Why are many astrology followers talking about a “new energy shift” in 2026

Conversations around astrology in 2026 are increasingly centered on growth, fresh starts, and a feeling that life is moving faster than before. Many astrologers believe larger planetary changes may be shaping this shift.

2026 astrology events(Representative image)

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If life has felt like it has been speeding up lately, you are not alone. Across astrology communities and social media discussions, people are increasingly talking about entering a different phase, one that feels more fast-moving, future-focused, and filled with change.

US astrologer Galit Raiman recently shared thoughts on how long-term planetary movements may be contributing to this feeling.

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{{^usCountry}} "In the past three years, everything quietly began to speed up," Raiman says. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "In the past three years, everything quietly began to speed up," Raiman says. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to her, astrology's slow-moving outer planets, which are often linked with broader generational themes, have gradually been leaving signs connected with grounding and emotional processing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to her, astrology's slow-moving outer planets, which are often linked with broader generational themes, have gradually been leaving signs connected with grounding and emotional processing. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "The slower planets have been moving away from earth and water energy, where life asked people to stabilize, process emotions, and simply get through difficult periods," she explains. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The slower planets have been moving away from earth and water energy, where life asked people to stabilize, process emotions, and simply get through difficult periods," she explains. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read A US tarot reader predicts what Gemini Season 2026 could bring for each zodiac sign Why astrologers believe things may feel faster now {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read A US tarot reader predicts what Gemini Season 2026 could bring for each zodiac sign Why astrologers believe things may feel faster now {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Raiman points to several major planetary placements: Pluto in Aquarius

Neptune in Aries

Saturn in Aries

Uranus moving into Gemini {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Raiman points to several major planetary placements: Pluto in Aquarius

Neptune in Aries

Saturn in Aries

Uranus moving into Gemini {{/usCountry}}

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According to her interpretation, these placements may create a stronger feeling of movement and change.

"Fire moves fast. Air moves even faster," Raiman says.

She suggests that together, these shifts may create what she describes as "an acceleration in consciousness itself."

Why this conversation is resonating online

For many people, recent years brought changes in work, priorities, relationships, and identity. That may explain why astrology content focused on new beginnings and major life shifts continues to attract attention.

Rather than focusing only on predictions, many followers are using astrology discussions to understand larger life themes and periods of transition.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumi Pyne ...Read More Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places. Read Less

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