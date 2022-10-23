Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for October 23 to October 29, 2022

ARIES (March 21-April 20)

Love: King of Wands

Mood: Two of Wands

Career: Tower

Your efforts to improve your fitness and stamina may result in a week of peak energy and vitality. You would remain eager to undertake new projects and responsibilities, setting you apart from your competitors. As a result of your astute financial planning, you should be able to pay for all of your expenses without difficulty. A trip to a distant location to attend a family event or wedding may help you rediscover and renew old relationships. Students may receive assistance and support to enhance their focus and performance on competitive examinations. A property dispute may get resolved in your favour, putting an end to a protracted conflict. However, due to a misunderstanding, compatibility and love between you and your partner may be compromised. Resolve it as soon as possible.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: White

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

Love: The Magician

Mood: The Fool

Career: Two of Coins

You may get the opportunity to enjoy the company of your loved ones by attending a grand family gathering. You will be able to overcome emotional disturbances if you seek spiritual solace, so go ahead and do so. Due to your diligence and perseverance, you are on the verge of academic success. Those in the field of commerce are likely to strike it rich with a new deal they’ve recently concluded. Avoid sharing closely guarded secrets with your romantic partner for the time being. This is the appropriate time to implement a plan you’ve had for some time. Your plans for a long drive may encounter an unforeseen roadblock in the form of traffic jams or detours! So, remain patient.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

GEMINI (May 21-June 21)

Love: The Sun

Mood: The Magician

Career: Five of Coins

This week, some challenging choices will need to be made, and your ability to think practically and rationally may be tested. If your efforts and results are genuine, you may be rewarded fairly. If you can collect on past-due debts on time, it would significantly improve your financial situation. Students might even manage to impress their families with their achievements. If you’re planning a religious ceremony, the new week is a good time to do it at home. If you try to communicate better and understand one another in romantic relationships, you can expect a thrilling and satisfying love life. You may feel motivated to plan a trip because the thought of a beach vacation may appeal to you. When negotiating a real estate deal, it’s best not to be too open and trusting. Avoid accepting information at face value.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Purple

CANCER (June 22-July 22)

Love: Two of Coins

Mood: Knight of Coins

Career: The Fool

Possibilities are high that you may become a fan favourite at work thanks to your clever and inventive ideas. Many of your coworkers may agree with your choices, and your superiors may allow you considerable leeway to implement them. Consulting a professional investor could be a good idea if you want to make the most of your money. Do not disregard any health concerns your parents may have, no matter how minor they may seem. If you’re single and looking for love, you might get some inspiration from friends to join a dating site. Some people may gain fresh perspectives by going on a vacation to a far-flung location. You may need to take swift and decisive action to prevent a property dispute from developing into a full-fledged legal battle.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Crimson

LEO (July 23-August 23)

This week, your efforts are likely to yield fruit far exceeding your wildest dreams; filling you with joy and contentment. Thanks to your natural leadership abilities, you are likely to achieve great success in all your professional endeavours. In the long run, students who put in the effort to do better on tests can be rewarded handsomely. The unexpected visit of long-lost relatives can be a wonderful and nostalgic treat for the whole family. There could be a warm and loving environment at home. A romantic evening or weekend getaway could be a pleasant surprise from your significant other. If you want to start working on your home’s renovation or construction, you can begin this week as it just might be finished on time. On the other hand, a hasty investment may block your funds and affect a critical project. Stay away from such schemes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

VIRGO (August 24-September 23)

Love: The Magician

Mood: The Tower

Career: Three of Swords

For some, this week may be a roller-coaster of highs and lows. The people who matter in your professional life may start taking note of your talents and potential, so this week could be a very good one for you. Some may attain financial success through conservative investment following extensive market research. If you want to strengthen family ties, now is a great time to take a vacation with everyone. On the other hand, misunderstandings may throw your harmonious love life off the track. Be careful with your words because they can hurt your partner. Your health and fitness may begin to improve due to the changes you’ve made to your lifestyle. Eventually, you may be recognised in public for the selflessness and initiative you have shown.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Blue

