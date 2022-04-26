What do zodiac signs mean? Know about the signs' symbols and more

Do you believe in zodiacs or sun signs? The answer is likely to be a yes as this could be a reason to read this article. Till now, you must have been reading about your daily horoscope and future. But have you ever tried to ponder upon, after all, how the zodiac cycle works, due to which it becomes possible to predict your behaviour and future? If not, let us tell you:-

What is the zodiac cycle?

In astronomy or astrology, the word zodiac (cycle) is used to represent that band of the sky based on which Sun, Moon, and Navagrahas (nine planets) move. There are many constellations in the zodiac. And the Sun and the other celestial bodies are said to be inside a constellation when it moves into the zodiac constellation, which includes that constellation.

Zodiacs can be traced back to ancient civilizations like Greek and Roman, who used to believe in heavenly bodies and predict the future on its basis. Astronomy and astrology were all the same for them, which is certainly not the case now.

What is Kundli (horoscope)?

In astrology, a zodiac sign represents one of the 12 specific constellations of the zodiac through which the Sun passes. The special sign of a person's zodiac is the one in which the Sun was at the time of their birth.

In astrology, it is believed that based on the zodiac sign of a person, his personality can be determined. According to astrology, the future can also be predicted by looking at the position of the Sun, Moon, and planets in comparison to the zodiac.

The astrological map of planets and zodiac signs is called Kundli. The word horoscope or Kundli is also used to predict the future by using such a map.

If all this excites and interests you, let’s tell you in more detail what every zodiac sign tells about the personality of a person.

Details of the 12 zodiacs

ARIES (20 March to 19 April)

Symbol- The head of a sheep represents the Aries sign.

Characteristics- The people belonging to the Aries zodiac are said to be self-confident and aggressive. However, they share their feelings with others because they do not have insecurities. They are very impatient and honest in their intentions.

TAURUS (20 April to 20 May)

Symbol- Taurus sign is represented by the horned bull.

Characteristics- The people of this zodiac are believed to be strong, well-mannered, and arrogant like a bull. However, like the zodiac sign, they also have a lot of laziness. Also, the way the word Bail Buddhi (intelligence of a bull) is interpreted, they are also obstinate by nature.

GEMINI (21 May to 20 June)

Symbol- The sign of this zodiac is the digit 2 of the Roman number, which represents Gemini.

Characteristics- People who rock this twin zodiac sign are highly intelligent and friendly. They love to meet and socialise. They are often extroverts. But at the same time, they know very well what needs to be said and whatnot. On the other hand, one aspect of their personality is also superficial and not being a decision-maker. It is said about Gemini people that they should not be trusted, they can cheat anytime.

CANCER (21 June to 21 July)

Symbol- The zodiac is represented by crab claws in the shape of 6 and 9.

Characteristics- The people of this zodiac are said to be benevolent and loyal friends. However, if someone tries to bring them out of their shell or their comfort zone, they tend to behave very immaturely and bluntly. This is why they are also believed to be retarded at times.

LEO (22 July to 22 August)

Symbol- The sign for the Leo zodiac is Lion.

Characteristics- Like their symbol, Leos are known to be proud, brave, and extremely possessive. They surely possess all these qualities of their zodiac. However, because of their qualities, they are often considered proud and competitive, which they actually are.

VIRGO (23 August to 22 September)

Symbol- Curly M is the sign for the Virgo zodiac. There are many theories behind the sign of the Virgo zodiac. According to some common speculations, it is believed to be a portrait of a virgin, and then sitting crossed-legged representing virginity.

Characteristics- Virgos are considered to be hardworking and organised. At the same time, they are also believed to be critics and perfectionists. Their biggest drawback is considered to be their nature of getting worried excessively.

LIBRA (23 September to 22 October)

Symbol- The sign of Libra is either a pair of scales or the setting sun.

Characteristics- The people of this zodiac are believed to be clever, extroverts, and well-behaved.

It is believed that they make their mark in any gathering. That means they are believed to be social butterflies. They hate to take tough decisions. But because of their jovial nature, people deceive them at times.

SCORPIO (23 October to 21 November)

Symbol- The scorpion represents this zodiac sign.

Characteristics- The people of this zodiac sign are said to have a magnetic presence. Wherever they go, they make a place for themselves. Scorpions are often believed to be jealous and easily captivated. Also, their mood deteriorates quickly. And once they get angry, it is not easy to persuade them.

SAGITTARIUS (22 November to 20 December)

Symbol- The symbol of Sagittarius is an arrow with a straight line in the middle, which represents the arrow and the bow.

Characteristics- The people of this zodiac sign are said to be highly independent. They are always full of imagination. That is why they are very dreamy. But, on the other hand, they are also considered blunt and impatient.

CAPRICORN (21 December to 19 January)

Symbol- The symbol of the Capricorn sun sign is the sea-goat, which is said to be half goat and half fish based on mythology.

Characteristics- Capricorns are said to be firm and practical. The people of the Capricorn zodiac are considered to be rule-abiding and aggressive when disturbed.

AQUARIUS (20 January to 17 February)

Symbol- The curvy lines in the zodiac sign represent water for the Aquarius zodiac.

Characteristics- Aquarians are known to be outspoken and creative. They are also known as impulsive loaners.

PISCES (18 February to 19 March)

Symbol- Two fishes are the symbol for the Pisces, which spin in two opposite directions with a rope.

Characteristics- A stereotype Pisces is said to be courageous, kind, and soft-spoken, who quickly becomes anxious or excessively upset.

