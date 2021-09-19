Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for September 19-September 25

Weekly Horoscope for 19th – 25th September, 2021

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Love: Strength

Mood: The Lovers

Career: Two of Wands

Something accomplished on the work front is likely to give you a sense of immense satisfaction. Savings are likely to accumulate and give your financial position a big boost. Lagging behind on the academic front is possible for those procrastinating for long, so pull up your socks. You succeed in asserting your authority on the domestic front, by having your way, but don’t push too much. Newly married are likely to embark upon a period of marital bliss and happiness. Those overweight will be successful in coming back into shape with diet and exercise. A short drive to the countryside will help in rejuvenating and recharging you.

Lucky No.: 17

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Love: Three of Wands

Mood: Hierophant

Career: Ten of Cups

Going the extra mile to complete the project or assignment to perfection will open new vistas of success on the professional front. Be careful while lending money, as chances of recovery appears bleak. Difficulties being faced on the academic front are set to disappear. Family members are likely to be very demanding, but you will shoulder all responsibilities with ease. Those looking for new romance are likely to meet a like-minded person, paving way for a budding romance. You need to find an amicable solution for long-standing property dispute. A fun-filled holiday with your family members is on the cards for some. Avoid beating around the bush and tackle an issue firmly on the social front.

Lucky No.: 1

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Gemini (May 21-June 21)

Love: King of Coins

Mood: The Fool

Career: The Emperor

Professionally, you may be on the threshold of achieving something big. Businesspersons will be able to generate new avenues of earning. On the academic front, you will be able to handle the competition well. Your efforts to resolve differences with family members are bound to be successful. An interesting individual is likely to be keep you entertained. Seek expert help before undertaking rigorous exercise regime. Travel bug is likely to bite you, so start packing your bags. Social life promises to be exciting, as you get to meet people you have not met in a long time.

Lucky No.: 7

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

Love: Devil

Mood: Two of Cups

Career: The Hermit

You may not be in the right frame of mind to tackle anything complicated on the professional front, so tread with care. Someone may sweet-talk you into investing in a dubious financial scheme, so remain alert. Backlog needs to be cleared on priority on the academic front, in order to catch up with competitors. Seek counsel of family elders before initiating major changes on domestic front. Good week to take the next step in your romantic relationship, as stars appear favourable. You may have to change your travel plan due to unforeseen circumstances. Keeping all ailments at bay may become your mantra and ensure total fitness.

Lucky No.: 5

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Love: Seven of Coins

Mood: The Hermit

Career: The Magician

Professional excellence is likely to keep you on the forefront at workplace. Financially, you will remain comfortable and even take a chance to splurge. Performing well on the academic front is a foregone conclusion. The company of family friends will keep you in a happy and relaxed mood. You are likely to develop romantic feelings for a like-minded person you have met recently. Avoid ignoring even minor ailments to maintain your good health. Your attempts to take possession of your newly purchased plot will be successful. You may get a chance to help someone on the social front, bringing much satisfaction.

Lucky No.: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Love: Knight of Coins

Mood: Judgment

Career: The Fool

Those in Armed forces are likely to embark upon a golden period of their career. Returns from past investment are likely to help in strengthening your financial position remarkably. On the academic front, you will be able to handle the competition easily. Family members appreciate the changes made in and around the house. Avoid getting disheartened even if you fail to express true feelings to romantic partner. Your dedication in following your fitness routine will have a remarkable impact on your overall health. A long journey by road with family is possible for some. You are likely to enjoy the social gathering you may attend.

Lucky No.: 9

Lucky Colour: Pink

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Love: Temperance

Mood: Knight of Wands

Career: Ten of Coins

An opportunity to showcase your talents on the professional front may come your way this week. Rising personal expenses need to be reined in before you get into tight situation. A situation cropping up on the family front will need to be tackled with understanding and tact. You succeed in winning the trust of the person you like, paving way for an exciting romance. Health tips may come handy for those wanting to come back in shape. Seeking outside help in property dispute may enable to find an amicable solution. It’s auspicious time to organise a function or ceremony on the social front.

Lucky No.: 6

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Love: Two of Swords

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: The Empress

Developments on the professional front are likely to be in your favour, bringing excitement and contentment. Patience will be required to choose the best investment options on the financial front. A tough competition is likely to be cleared by those pursuing academics. Don’t make too much of something that has been done or said inadvertently on domestic front, it may be unintentional. Sharing your feelings with romantic partner will prove therapeutic. Health remains satisfactory through your efforts. Those looking for alternative accommodation may find an ideal one later this week. A social event may find you in your element, and promises to make you popular.

Lucky No.: 8

Lucky Colour: Grey

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Love: The Magician

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: The Tower

You are being watched closely by seniors on the professional front, so improve your performance. Part payment of an outstanding amount is likely to be revived, giving a boost to your financial position. Some of you can get into celebratory mood on the academic front. Guests and friends visit would crowd your home and make it a pleasant and wonderful week. Partner is likely to be in an unpredictable mood, so deal with him\her patiently. Keep away from excesses at all costs on the health front. You may finally get the possession of your newly-purchased property.

Lucky No.: 22

Lucky Colour: Violet

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Love: The World

Mood: The Sun

Career: Ten of Cups

Things are set to turn favourable on the professional front as you progress with the right moves at the right time. A lucrative deal on financial front is likely to bring monetary windfall. Distractions on the academic front need to be guarded against. This is right time to implement something that you have been contemplating on the domestic front, as chances of success are strong. You may find yourself attracted to a person you have met recently in a family function. Whatever is happening around you will keep you in a happy state of mind. You will be able to keep in touch with almost everyone on the social front. An excursion with friends promises to be lot of fun.

Lucky No.: 8

Lucky Colour: Silver

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Love: Four of Coins

Mood: Justice

Career: Eight of Cups

Some of you will be able to navigate tricky problems on professional front with utmost ease. Those looking to consolidate position on the financial front may come across lucrative money-making ventures, but caution is advised. You remain poised favourably on the academic front. Arrival of unexpected guests, whom you have not met for long, is likely to bring happiness for entire family. Those looking for love, rejoice as things are set to brighten remarkably on romantic front. Those inclined towards sports may realise some of their aspirations with perfect physique. You will find excellent avenues opening up for you for owning property.

Lucky No.: 4

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Love: Judgement

Mood: Three of Swords

Career: Temperance

You need to remain alert on the professional front as jealous colleagues may try to create road blocks in the new project. Rising expenses are likely to cause some tense moments, but you will manage it well. Confusion persisting over an issue on the academic front may need an expert intervention. You will manage to convince a friend or a family member about your ideas and get their assistance. Taking unilateral decision is likely to create a deep void in romantic relationship, so avoid. Opting for a balanced diet is likely to aide in overcoming chronic ailments. You will manage to avoid an official trip clashing with your personal plans.

Lucky No.: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

