Which zodiac signs are the most jealous?

Aren’t we all victims of the green-eyed monster on and off? But, hold on, aren’t there some folks who are just more the jealous types than others? Envy is a cardinal sin and, in this text, we will explore the signs most affected by jealousy.

FEW POINTERS

Water signs are the most jealous type. FYI, Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces are the water signs and because water deals with memory and feelings, they need constant emotional validation.

Fire signs are also bitten by the bug of jealousy quite often. Fire signs are Aries, Leo and Sagittarius. However, Sag natives are the least likely candidate when it comes to expressing jealousy and possessiveness.

Earth signs have their own brand of jealousy. Taurus is deeply enmeshed into materialism, Virgo nags and criticizes and Capricorn likes to dominate and control the relationship because oftentimes they feel like they know best.

Now air signs are definitely the least jealous. Gemini is a sign that is constantly on the look out for more stimulating experiences which is why they tend to have a roving eye. Libra can be jealous in a passive-aggressive way, but they do not like fights and like to keep it civil. Aquarius natives are possibly the least jealous sign on this list.

Intrigued? Then read on….

1. SCORPIO

It’s befitting that Mars ruled Scorpio has made it to the top of our list, because if triggered, they can be possessive and manipulative. The key is to not let them feel threatened. Scorpio’s modern ruler is Pluto or Hades, the Lord of the Netherworld and we all know how he abducted Persephone and forced her to stay with him in his dark realm. The rape of Persephone as a cultural trope goes to show how Scorpio craves power and dominance. A very passionate sign who will be committed and loyal, but for God’s sake, never mention the name of your ex or you will have to deal with volatile outbursts or total ghosting! If a Scorpio colleague is giving you sleepless nights, then just adapt to a new note of friendship and make them a part of your success. Believe me, it’s better to be their friend than not!

2. CANCER

This is the only sign ruled by the Moon in the zodiac and this makes the natives hyper moody and seeking safety, comfort and security. Not a person to take lightly as a lover and definitely not indulging in one-night-stands with these natives. They’re ultra-sensitive and you can hurt them without even realizing it. Listen to them and show them appreciation for their kindness and for always being there. They need to know you respect their overtures when it comes to caring. Cancerians are the eternal mothers of the zodiac, but sometimes mothering can become smothering! A Cancerian will treat a relationship with utmost sincerity and will expect the same, so if you’re not looking for such commitment, you should get out. But if you’re hopelessly in love and you want to fix things, then a simple sorry will go a long way! Apologies and some great make-up bedroom shenanigans! Sounds good?

3. LEO

The only sign ruled by the Sun. It's interesting to note that in this short list, we find two signs ruled by the two luminaries, the Sun and the Moon. Leo, like the Sun needs to shine. They need to be in the spotlight, centre stage and they’re not having it any other way! If you’re in love with a Leo and want things to work out, then make sure to adore them like the Queen or King they are. This can indeed be tiresome at times as they always tend to make things about them, but this is how they are. Let them be in the spotlight! Support them and cheer for them and make them feel really special. Leo’s have a sort of primeval intelligence that they get from their ruler, the Sun, so in time they settle down and ease up on the ego. When Leo feels jealous, they will retaliate and if you suddenly find Leo bragging ceaselessly, then it's very possible that they are feeling jealous.

The article has been authored by Tina Mukerji, a soul guide working with Astrology, Tarot, Psychism, Yoga, Tantra, Breathwork and Mantras. She works to discover the inherent archetypes, by studying astrological charts.

