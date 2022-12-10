What to do if someone is your Twinflame?

“I love you without knowing how, or when, or from where. I love you simply, without problems or pride: I love you in this way because I do not know any other way of loving but this, in which there is no I or you, so intimate that your hand upon my chest is my hand, so intimate that when I fall asleep your eyes close.”

― Pablo Neruda, 100 Love Sonnets

A lot of us are feeling this intense longing for our Twinflame and why won’t we? I mean this Twinflame is not only just a mirror-soul, but he or she is the very song your soul sings, the very luminescent and magical colours of the rainbow, the acute explosion of a supernova!

I mean how can we reject and remain ignorant of such an important phenomenon that is sweeping across mass-consciousness? Even people who are in relationships are in some way pining for their Twinflames. The way these lovers would gaze into each other’s eyes is the stuff romantic screenplays and novels are based on. This feeling of togetherness, even if only for a nano-second!

You can try this too. Gaze into your lover’s eyes. You will feel an intensity, you have never imagined before. If you are intuitive, then you will just know. And if you think you are not intuitive, then please know this that every human being has powers of intuition whether they develop it or not is another thing.

It’s simple logic. The very penetration of this dense 3D matrix is possible if you join in spiritual union with your Twinflame. Through such a powerful act of love and surrender, the snake awakens from its slumber. The snake of kundalini of course at the base of your spine!

An afflicted or imbalanced sacral chakra can see you experience a myriad of relationship woes. You’re unable to attract the ones you’re attracted to and the ones showing interest, you couldn’t give two hoots about. Sound familiar?

If you just keep hurting people because of a booty-call, you’ll never find peace even when it is with the right person. Sex must never be made cheap, even if it is an amorous encounter for just one night.

Please remember that the person you have shared intimate energy with will be now karmically inextricably connected to you! Stupendous stuff, yes?

Always respect the person you are sharing this wondrous moment with and you will only gain from the experience. Sex is your life force.

Now imagine that sexual longing, that intensity multiplied a million, trillion times….no exaggerations. It feels like a million quasars bursting when two Twinflames unite in higher dimensions! This is why this force is so strong and propels some of us to keep looking. Some of us will not give up. Say what?

Sometimes when Twinflames meet, even if for a day, the energy between them is raw and untamed; it’s like stars colliding. This energy can bring about destruction if you are reckless with it. Do everything at your discretion!

First and foremost, make sure that you feel a primordial connection to the person unlike any you’ve felt in the past. Because if you keep running after many people thinking, they are your Twinflames, then ultimately you will get disheartened. I have seen it happen too many times.

Take it easy if you think you know him or her. Do you know them? Who are they? What kind of person are they? Identify what makes you think they are in fact this person! In most Twinflame scenarios, there will be peculiar types of synchronicities. Yes, and they will be staring in your face. You just have to find it. Are they married? Dating?

If you know him/her, then start to cultivate a friendship. Do not rush into dating. Feel the vibrations. See if your heart is pointing to someone then in most cases, it must be looked at. The heart does not lie. The heart has its own electro-magnetic field which is tied to the heart of the Cosmos. So, channel this energy and ask your heart why you think this person is your Twinflame.

Journal your thoughts every day. Meditate on that person. Go out, if possible, but as a friend initially. And do not start blabbing about Twinflames. Just get to know each other. Your Twinflame will attract you immensely, even if they do not like the same things and come across as polar opposites. I already told you guys that your Twinflame will not feed your ego.

Okay, what happens if you do not know each other. Well then I would seriously ask you to reconsider. Why do you think then he or she is your Twinflame? You say that you feel it, but then if it is something you have felt for a monsth, then do not take it too seriously. It can flake off. But if you can identify an instinctual overwhelming inexplicable connection to someone, then it is worth exploring.

Make it about something general and see if you genuinely connect. If this person does not even know you and you are too scared to make the first move, then let it lie. You can keep observing for signs and in the meanwhile you can set intention for him or her to ping you instead.

Of course, it is possible to get someone to ping you. Yes, with your mind. Let me tell you how to do this. First identify the person. Clear your mind and meditate. Then visualise that person picking up the phone, opening the messenger and drafting out the message.

Actually, visualise what the message will say. See it in your mind and then see him/her press send. Then see it coming to you. Give thanks to the Universe as you open it in your mind. Read it as you know what it says. Then feel the emotions that you are experiencing after you get this text. What happens to your mind? What happens to your body?

All I am saying is do not rush into identifying every passionate relationship as your Twinflame, so when the real thing pops up, you are left broken and embittered. Keep an open mind but use your powers of discretion. Follow your heart but take your brain with you.

The article has been authored by Tina Mukerji. She is a soul guide working with Astrology, Tarot, Psychism, Yoga, Tantra, Breathwork and Mantras. She works to discover the inherent archetypes, by studying astrological charts.

