and support. You may see returns or rewards for your hard work on the financial front. Your romantic relationships may be filled with quality time and conversation. Take a morning walk to stay fit and maintain energy levels. You may specialize in your career and have chances of promotion. Your property deals may be moderately successful, and you may consider buying new assets. Adaptability might be the key on the social front, and independent decisions will be necessary. A vacation may be a good idea this week, as you may enjoy a fun journey. On the academic front, exchanging notes may prove helpful in the long run.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Yellow

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: Hierophant

Mood: Strength

Career: The Hermit

This week, your professional life may advance with new opportunities and growth. Your health may improve with robustness. You may experience devotion and quality time with your partner in romantic relationships. On the financial front, cash flow may be moderate, so manage your finances wisely. Your family camaraderie may be satisfying, and spending quality time with them may be necessary. Your property investment may suffer a setback this week, so be alert. Your social interactions might be excellent, and you may form a good relationship with your neighbour. A getaway may be necessary to recharge for some this week. So, plan one soon. Working on time management and exchanging notes with peers may help students in the long run. This week may have some ups and downs, but a positive approach may make things easier.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Golden

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: The Emperor

Mood: The Magician

Career: Judgment

In terms of health, you may feel a surge of endurance and stamina. This may allow you to take on new challenges easily. Your financial situation is likely to be very good this week. You may get opportunities for building wealth and increasing your savings. Romance is looking positive, with some opportunities for passion and intimacy. However, your family life may be challenging now, with a strong need for bonding and communication. Your professional life may be eventful, and your skill set might help you to navigate any obstacles that come your way. Property investments may be a good idea this week. Consider commercial property as an investment option.

At the same time, some may need to postpone travel plans. This is a great time for assignments and projects in academics, but be wary of temptations in your way.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Brown

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: Seven of Wands

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: The Hanged Man

This week, your health may be in excellent condition, allowing you to take on new physical challenges. Your professional front may bring excellent news; you will feel authoritative and confident in your role. Romance looks good, with affection and warmth likely present in your relationships this week. However, financial gains may only be moderate now, and you may need to focus on managing your return on assets. Family relationships may be challenging, as there could be a lack of harmony and communication. An impromptu trip may be on the horizon for some. Property matters may not be in your favour right now, with your dream home feeling out of your reach. You may find some creative inspiration in your daily pursuits. In academic settings, an instructor-student rapport may enhance your learning.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Magenta

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: The Lovers

Mood: World

Career: Queen of Swords

This week, your professional life may sail smoothly, with opportunities for advancement and success. Your family might be a great support system, providing you with the emotional and practical support you need. In terms of health, you may feel agile and energetic, able to tackle any challenge that comes your way. However, your finances may be stable with average profit margins. The committed couple may experience an increase in the level of intensity. Your property investment might see some great developments this week with promising landholdings. Journey plans might be successful, with an exciting escapade indicated for some. Social matters may prove to be a little tough, but your resourcefulness will help you overcome them. Additionally, ensure to stick to a study schedule for academic success. Remember to take each day as it comes and stay optimistic, and success will follow.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: High Priestess

Mood: The Fool

Career: Five of Cups

This week, your focus may be on your career. You may excel in your profession and demonstrate your competence in the workplace. Financial gains may be likely, as you may see a boost in your earnings. However, it is important to take care of your

health. Vitality can be regained through regular exercise and a balanced diet. Family relationships may be fulfilling and require some effort to maintain intimacy. Romance may not be your strongest suit, as the intensity of your attraction may be low. A trip abroad may bring excitement and adventure. Additionally, your creativity may shine this week, allowing you to find new and innovative ways to tackle challenges. There are indications of acquiring or managing an estate. In academic pursuits, your study skills may help you stay on top of your assignments and excel in your courses.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: The Chariot

Mood: Devil

Career: Three of Coins

This may be your week to shine, Capricorns. This week, your professional front may progress significantly as your competence and hard work pay off. Your family relationships might be very good, and it is a good time to compromise to improve relationships. Financially, you may experience substantial gains, which can help you plan for the future. However, your health may not be at its best, and taking care of your vitality is important. Romance may not be a priority this week but focus on strengthening existing relationships. You may consider investing in a new property or changing your existing one. Travelling with family may be a good idea, as you can enjoy a family vacation. Participating in voluntary work can help you feel fulfilled. An internship program may provide valuable experience in academics.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Maroon

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: Six of Wands

Mood: The Moon

Career: Two of Swords

You may experience monetary stability and growth in your finances this week. Your resilience and vitality may be very good, allowing you to easily tackle your tasks. In your romantic relationships, blind dates may be on the horizon for some. It’s a good time to hear the other person’s point of view in your family relationships. Your property dealings may be good, and you may consider investing in it. There may be some progress in your social affairs. It may be a good time to keep secrets. Your profession may be in a state of moderate growth. Travelling may be difficult due to

unfavorable weather conditions. Academically, it is a good time to evaluate your progress and adjust as needed.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Brown

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: Temperance

Mood: Knight of Wands

Career: Seven of Cups

This week may allow you to focus on your kinship with your family. You may want to take the time to connect with your loved ones and hear their thoughts and opinions. At work, your hard work and dedication may pay off through a promotion or recognition. Although your finances may be strained, you can capitalize on other opportunities. Also, make sure to take care of yourself and prioritize your well-being. This may be a time of passion and excitement, perhaps even a chance encounter with someone special. Your property or estate may require some attention, but with effort, you may be able to resolve any issues. If you are planning a trip, it is likely to be a much-needed getaway which may rejuvenate you. Consider participating in community events or volunteer work to give back and connect with those around you.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Cream