LIBRA (September 24-October 23)

A good offer from a well-respected company could be a great way to kick off the week for some Libra natives. Decisions you make at the right time and with the right amount of wisdom could significantly increase your wealth. It’s possible that you’ll need to convince your loved ones of the merits of your professional goals, but you shouldn’t worry because you will ultimately succeed in changing their minds. You advised against taking your partner for granted. Instead, take steps to rekindle the flame of romance in your perfect union. Due to work obligations, relocating may be

necessary for some. Those who are interested in renting their home may find suitable tenants. It’s possible that you may face some digestive problems. Maintain a healthy lifestyle and steer clear of fast food at all costs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Grey

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

Love: Chariot

Mood: Three of Wands

Career: Page of Swords

You might make it through the week with your spirit high if you adopt a disciplined and practical approach. You may succeed in demonstrating your worth and abilities without question at work, with ease. You may even win awards and accolades. It’s possible that a modest investment made last year will pay off in a big way this week. The week is likely to be fantastic for you and your partner. There may be dinner or other plans between you and your significant other. Newly married couples may soon receive good news from the stork. You may decide to sell a family home or an old property for a good profit. Students or academicians need to step up their study habits. Your chances of reaping the benefits of a healthy lifestyle and moving closer to your dream physique are both high.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Lemon

SAGITTARIUS (November 23-December 21)

Love: Three of Swords

Mood: Eight of Cups

Career: The Star

Positivity can be a powerful tool for Sagittarians, and it just might help them get everything done this week. If you manage to carry out a task effectively, your superiors may be suitably impressed. It’s also possible that you’ll receive a bonus. You may be able to easily handle an unexpected expenditure this week thanks to your careful financial planning. Perhaps the intriguing person you’ve always had a soft spot for may start appreciating your friendly demeanour and humorous outlook on life. If you want to avoid the wrath of your parents or other family members, you should make an effort to keep up with the housework even if your schedule is packed. Create a weekly “wellness day” to focus on your emotional and physical health. The price of negligence could be high.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 21)

Love: Hierophant

Mood: Strength

Career: The Hermit

This week could prove to be one exciting as you push yourself to meet challenges and realise your dreams. As you continue to prove yourself and solidify your position, you’ll also experience great success on the professional front. Some of you might get lucky and earn a neat profit unexpectedly. It’s possible that a young relative of yours could benefit from some advice but is too timid to ask for it. Maintain an approachable demeanour to guide them. Your romantic interest may ruin a perfect moment by questioning your fidelity. Take it easy and handle it calmly. As the stars align in your favour, you can move forward with your plans to acquire a new vehicle or piece of real estate. It is imperative that you stick to a structured and healthy lifestyle if you want to avoid developing any chronic conditions or seasonal illnesses this week.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

AQUARIUS (January 22-February 19)

A few of you might want to keep an eye on your bank balance this week. Avoid taking unnecessary risks with your money, and learn to invest smartly by consulting a professional. Extra time at the office may be required to finish a crucial task. Don’t fret; the benefits will outweigh the work involved. You can relax by taking part in a favourite pastime at home, while the kids may keep you engaged with their games and projects. You’re about to enter a brand-new and fascinating romantic relationship. Embrace it with an open heart. The vigorous jogging and cycling routines you engage in may help you stay healthy throughout the week. You will find that accompanying someone to a different city will be more enjoyable than you had anticipated.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Orange

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

Your eye for detail and meticulous plans may make you stand out among the crowd. Some Virgos may get off to a flying start this week because they finally get that transfer or promotion they’ve been anticipating. A celebration may infuse domestic tranquillity and prosperity in your household and bring your family closer together. Get the spark back in your romantic relationship by empathising with your partner and trying to meet their needs. Try to put money aside for unexpected eventualities; you should never let your expenses exceed your income. Breathing exercises and meditation can increase focus and calm the mind. Those in the final stages of a real estate transaction may be able to close it on favourable terms.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON