Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for October 15 to October 21, 2023

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Love: The Hermit

Mood: Five of Wands

Career: The Magician

Spending time with your immediate family members may add positivity to your week. Be cautious about revealing your financial situation, as others might attempt to exploit it. Keep in mind that love is about experiencing and sharing emotions with your partner. Despite a few setbacks, maintaining a positive attitude may contribute to your overall well-being. You might encounter episodes of laziness or impatience in your work on the professional front. Traveling to rural areas is likely to provide a refreshing experience amidst nature. Your loan application for purchasing a plot will be in progress. Remain vigilant against unwarranted meddling in others’ work.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Purple

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: The Fool

Mood: Page of Swords

Career: Devil

The week may bring several favourable developments. The field of marketing could attract young and curious individuals seeking laurels. You are advised against investing in business partnerships without proper research. Your cheerful smile might open the door to an exciting romantic opportunity. This week, you may dedicate time to improving your physical fitness and energy levels. It’s advisable to avoid getting involved in family elders’ disputes this week. Traveling frequently might become a bit bothersome for you. Be wary of dealing with disputed properties to avoid damaging your reputation. Unexpected changes in your circumstances could lead you in a new and positive direction.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Peach

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: The Chariot

Mood: The Empress

Career: Six of Wands

This is the moment to empower employees to enhance creativity and results on the professional front. The time is auspicious to gather friends and loved ones for a joyful and memorable event. With a strong financial standing, you’ll have the means to expand your business rapidly. The likelihood of meeting someone who captures your heart is high this week. However, living an overly cautious and guarded lifestyle can hinder both your physical and mental growth. It’s crucial to resolve your issues before they impact your travel plans. A promising deal in the residential property is on the cards for some. Consider exploring travel opportunities for novel and diverse experiences. You might get a sense of being overlooked in social circles. Students should avoid wasting time in unproductive activities.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Cream

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Love: Eight of Swords

Mood: Justice

Career: Five of Cups

Extending flexibility and freedom to employees may bring a drastic improvement in results at work. Being mindful of unnecessary expenses could prevent financial burden and enhance savings. Romance will reach new heights as you get a positive response from your romantic partner. Your health may continue to remain problem-free with wise and healthy choices. Adequate preparations will help you overcome any obstacles during your journey. Don’t be astonished if children blow small issues out of proportion this week. The commercial property market is booming, making it an opportune time for deals. Long-pending legal matters are likely to be resolved to your utmost satisfaction. Students may remain ahead of their peers on the academic front.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Silver

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: Nine of Cups

Mood: The Magician

Career: The Chariot

Your remarkable management and technical abilities contribute to improving your career opportunities. It’s important to keep a close watch on unnecessary spending for security reasons. A lively romantic interaction with your partner may bring you joy this week. Your health remains satisfactory, especially with a new exercise regimen. Parental health might be a matter of concern for some this week. Heading out of town for a particular purpose or simply for leisure is likely. Securing a home loan at this time can make your dream of owning a house come true. Students will succeed in streamlining study schedules. You’ll manage to find time for activities that you are truly passionate about.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Orange

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: Eight of Wands

Mood: The World

Career: Two of Coins

Expertise and knowledge of experienced professionals could lead to improved career opportunities. Herbal remedies could bring quick relief to your mother, easing concerns for the entire family. You might be enticed to invest in promising new schemes to boost your capital. Your romantic partner might attempt to communicate indirectly to convey a lovely message. Focusing on your health and immunity levels will yield positive outcomes. A journey you embark on with a colleague is likely to be enjoyable. Caution is advised when considering joint property investments to prevent potential financial risks. Those keen to work in the research field may make some headway this week. Expressing your opinions strongly could aid in forging new friendships.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: Five of Coins

Mood: Strength

Career: Tower

Fortune may smile upon you this week. You may thrive in a role that presents challenges and demands on the health front. Engaging in the festive atmosphere at home will bring joy to your elders on the domestic front. You may get to invest in

business ventures that may yield substantial profits. Romantic matters might face a setback due to delayed expressions of feelings. Be cautious of low energy affecting your overall well-being on the health front. Exercise caution while driving to a hilly place this week. Commercial investments might not yield the expected returns. A surge of inspiration will guide your research endeavors in the coming days. Your helpful nature will be recognized and appreciated.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: The Emperor

Mood: Judgement

Career: The Magician

You may invest your free time in improving the appearance of your home. Extending timely loans to others could prove advantageous for you this week. Your romantic partner is likely to play a significant role in your personal growth. Maintaining your health will be well within your capabilities with a dedicated approach. Clearing up misunderstandings among your subordinates at work might be a challenge. Consider indulging in a luxurious vacation rather than a regular one to relax and rejuvenate. International property investment deserves careful consideration, so avoid haste. Students should focus on meticulous preparation as exams approach. Your hard work will soon bear fruit. Sharing your issues with friends can lead to finding solutions.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Brown

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: Knight of Swords

Mood: The Star

Career: Four of Coins

You may remain on your toes this week. Working to mend relations with parents can restore harmony in the family. Inadequate support for colleagues hampers the timely achievement of set goals on the professional front. Pre-planning your budget can help you avoid financial stress. Romantic feelings may grow stronger through shared leisure activities. Maintain a balance of excitement to ensure it doesn’t negatively impact your health. Someone may ask you to accompany them on an exciting holiday. Selling an old plot could prove lucrative due to rising property rates.

Students’ dedication to knowledge will pave the way for illuminating discoveries. It’s important not to feel cornered by external factors beyond your control.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Red

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: Six of Coins

Mood: The Fool

Career: Hierophant

Remember that creating a meaningful work environment will be crucial for your employees’ productivity. Consider making practical and thoughtful plans for the well-being of your family. Be cautious in your business dealings to ensure they don’t impact your profits negatively. While navigating romantic matters, ensure you don’t become overly enthusiastic. Taking adequate rest is essential for maintaining a disciplined routine. Your vacation plans are likely to proceed smoothly, providing you with a delightful travel experience. Selling your property might not be the best choice this week. Students should embrace setbacks as opportunities to grow stronger. Your desire to handle tasks personally could lead to innovative and successful outcomes.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Blue

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: Knight of Coins

Mood: The Lovers

Career: Temperance

You may be in for a few surprises this week. Adjustments in the decision-making process are needed to bring in workplace improvements. Tackling family issues with positivity and creativity will lead to timely resolutions. Solid financial footing offers the opportunity for a luxurious lifestyle. Meeting a like-minded individual is likely adding a romantic touch to your week. A lifestyle adjustment could positively impact your health. Extended travel might be tiring and stressful for some this week. Consider investing in kitchen items for a fruitful outcome. Engage in fruitful debates and discussions this week. Your magical charm will only be known to a chosen few this week.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Pink

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: The Star

Mood: Five of Cups

Career: Hierophant

Chances are high that you’ll establish valuable connections with key figures on the professional front. You can become a role model to the young ones within your family with a positive attitude. Favorable financial prospects could come your way in the upcoming week. You may have to make some tough decisions on the romantic front this week. Keep a practical outlook throughout the week. Don’t let health concerns outweigh the joys you experience. Be prepared to adjust your vacation plans to accommodate someone else. Avoid creating obstacles regarding family property matters. A fresh perspective could refine your scholarly pursuits. Fame and social recognition could be on the horizon for some this week.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Silver

