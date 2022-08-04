Which Zodiac signs are compatible with Sagittarius?

Ever wonder why our personal connection with some may work fine in an organisational set-up but not as romantic pairs or friends and vice versa?

As per astrology, your sync with every other person is guided by your planet's position and the sun sign you are born in. You might find an eternal or divine connection with some but just the opposite with some others!

Sagittarius, who is adventurous, commitment-phobes and thirsty for knowledge find their perfect companion in some zodiacs and has zero compatibility with some. Let us find out which are those zodiacs, whose compatibility with Taurus is remarkable:

Which Zodiac makes a perfect companion for Sagittarius?

Sagittarius and Aries: They would make great partners, as both share similar and compatible personality traits. Both are bold, adventurous, and optimistic, and would always come up with mind-blowing ideas in business and daily life. Aries is that one perfect companion who can match up with the reckless, adventurous and independent Sagittarius.

Sagittarius and Taurus: If there is one zodiac with zero compatibility with Taurus it is Sagittarius! It is always a love or hate relationship. If one seeks stability other is completely adventurous and values their freedom. It is almost impossible for these two zodiacs to hold on to each other. They have to work very well to set aside the vast difference they have if at all they ever wanted to connect.

Sagittarius and Gemini: Their fascination with everything cerebral, make them connect always. Hate being bored Sagittarius and Gemini are creative problem solvers and never sit idle at home. Although there are differences they will always find a way to work it out.

Sagittarius and Cancer: They are a problematic pair. It doesn’t matter they have little things in common since cancers always crave loyalty and consistency in any relationship they make, whereas Sagittarius is a free-spirited one. Although they can pull off a casual and easy-going relationship, things will get messy when they get serious.

Sagittarius and Leo: They make great companions. Even easy-going, freedom-seeking Sagittarius can fall into a passionate relationship with Leo. Sagittarius and Leo believe in long-term partnerships both in love and work and hold on to each other to make things work from both ends.

Sagittarius and Virgo: Creative and adventurous, Sagittarius and Virgo make the best work partners. But apart from work compatibility, they rarely sync. They have their differences as Sagittarians are risk takers, while Virgos are grounded and cautious individuals. Often It is very painful for them to even agree on tiny little things.

Sagittarius and Libra: Although they are not on the same page in work stuff, they are emotionally compatible. Both are curious people but in very different ways. Libra love to try new things and engage with strangers, whereas Sagittarius wants the best in everything and thus experiments with both people and new things. Often their kindness and creativity may help them find a way to hit common ground.

Sagittarius and Scorpio: Not an ideal pair. Scorpios who are loyal and seek security in a relationship can’t find it with free-spirited, care-free Sagittarius. Scorpios' jealous and manipulative traits, will surely turn off Sagittarius. Although they can have fun together when they connect, a healthy relationship is very rare to find.

Sagittarius and Sagittarius: As Sagittarius is independent, fiery and adventurous, there are no other zodiacs that better understand and share common interests with Sagittarius than Sagittarius itself. The quest to know more and experience more makes a thrilling connection between them. But when their temper confronts each other it is a different story.

Sagittarius and Capricorn: Sagittarius and Capricorn’s partnership is rarely fruitful. Responsible and serious Capricorns find it a nightmare to share a room with careless and spontaneous Sagittarians. But, there is hope if at all they bond and sustain they will make a lovely pair with a positive influence on each other.

Sagittarius and Aquarius: Both value their independence in any relationship they explore. They make one of the best partnerships, as they create a productive space between each other when they connect and are instantly attracted to each other as they never have to fight for freedom in that relationship. But this love for the freedom that makes them fearful of commitment, can be the elephant in the room.

Sagittarius and Pisces: What if one lovey-dovey person hits on a fickle individual? Yes, we are talking about Pisces and Sagittarius. As Pisces is passionate in love and the other is commitment-phobic. Even if they try to get along their contrasting personalities often make it muddy. But interestingly they will make good acquaintances or coworkers.

