Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for October 3-October 9

Weekly Horoscope for October 3-October 9

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Love: Five of Wands

Mood: Eight of Coins

Career: Tower

You need to reassess career goals and make plans to bring them to fruition at the earliest on the professional front. Businessmen succeed in making handsome profits from a deal they have just concluded. There is a good chance of getting help for those trying to catch up on the academic front. Seeking advice from family elders is likely to enable some to find a timely solution to personal problems. You are likely to begin a wonderful journey into the sea of love, as you get to meet the dream person of your life. Some of you may get health conscious and work towards achieving total fitness.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Yellow

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Love: Knight of Swords

Mood: Nine of Cups

Career: The Sun

Adopting an innovative and creative approach to tackle problems on professional front will bring much praise and appreciation. New projects need to be finalised keeping current financial position in mind. Those pursuing higher studies will manage to achieve their ultimate goal. Renewing long-missed ties with someone close in the family will bring immense happiness and joy. Favourable outcome of your efforts on the romantic front is indicated. Lethargic approach towards your fitness routine may have adverse effect on your health. A long journey by road is on the cards for some. Indications of moving into a newly-purchased house appear strong for some.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Red

Gemini (May 21-June 21)

Love: The Emperor

Mood: The Magician

Career: Judgement

Some work-related issues are likely to keep you busy this week. Money-wise bright times ahead, as past schemes are poised to bring handsome returns. Hard working students are likely to get an opportunity to better their performance on the academic front. Family youngster or kin is likely to make the entire family proud with outstanding achievement. Newlyweds are likely to embark on a blissful phase of their marital life. Health remains satisfactory through your efforts. You can expect good price for the property you are keen to dispose off. You succeed in improving your social standing despite rivals trying to dent your image.

Lucky Number : 7

Lucky Color : White

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

Love: Three of Coins

Mood: The Fool

Career: The World

You will be able to see some of your professional aspirations being fulfilled as your efforts are noticed by seniors at the work place. Enhancement in monetary powers may be expected by some. Overconfidence may be your undoing on the academic front. Avoid neglecting family members despite your busy schedule, to maintain peace at home. You will be better off respecting partner’s decisions in a personal matter. You will be able to remain fit and energetic by remaining regular in exercise. A property issue is likely to be resolved amicably. Those travelling abroad will find the journey comfortable.

Lucky Number : 6

Lucky Color : Cream

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Love: Knight of Coins

Mood: Five of Swords

Career: Temperance

Chances of making it to the next grade or position appear favourable for the salaried personnel. You need to negotiate well to swing a new financial deal in your favour. Favourable outcome of your efforts on the academic front is indicated. Family and relatives are likely to be the focus of your attention. You need to avoid hasty decisions on romantic front as you may regret them later on. Curb tendency of not eating right to avoid ill health. A booked property may become ready for possession soon. Your packed social schedule may leave you exhausted and tired.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Maroon

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Love: The Hanged man

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: Six of Swords

Act smartly and diligently to maintain edge over competitors on the professional front. Returns from past investment will strengthen your finances and even allow you to splurge a little. Academic excellence is likely to open many doors for you. Much harmony and happiness is foreseen on the domestic front this week. There is much that you will do for someone you have a soft corner for. Preventive care against seasonal ailments is likely to come handy this week. Avoid being lax about the paper work of the property you want to purchase. Helping someone out may remain topmost on your mind.

Lucky Number : 8

Lucky Color : Dark Grey

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Love: The Hermit

Mood: Two of Wands

Career: The Magician

You may have to keep up the tempo at work to meet the deadline and come out a winner on professional front. A lucrative deal appears on the horizon and promises to improve monetary position. Your performance on the academic front will remain consistent with your efforts. Some of you may be tasked to ferry a relative to his or her place. Personal relations with someone on the social front may blossom into an exciting romance. Just by being regular in workouts, you will be able to enjoy total fitness. You may have to take some tough decisions on the social front.

Lucky Number : 4

Lucky Color : Navy Blue

Scorpio

(October 24-November 22)

Love: Devil

Mood: Page of Swords

Career: Chariot

This is a good time to complete everything that is pending on the professional front. Financially, you will remain in a comfortable position and may even add to your wealth. Putting in the required efforts in tackling all difficulties on the academic front will assume importance. Be careful so as not to hurt the sensibilities of family members. You are likely to work on that facet of your relationship that gives you a sense of immense fulfilment. Trying out something new on the fitness front is possible and may benefit you immensely. You are likely to make good time despite delays during your long journey.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Green

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Love: The Fool

Mood: The Empress

Career: Six of Cups

You may have to toil hard to complete pending assignment or project on the professional front, but you will succeed. You remain on a steady wicket with timely and wise decisions on the financial front. You need to streamline your study schedule to improve results on the academic

front. Some of may succeed in clearing hurdles in the matrimonial alliance of a family youngster or kin. Forgiving partner for past mistakes is likely to restore normalcy in your romantic relationship. Efforts on the health front will bring a marked improvement in your overall physique and fitness. Even a short drive to a nearby place is likely to recharge you.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Saffron

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Love: The Star

Mood: The Chariot

Career: Hierophant

Your efficiency and skills will enable you to overcome all challenges caused due to your rivals on the professional front. Money will not be a problem as conservative schemes start bringing good returns. Laurels on the academic front will be a morale booster for some. You may have to organise a family function or wedding at your place soon. It’s is auspicious time for those looking to cement their long-standing romantic relationship. You get a chance to renew long-missed ties with your near and dear ones. Your attempts at a more active lifestyle will help you remain in shape. Be clear of your priorities on the social front.

Lucky Number : 2

Lucky Color : Turquoise

Aquarius

(January 22-February 19)

Love: Two of Cups

Mood: The Magician

Career: Strength

Your attempts to impress those who matter on the professional front will succeed. A raise or increment can come your way and ensure a happy state on the financial front. A prestigious recognition or award is likely for some on the academic front. Matrimonial match for someone in the family will make all members happy. Good day to confess feelings to someone you like secretly, as chances of acceptance high. Opting for healthy lifestyle choices will give a boost to your fitness efforts. Long-delayed trip with your friends may finally materialise this week.

Amicable solution for a complicated property dispute is likely to be found.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Silver

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Love: Eight of Cups

Mood: The Sun

Career: Two of Coins

Your assumptions and projections on the professional front will prove correct and add to your reputation. A windfall can be expected in a new business venture. Solve domestic disputes on priority to maintain peace at home. Changes happening on the academic front will prove favourable for you. Unpredictable mood of partner or spouse may lead to misunderstanding, so keep your cool. Procrastination on the health front will undo all your good work, so set to shake a leg. Change of residence may prove lucky for some. Keep a contingency plan ready, while organising an event, you may need it.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Aqua Marin

