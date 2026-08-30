What comes after the August 2026 eclipses? When the next eclipse season begins

The 2026 eclipse season may be over, but skywatchers will not have to wait long for the next round.

When is the next Eclipse in 2027. (Photo by Abed Ismail on Unsplash)

According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, 2027 will bring five eclipses, including two solar eclipses and three lunar eclipses. Some will be visible from parts of North America, while others will be seen from other parts of the world.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

For astrology followers, eclipses are also important dates on the yearly calendar. Western astrologers traditionally associate solar eclipses with new beginnings and lunar eclipses with endings or culminations. However, these are astrological interpretations, not scientific predictions.

Also Read When is the next eclipse? How to watch the August 2026 lunar eclipse in the US and what it means in astrology

February starts the 2027 eclipse calendar

The first eclipse of the year will arrive on February 6, when an annular solar eclipse takes place.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac says this eclipse will not be visible from North America. It will be visible from parts of Argentina and Chile, with a partial eclipse visible from parts of Antarctica, South America and western and southern Africa.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} An annular solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes in front of the Sun but does not completely cover it. This leaves a bright ring of sunlight around the Moon, often called a “ring of fire.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An annular solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes in front of the Sun but does not completely cover it. This leaves a bright ring of sunlight around the Moon, often called a “ring of fire.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Two weeks later, on February 20, a penumbral lunar eclipse will take place. It will be partly visible from much of North America, although it will not be visible from Alaska or the West Coast.

Summer brings another eclipse season

The next eclipse will arrive on July 18, when another penumbral lunar eclipse occurs. The event will be visible from parts of Asia, Australia and East Africa but not from North America.

The biggest event of the year follows on August 2, with a total solar eclipse.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Old Farmer’s Almanac says totality will be visible across parts of Spain, North Africa and the Middle East, including areas of Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Somalia and Yemen. A partial eclipse will be visible across a much wider area, including parts of Europe, Africa and Asia.

For people residing in the US, the total eclipse will not cross most of the country. A brief partial eclipse will be visible at sunrise from parts of northeastern Canada, including Newfoundland and Labrador.

Also Read Partial Lunar Eclipse Lights Up Skies Across US and Canada In Stunning Celestial Display

The final eclipse comes in August

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The 2027 eclipse calendar closes with a penumbral lunar eclipse on August 17.

According to the Almanac, this eclipse will be visible across North America. Because it is a penumbral eclipse, the change in the Moon's appearance may be subtle.

For astrology followers, this period could be of interest because August brings two eclipses within the same month. Astrologers traditionally view an eclipse season as a period for reflection and change.

Eclipse 2027 Date and Timings:

Annular solar eclipse: February 6, 2027

Penumbral lunar eclipse: February 20, 2027

Penumbral lunar eclipse: July 18, 2027

Total solar eclipse: August 2, 2027

Penumbral lunar eclipse: August 17, 2027

The dates tell us when these astronomical events will happen and where they can be seen. Astrology adds a symbolic layer for people who follow the practice.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

For those already watching the skies after the 2026 eclipse season, August 2, 2027*, is likely to be the date to mark first. It will bring the year's only total solar eclipse and the longest-lasting total solar eclipse in more than a decade, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.