When is the next New Moon? Know the timings in California, Florida and Texas and the astrology significance

The next New Moon arrives on October 10, 2026, in the Libra sign. The lunar event will occur during the daytime across the US, so you will not see the New Moon itself.

When is the October New Moon in the US?

Read about the timings of the October New Moon for the US states with astrological significance. (Pexels)

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According to Time and date, the October New Moon occurs at different times across US time zones.

California: 8:50 a.m. PDT

Florida:11:50 a.m. EDT

Texas:10:50 a.m. CDT

These times apply to cities such as Los Angeles, Tampa and Dallas. Florida and Texas cover more than one time zone, so check your local city if you live near a time zone boundary.

Also Read New Moon October 2026: Dates, timings and spiritual significance

What does the October New Moon mean in astrology?

Western astrology places the October 10 New Moon at 17 degrees 22 minutes of Libra. This Libra lunation focuses on relationships, cooperation, negotiation and finding balance without compromising your own needs.

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{{^usCountry}} Astrologer Ang Kay, writing on Substack, highlights the October New Moon and notes that Venus retrograde in Scorpio adds a deeper relationship theme to the month. Another recent Substack forecast from Astrology for the People describes October 10 as an important date for matters involving other people. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Astrologer Ang Kay, writing on Substack, highlights the October New Moon and notes that Venus retrograde in Scorpio adds a deeper relationship theme to the month. Another recent Substack forecast from Astrology for the People describes October 10 as an important date for matters involving other people. {{/usCountry}}

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You can use these ideas as reflection prompts. Ask yourself where you need better boundaries, which relationships need an honest conversation and where you may have compromised too much.

Also Read Western astrology says, how life gets affected by the October soul energy based on your birth month

Why can't you see the New Moon?

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A New Moon happens when the Moon moves between Earth and the Sun. The side facing Earth receives little direct sunlight, so the Moon usually disappears from view. The Old Farmer's Almanack says you may spot a very thin crescent one or two days after sunset.

So, if you want to watch the sky on October 10, do not expect to see a bright Moon. Instead, look for the young crescent in the western sky after sunset during the following evenings.

What should you avoid during a New Moon?

There are no scientifically established activities that you must avoid during a New Moon. However, astrology experts offer their own guidance. You may avoid impulsive decisions, overthinking, fear-based choices and isolating yourself.

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For the October Libra New Moon, you can take that advice as a gentle reminder to pause before making emotional relationship decisions.

Also Read Two Supermoons are still coming in 2026: What the final 3 Full Moons mean for astrology followers

How can you use the October New Moon?

You do not need an elaborate ritual. Spend a few quiet minutes journaling about your relationships, boundaries and personal goals. Write down one change you want to make during the next lunar cycle.

This New Moon in Libra is a significant moment for matters involving other people. You can use those themes as prompts rather than predictions.

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